Nine ballot measures head for November ballot

Nine Oregon Ballot Measures briefly explained below

By Taxpayer Association of Oregon

Measure 77: Oregon Catastrophic Disaster Amendment: The measure, which passed the Oregon House 50 to 9 and the Oregon Senate 30-0, proposes to amend the Oregon Constitution in order to specify the respective authority of the governor and legislature in the event of an extraordinary emergency.

–Official ballot Title: Amends Constitution: Governor may declare “catastrophic disaster” (defined);requires legislative session; authorizes suspending specified constitutional spending restrictions

Measure 78: Government Branches Amendment: This measure also passed the legislature with overwhelming majorities, 49 to 8 in the House and 28-0 in the Senate. The measure is a technical fix, clarifying the separation of powers language in the Oregon Constitution.

–Official ballot Title: Amends Constitution: Changes constitutional language describing governmental system of separation of powers; makes grammatical and spelling changes

Measure 79: Real Estate Transfer Tax Amendment (also known as Initiative 5): Currently the Oregon Legislature has the authority to impose taxes and fees on the transfer of real estate. This measure, which was put on the ballot through a petition drive, would ensure no such taxes are mandated in the future.

–Official ballot Title: Amends Constitution: Prohibits real estate transfer taxes, fees, other assessments,except those operative on December 31, 2009

Measure 80: Cannabis Tax Act Initiative: This initiative would legalize personal marijuana and hemp cultivation and use by adults without a license. It also creates a commission to regulate commercial marijuana cultivation and sale.

— Official ballot Title: Allows personal marijuana, hemp cultivation/use without license; commission to regulate commercial marijuana cultivation/sale

Measure 81: Oregon Gillnet Fishing Initiative: This initiative would ban commercial salmon fishing with gillnets by non-tribal persons on the Columbia River (except in specific areas in the lower Columbia).

— Official ballot Title: Prohibits commercial non-tribal fishing with gillnets in Oregon “inland waters,”

allows use of seine nets

Measure 82: Privately-Owned Casinos Amendment — Since 1984 Oregon law has prohibited the operation of casinos within the state. This measure would amend the state constitution to authorize privately-owned casinos.

— Official ballot Title: Amends Constitution: Authorizes Establishment of Privately-Owned Casinos;

Mandates Percentage Of Revenues Payable To Dedicated State Fund.

Measure 83: Multnomah County Casino Initiative (also known as Initiative 38): this measure would authorize one privately-owned casino in Multnomah County. Of course, if Initiative 36 (#6 in our list) passed, this measure would be unnecessary.

— Official ballot Title: Authorizes Privately-Owned Wood Village Casino; Mandates Percentage Of

Revenues Payable To Dedicated State Fund

Measure 84: Estate Tax Phase-Out Initiative: This measure phases out state estate and inheritance taxes (also known as “death taxes”) and taxes on property transfers between family members.

— Official ballot Title: Phases out existing inheritance taxes on large estates, and all taxes on intra-family property transfers



Measure 85: Corporate Tax “Kicker” Funds for Education Initiative (also known as Initiative 35): This measure, sponsored by the liberal political group Our Oregon, would eliminate the corporate income “kicker” refund and redirect the kicker funds to Oregon’s K-12 education fund.

— Official ballot Title: Amends Constitution: Allocates Corporate Income/Excise Tax “Kicker” Refund To Additionally Fund K Through 12 Public Education.

