Obama Spread the Wealth Cartoon

by In the news Tuesday, October 21. 2008

To Joe the plumber Barack Obama said of taxes,”It’s not that I want to punish your success… I think that when you spread the wealth around, it’s good for everybody.”

This resulted in this cartoon sent to us by the mighty Lars Larson.

