Nine ballot measures head for November ballot

Nine Oregon Ballot Measures briefly explained below
By Taxpayer Association of Oregon
Measure 77: Oregon Catastrophic Disaster Amendment: The measure, which passed the Oregon House 50 to 9 and the Oregon Senate 30-0, proposes to amend the Oregon Constitution in order to specify the respective authority of the governor and legislature in the event of an extraordinary emergency.
–Official ballot Title: Amends Constitution: Governor may declare “catastrophic disaster” (defined);requires legislative session; authorizes suspending specified constitutional spending restrictions
Measure 78: Government Branches Amendment: This measure also passed the legislature with overwhelming majorities, 49 to 8 in the House and 28-0 in the Senate. The measure is a technical fix, clarifying the separation of powers language in the Oregon Constitution.
–Official ballot Title: Amends Constitution: Changes constitutional language describing governmental system of separation of powers; makes grammatical and spelling changes
Measure 79: Real Estate Transfer Tax Amendment (also known as Initiative 5): Currently the Oregon Legislature has the authority to impose taxes and fees on the transfer of real estate. This measure, which was put on the ballot through a petition drive, would ensure no such taxes are mandated in the future.
–Official ballot Title: Amends Constitution: Prohibits real estate transfer taxes, fees, other assessments,except those operative on December 31, 2009
Measure 80: Cannabis Tax Act Initiative: This initiative would legalize personal marijuana and hemp cultivation and use by adults without a license. It also creates a commission to regulate commercial marijuana cultivation and sale.
— Official ballot Title: Allows personal marijuana, hemp cultivation/use without license; commission to regulate commercial marijuana cultivation/sale
Measure 81: Oregon Gillnet Fishing Initiative: This initiative would ban commercial salmon fishing with gillnets by non-tribal persons on the Columbia River (except in specific areas in the lower Columbia).
— Official ballot Title: Prohibits commercial non-tribal fishing with gillnets in Oregon “inland waters,”
allows use of seine nets
Measure 82: Privately-Owned Casinos Amendment — Since 1984 Oregon law has prohibited the operation of casinos within the state. This measure would amend the state constitution to authorize privately-owned casinos.
— Official ballot Title: Amends Constitution: Authorizes Establishment of Privately-Owned Casinos;
Mandates Percentage Of Revenues Payable To Dedicated State Fund.
Measure 83: Multnomah County Casino Initiative (also known as Initiative 38): this measure would authorize one privately-owned casino in Multnomah County. Of course, if Initiative 36 (#6 in our list) passed, this measure would be unnecessary.
— Official ballot Title: Authorizes Privately-Owned Wood Village Casino; Mandates Percentage Of
Revenues Payable To Dedicated State Fund
Measure 84: Estate Tax Phase-Out Initiative: This measure phases out state estate and inheritance taxes (also known as “death taxes”) and taxes on property transfers between family members.
— Official ballot Title: Phases out existing inheritance taxes on large estates, and all taxes on intra-family property transfers
Measure 85: Corporate Tax “Kicker” Funds for Education Initiative (also known as Initiative 35): This measure, sponsored by the liberal political group Our Oregon, would eliminate the corporate income “kicker” refund and redirect the kicker funds to Oregon’s K-12 education fund.
— Official ballot Title: Amends Constitution: Allocates Corporate Income/Excise Tax “Kicker” Refund To Additionally Fund K Through 12 Public Education.
