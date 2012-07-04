Obamacare: Socialism on the March

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of the United States upheld the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). On Friday, the Wall Street Journal was replete with stories which confirm that Obamacare is the largest step towards European style socialism ever incurred in our nation’s history. People will talk about the introduction of Social Security, The Great Society, Medicare, Medicaid and other such programs as the harbinger of socialism in America but they are wrong.
There is a difference between a welfare state and socialism. The former is a means by which income is redistributed, the latter is means by which government controls business enterprises. Traditionally, socialism has envisioned government ownership of the means of production and distribution, but during the latter half of the Twentieth Century, the definition changed to connote instances where the government by a series of taxes, regulations and financing patterns effectively controlled the means of production and distribution without actual owners – European style socialism.
The lead Obamacare article in Friday’s Journal by Louise Radnofsky and Christopher Weaver contained the following highlights:
“Employers, insurers, hospitals, drug makers and others are angling for advantage as the government writes the regulations and sets the policies that will bring [Obamacare] to life.
“Hospital owners want the government to reduce the $155 Billion in health-care payment cuts they agreed to during negotiations over the law. Makers of medical devices hope to roll back a 2.3% tax on their sales contained in the measure. Drug makers are aiming at a provision that could squeeze how much Medicare pays for medicine.”
The 2,700 page healthcare bill has spawned tens of thousands of pages of proposed rules, regulations and forms. Application of specific provisions of the bills are at the whim and caprice of President Barack Obama’s administration and have resulted in over twenty-seven states being granted waivers and over 1,200 individual waivers mostly to labor unions.The focus of healthcare is no longer on the customer, rather it is on the government. Competitive advantage for medical providers (doctors, hospitals, and clinics) are found not in catering to the requirements of their customers, but rather by catering to the government administration in power.
Government welfare has created a dependency on government with the resultant voter loyalty to those who promote more spending, and voter antipathy towards those who supporters say will reduce payments. Similarly, overwhelming government control of the health-care industry will produce the same measure of loyalty from providers who gain favor by government fiat, or avoid penalties by government waivers. The pharmaceutical companies have already demonstrated how to play the game by winning billions in concessions during the drafting of Obamacare in exchange for their support. But the pharmaceutical companies, having thrown the rest of the health-care industry under the bus, now has no allies and they too will suffer the consequences of governmental caprice in the near future.
While the proponents of Obamacare have promoted it as beneficial to the consumers, in fact, it is primarily beneficial to government that now controls nearly sixteen percent of the Gross Domestic Product and nearly $7,000 per capita of spending.
If you don’t think that constitutes a giant step towards socialism, you lack an understanding of the difference between socialism and free enterprise.
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: kangen water()
Pingback: kangen water machine()
Pingback: xnxx()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: alkaline water machine()
Pingback: pay day loans()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: plumbers near measham()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: apprentice electrician canada()
Pingback: bottled alkaline water()
Pingback: water ionizer plans()
Pingback: ppl electric()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: weblink()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xmrsen75dfsrmfsfgsdjgfsfds()
Pingback: 3mxc85n54ew7xmtn4v378tfbt5()
Pingback: d7k5sjre4j5tge7fet4jrwfrfe()
Pingback: xmdxuyf8x4c5ygniwx4dyf4wcn5gxtdf()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: groupon deals()
Pingback: ecograf Doppler()
Pingback: curso de detetive particular()
Pingback: Habib Shekhanzai()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: league of legends clothes()
Pingback: 10 wheel truck()
Pingback: app development agency()
Pingback: on demand printing books()
Pingback: Leroy Ramiez()
Pingback: Kids arts academy()
Pingback: Peppa Pig()
Pingback: apple shooter()
Pingback: fan art merchandise()
Pingback: assparade development()
Pingback: this link()
Pingback: create windows anals()
Pingback: electronic ballast tester()
Pingback: mason moore porn app()
