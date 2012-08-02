Back to Home Page

Nine ballot measures head for November ballot

by In the news Thursday, August 2. 2012

Nine Oregon Ballot Measures briefly explained below
By Taxpayer Association of Oregon

Measure 77: Oregon Catastrophic Disaster Amendment: The measure, which passed the Oregon House 50 to 9 and the Oregon Senate 30-0, proposes to amend the Oregon Constitution in order to specify the respective authority of the governor and legislature in the event of an extraordinary emergency.
–Official ballot Title: Amends Constitution: Governor may declare “catastrophic disaster” (defined);requires legislative session; authorizes suspending specified constitutional spending restrictions

Measure 78: Government Branches Amendment: This measure also passed the legislature with overwhelming majorities, 49 to 8 in the House and 28-0 in the Senate. The measure is a technical fix, clarifying the separation of powers language in the Oregon Constitution.
–Official ballot Title: Amends Constitution: Changes constitutional language describing governmental system of separation of powers; makes grammatical and spelling changes

Measure 79: Real Estate Transfer Tax Amendment (also known as Initiative 5): Currently the Oregon Legislature has the authority to impose taxes and fees on the transfer of real estate. This measure, which was put on the ballot through a petition drive, would ensure no such taxes are mandated in the future.
–Official ballot Title: Amends Constitution: Prohibits real estate transfer taxes, fees, other assessments,except those operative on December 31, 2009

Measure 80: Cannabis Tax Act Initiative: This initiative would legalize personal marijuana and hemp cultivation and use by adults without a license. It also creates a commission to regulate commercial marijuana cultivation and sale.
— Official ballot Title: Allows personal marijuana, hemp cultivation/use without license; commission to regulate commercial marijuana cultivation/sale

Measure 81: Oregon Gillnet Fishing Initiative: This initiative would ban commercial salmon fishing with gillnets by non-tribal persons on the Columbia River (except in specific areas in the lower Columbia).
— Official ballot Title: Prohibits commercial non-tribal fishing with gillnets in Oregon “inland waters,”
allows use of seine nets

Measure 82: Privately-Owned Casinos Amendment — Since 1984 Oregon law has prohibited the operation of casinos within the state. This measure would amend the state constitution to authorize privately-owned casinos.
— Official ballot Title: Amends Constitution: Authorizes Establishment of Privately-Owned Casinos;
Mandates Percentage Of Revenues Payable To Dedicated State Fund.

Measure 83: Multnomah County Casino Initiative (also known as Initiative 38): this measure would authorize one privately-owned casino in Multnomah County. Of course, if Initiative 36 (#6 in our list) passed, this measure would be unnecessary.
— Official ballot Title: Authorizes Privately-Owned Wood Village Casino; Mandates Percentage Of
Revenues Payable To Dedicated State Fund

Measure 84: Estate Tax Phase-Out Initiative: This measure phases out state estate and inheritance taxes (also known as “death taxes”) and taxes on property transfers between family members.
— Official ballot Title: Phases out existing inheritance taxes on large estates, and all taxes on intra-family property transfers

Measure 85: Corporate Tax “Kicker” Funds for Education Initiative (also known as Initiative 35): This measure, sponsored by the liberal political group Our Oregon, would eliminate the corporate income “kicker” refund and redirect the kicker funds to Oregon’s K-12 education fund.
— Official ballot Title: Amends Constitution: Allocates Corporate Income/Excise Tax “Kicker” Refund To Additionally Fund K Through 12 Public Education.