Don’t forget: Use your free political tax credit to stop tax increases, pass tax cutting ballot measures, expose government waste & elect taxpayer friendly candidates. Learn more here
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: watch free movies online()
Pingback: water ionizers()
Pingback: best bottled water()
Pingback: How to Access Blocked Sites in UAE()
Pingback: online casinos()
Pingback: tvpackages.net()
Pingback: mobile porn movies()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: water ionizer plans()
Pingback: pay per day loans plan()
Pingback: electrician gloves home depot()
Pingback: electricians forum()
Pingback: Check this()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: duquesne()
Pingback: loan payment plan()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: over here()
Pingback: xm8entv5yf4h65ddeoivgh9545()
Pingback: zwtxk85wyt4zsefx4mtgergfer()
Pingback: xmdxuyf8x4c5ygniwx4dyf4wcn5gxtdf()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: great deals online()
Pingback: best online shopping deals()
Pingback: Leaflet design()
Pingback: Habib Shekhanzai()
Pingback: roofing()
Pingback: video competitions()
Pingback: Acen International()
Pingback: plumbing repair()
Pingback: Plus Size Dating Tips()
Pingback: Letitia()
Pingback: best credit repair companies()
Pingback: Adelaide Catering Companies()
Pingback: LLaveros personalizados()
Pingback: Kids arts academy()
Pingback: mengatasi ejakulasi dini()
Pingback: comprar seguidores twitter()
Pingback: android recovery software()
Pingback: Gasanbieter()
Pingback: bandar bola euro 2016()
Pingback: star wars hentai app()
Pingback: th8 base layout()
Pingback: popular names()
Pingback: http://massagesway.com/()
Pingback: window tint cedar park()
Pingback: affordable ayurvedic treatment in kerala()
Pingback: fifthavenue()
Pingback: protectmyid()
Pingback: self-development()
Pingback: Edmonton MLS Listings()
Pingback: th8 war base best defence()
Pingback: background guitarist()
Pingback: Unfriended Facebook()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: GAINESVILLE FORD()
Pingback: Penginapan Murah Di Depok()
Pingback: Ultimate Socks()
Pingback: Kaffeevollautomat Test()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: corporate training in singapore()
Pingback: culinary school singapore()
Pingback: Outdoor Roller Banners()
Pingback: small glass bottles with pour cap()
Pingback: Medical marijuana doctors San Francisco()
Pingback: surveillance cameras()
Pingback: high traffic academy()
Pingback: myia passiello()
Pingback: Microcap Magazine()
Pingback: vapir rise()
Pingback: binary broker()
Pingback: Minions()
Pingback: Mobile Apps()
Pingback: start up business loans()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract effective amount()
Pingback: Daily Vlog()
Pingback: bose soundlink around ear headphones()
Pingback: HIGH SECURITY WIRE FENCE()
Pingback: apartamente prima casa sibiu()
Pingback: http://bowcuttdental.com/()
Pingback: Austin Junk Car Buyers()
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes()
Pingback: disposable email questions()
Pingback: Social Media Marketing Singapore()
Pingback: Pet Travel Crates in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: العاب فلاش()
Pingback: Clean Chocolate()
Pingback: Dianabol Steroid()
Pingback: Cleaning Quotes Pinterest()
Pingback: Shavonda()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: SalesEnvy Review()
Pingback: Manguito Rotador Rehabilitación()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Nursing Dress()
Pingback: great post to read()
Pingback: http://lnk.bz/4tyl()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: jump manual()
Pingback: solar related()
Pingback: digital marketing jersey()
Pingback: boosting sales with NLP()
Pingback: ballrooms Houston()
Pingback: surry hills carpet cleaning()
Pingback: Qunching Furnace()
Pingback: คาสิโนออนไลน์()
Pingback: Brooklyn Body Shop()
Pingback: c c++ java courses in pune()
Pingback: Austin Fence and Deck()
Pingback: Sacramento compounding pharmacy()
Pingback: encouraging bible verses()
Pingback: USA Box Express LLC()
Pingback: Lethbridge flower shop()
Pingback: 24 hour fitness()
Pingback: Hard drive destruction service()
Pingback: Obama student loan forgiveness()
Pingback: Top most expensive jewelry Tips!()
Pingback: Gym gear()
Pingback: toenail fungus cure()
Pingback: Citizen at4011-57l()
Pingback: Gemstone Jewelry()
Pingback: SuperGaminator()
Pingback: canlibahisoyna()
Pingback: small home safes()
Pingback: Truths about hypnosis()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki przez internet()
Pingback: Excel Consultants()
Pingback: tick chart mt4()
Pingback: immobilien()
Pingback: Pei()
Pingback: hollywood gossip()
Pingback: dusting()
