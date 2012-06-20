House holds Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt

by NW Spotlight
USA Today is reporting that a House committee has voted to hold Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt over the Department of Justice refusal to turn over documents related to the botched gun-trafficking sting, Operation Fast and Furious.
Two weapons traced to Fast and Furious were used in the murder of a Border Patrol Agent.
