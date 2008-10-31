Back to Home Page

Lone Oregonian puts up personal ads for McCain

by In the news Friday, October 31. 2008


A man named Leroy, from Boring Oregon, has been placing many large ads in The Oregonian with a personal appeal to support John McCain.

The full ad can be read below…

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 05:17 | Posted in Measure 37 | 736 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)