Pingback: employee satisfaction survey()
Pingback: Buy Phentermine()
Pingback: th8 war base layout()
Pingback: Adipex 37.5 mg()
Pingback: Fashion Optical Eye Glasses()
Pingback: mental health()
Pingback: history and meaning of norse()
Pingback: Residual Income()
Pingback: Penginapan Murah Di Depok()
Pingback: Penginapan Murah Di Depok()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: candy floss machine rental()
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga()
Pingback: 5gallon water bottle()
Pingback: best digital marketing agency()
Pingback: overnight cat care naples()
Pingback: acid reflux cure()
Pingback: penny auction software()
Pingback: agen judi sbobet()
Pingback: CAR AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE()
Pingback: HND Assignment help()
Pingback: Email marketing()
Pingback: Loan Rates()
Pingback: passive income()
Pingback: tulsa weed control()
Pingback: sticky notes wiki()
Pingback: tv antennas instead of cable()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: Communal heating systems()
Pingback: Composite door strength()
Pingback: unique fundraising()
Pingback: Buy Dianabol()
Pingback: www.facebook.com/CleaningQuotes()
Pingback: Peter()
Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Kondominium lippo carita()
Pingback: click here now()
Pingback: Creed - L`Heritage de Rocky Balboa()
Pingback: film complet()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: makeup caddy organizer()
Pingback: handuk murah()
Pingback: starcom chicago()
Pingback: SEO()
Pingback: Brooklyn Body Shop()
Pingback: hack howrse()
Pingback: Certified Hard Drive Destruction()
Pingback: Online Retail()
Pingback: Gun Store()
Pingback: home safes()
Pingback: real estate()
Pingback: Puzzle Games()
Pingback: celeb pics()
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Drones for sale()
Pingback: Rivista Query()
Pingback: nugenix ultimate testosterone reviews()
Pingback: free online movies()
Pingback: landscape()
Pingback: kitten sitter()
Pingback: clash of royale()
Pingback: sms software()
Pingback: law of attraction and love()
Pingback: geil sex date()
Pingback: voice lessons sing your style()
Pingback: Secondhand clothes()
Pingback: davidwygant()
Pingback: 6-year-old red ginseng()
Pingback: hilarious jokes()
Pingback: Samples()
Pingback: Post Free Ads()
Pingback: kids fail beanboozled gaming funny jellybean()
Pingback: hack clash royale gold()
Pingback: morningquotes.info()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: vip prints()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: personal development london()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: online casinos usa()
Pingback: magnet manila()
Pingback: kesihatan()
Pingback: ï»¿seo()
Pingback: Toys & Games()
Pingback: John Song Potomac()
Pingback: mobile strike android cheats()
Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: send earnings()
Pingback: tchat sans inscription()
Pingback: JVM7195SFSS()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: Online Casino()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: SEO()
Pingback: Y-ou-shoes()
Pingback: Rechnungsvorlage()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery()
Pingback: tapas grand central()
Pingback: tapas london()
Pingback: garden designers london()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: How does YouTube pay()
Pingback: romano's bankruptcy()
Pingback: Love lift life fitness nutrition Health()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: vip()
Pingback: tantric massage()
Pingback: sms lån()
Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: Alkaline()
Pingback: restaurants westfield london()
Pingback: spanish tapas london()
Pingback: pinoy room for rent()
Pingback: marketing land()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: takipci porn()
Pingback: eb-5 lawyer alhambra()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: kings review()
Pingback: vitamin c iv therapy miami()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: garden designers london()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: Email advertising in USA()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Related Site()
Pingback: Removals Cheltenham()
Pingback: Removals Gloucester()
Pingback: fallout 4 funny moments secrets locations()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews()
Pingback: Baptist church in Lansing MI()
Pingback: Mendoza Car Rental()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: fishing face mask()
Pingback: crossfit vancouver()
Pingback: Lose 10 Pounds in 3 Weeks()
Pingback: Bowling()
Pingback: hansen()
Pingback: break fix()
Pingback: ï»¿gambling()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies()
Pingback: boiler maintenance brussels cheap()
Pingback: Danesh Exchange()
Pingback: boiler maintenance()
Pingback: oversized recliner()
Pingback: recupero dati()
Pingback: spam scammer()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey()
Pingback: techos de aluminio()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts()
