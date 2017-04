NRCC upgrades Art Robinson campaign

by In the news

by NW Spotlight

The Oregonian is reporting that the NRCC “certified 4th District candidate Art Robinson on Thursday as a serious threat to beat incumbent Democrat Rep. Peter DeFazio.” The NRCC is a political committee devoted to maintaining and increasing the 242-member Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. The NRCC has just upgraded Art Robinson’s campaign in CD-4 to the second step of the four-step ‘Young Guns’ program: “On the Radar”.

In achieving “On the Radar” status, the NRCC says that Robinson has met the second set of organizational and fundraising benchmarks, and has already begun to establish himself as a strong contender. With this, the NRCC says “these Republican candidates have reached the fundamental benchmarks to place them on the road to victory. Now, these four candidates are ready to take on the Democrat establishment and return fiscal sanity to Washington.”

click here to visit the Art Robinson for Congress web site