Pingback: gymnastics floor beams()
Pingback: electrician()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: key()
Pingback: trafic ciblé()
Pingback: MUSIC()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Jeunesse Sunum()
Pingback: Viagra skutki uboczne()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Website()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto()
Pingback: Gianna Michaels Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Business coach new zealand()
Pingback: Shea()
Pingback: We know ikea better than Ikea!()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: Levitra cena()
Pingback: coupon codes()
Pingback: codes coupon()
Pingback: cdl gramercy park()
Pingback: nude model jobs()
Pingback: Shira()
Pingback: peppa pig finger family lyrics()
Pingback: Micah()
Pingback: Blowjob()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: photo booth toronto()
Pingback: Buy Alligator nipple clamps sex toys online()
Pingback: Bailey()
Pingback: monster truck crashes()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: weebly()
Pingback: Agen judi()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: trampoline videos gymnastics()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews()
Pingback: ESCORT()
Pingback: Plastic surgeon Cyprus()
Pingback: poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: free()
Pingback: manifestation miracle pdf()
Pingback: شركات تنظيف في جدة()
Pingback: MCA Work From Home()
Pingback: Baby Care()
Pingback: como Abrir empresa nos EUA()
Pingback: 10 mas()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: Cocuk escort()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: under Mary Christina Brown()
Pingback: increase book sales()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: chinakopen.nl()
Pingback: chinakopen.nl()
Pingback: text correction()
Pingback: pencils for kids()
Pingback: takipci porn()
Pingback: CONSUMER ELECTRONICS-goods()
Pingback: escort in nottingham()
Pingback: Real Estate Seminar()
Pingback: legal lean()
Pingback: Veterans day thank you quotes()
Pingback: Harmar Ville - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es()
Pingback: Logo design Singapore()
Pingback: ï»¿kameralÄ± sohbet sitesi kurmak()
Pingback: Good Tips On How To Live With Back Pain()
Pingback: Yasir Qadhi()
Pingback: MicroCrystalline Cellulose()
Pingback: seo package cost()
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs()
Pingback: lunch talk()
Pingback: MASHA AND DORA()
Pingback: brainsmart()
Pingback: John Greed Vouchers()
Pingback: Hayter mowers midlands dealers()
Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes()
Pingback: Masha and Dora()
Pingback: learn colors()
Pingback: sabit kanca 2 izle()
Pingback: market maker method()
Pingback: online investment()
Pingback: buy Viagra 50% off()
Pingback: orthodontist()
Pingback: Miami Lakes Real Estate()
Pingback: Atasehir Escort Bayan()
Pingback: poker online indonesia()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: skin bleaching tampa()
Pingback: photos for sale()
Pingback: minions costume()
Pingback: Aline()
Pingback: Crabion Express & Holding BC()
Pingback: Forex Signals()
Pingback: Christinia()
Pingback: jailbreak ios 10.2.1()
Pingback: why not find out more()
Pingback: sports memorabilia()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Cooper City()
Pingback: Ubud Villa()
Pingback: Download 156-115-77 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Cooper City()
Pingback: top criminal lawyer toronto()
Pingback: seminyak villa()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Davie()
Pingback: ken calhoun()
Pingback: mobdro apk()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Coconut Creek()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Sea Ranch Lakes()
Pingback: Lean Belly Breakthrough()
Pingback: casino online()
Pingback: pajamas()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Spratley()
Pingback: Asphyxiation()
Pingback: Autographed Barry Sanders Jersey()
Pingback: Search 3000 App()
Pingback: Search Marketing()
Pingback: Shipping pets to Sri Lanka()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Clit()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: 600A Multfunction Laser()
Pingback: lesbian milf porn()
Pingback: eskisehir escort()
Pingback: forexhacked mass hedge code()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: coconut oil()
Pingback: online casino games()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: australia zoo()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: Busty MILF Kendra Lust and Riley Reid at Mommy's Girl()
Pingback: Run fatal()
Pingback: bioskop keren()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: Youtube Likes Kaufen()
Pingback: 3 week diet review()
Pingback: köpa billiga mascara online()
Pingback: Landscape Designer Omaha()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: video()
Pingback: real estate investing()
Pingback: healthy pizza()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: cetone de framboise()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()