Pingback: dog walking naples fl()
Pingback: personal trainer()
Pingback: seo services()
Pingback: Hold Harmless Agreement()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: international language learning online()
Pingback: Death notices()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Search engine optimization pensacola()
Pingback: Professional makeup()
Pingback: Diet()
Pingback: lovetts lovin pet & home care()
Pingback: Beauty()
Pingback: in-home dog care in naples()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: singorama.com()
Pingback: Commission Express Complaints()
Pingback: overnight dog sitter naples fl()
Pingback: Water Damage Restoration of Austin - Bee Cave()
Pingback: landscape()
Pingback: clash royale cheats()
Pingback: raspberry ketone()
Pingback: buy marquetry panels()
Pingback: sms software()
Pingback: universal law of attraction()
Pingback: love quotes and sayings()
Pingback: Visit Website()
Pingback: expresspay franchise()
Pingback: 6-year-old red ginseng()
Pingback: http://counseled.info/self-improvement-self-development-vis-spiritual-counseling/()
Pingback: socks5 proxies list()
Pingback: Sexdate()
Pingback: Stucco by Simpson()
Pingback: web hosts india()
Pingback: My ad story intro()
Pingback: her explanation()
Pingback: clash royale generator online()
Pingback: morning quotes()
Pingback: Vacation Rentals()
Pingback: printing vip()
Pingback: love()
Pingback: kamedien()
Pingback: homone therapy pregnancy()
Pingback: stories()
Pingback: online casino usa()
Pingback: royalty free video()
Pingback: tek hjelp()
Pingback: fansshare.jumpers.pw()
Pingback: chat sans inscription()
Pingback: teapot kettle induction glass infuser()
Pingback: multilingual seo()
Pingback: Self-Help()
Pingback: style()
Pingback: Prison()
Pingback: Oil Less Fryer()
Pingback: rugby()
Pingback: what does deductible mean()
Pingback: Novinha do whatsapp()
Pingback: burnaby house cleaning services()
Pingback: Love lift life fitness nutrition Health()
Pingback: printing vip()
Pingback: Rugby Live Streaming()
Pingback: CBD Extract()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: review()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: jumping on the bed()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: how to make whatsapp channels()
Pingback: Melamine Dinnerware()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka()
Pingback: fallout 4 funny moments secrets locations()
Pingback: Ecig()
Pingback: best coffee makers with grinder()
Pingback: Orlando transportation()
Pingback: Christian daycare()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies()
Pingback: Fleet management software()
Pingback: vintage t shirts()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: coloring()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: Etisalat Benin (TELCEL()
Pingback: bootcamp ireland()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: car key fob cover()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: 10 Most Amazing Vehicles()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal San Francisco()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: VoIP vonage()
Pingback: iphone 5 car charger()
Pingback: LinkedIn Training()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: casillero virtual envio de paquetes()
Pingback: Sean()
Pingback: Stainless steel cookware()
Pingback: gramercy park singapore floor plans()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()
Pingback: Marline()
Pingback: Benjamin()
Pingback: little india denver()
Pingback: ganar dinero operando forex()
Pingback: police car()
Pingback: Chi Busser()
Pingback: weebly()
Pingback: natural health()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal Tampa Bay()
Pingback: bursa taruhan bola()
Pingback: a fantastic read()
Pingback: Plastic surgeon Cyprus()
Pingback: Property()
Pingback: portland leather journal()
Pingback: fashion asia europe japan us tv()
Pingback: Reviews Attorneys Dallas()
Pingback: domino poker()
Pingback: Christian Shirts()
Pingback: Visto EB5EUA()
Pingback: Man Cave()
Pingback: Finanzmärkte()
Pingback: mon cheri sauvage bikini()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: book marketing()
Pingback: buy()
Pingback: videos for children()
Pingback: Android app at affordable price()
Pingback: unlocked android phone()
Pingback: offsite backups()
Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..()
Pingback: Rodrick()
Pingback: Peppa Pig English Episodes()
Pingback: purple drank()
Pingback: weight loss tips()
Pingback: Belia()
Pingback: Peppa pig English Episodes()
Pingback: BINARY SOFTWARE DEVELOPER()
Pingback: Thomas()
Pingback: piano lesson port coquitlam()
Pingback: Singapore memory training()
Pingback: Quran Recitation()
Pingback: Back Pain Relief()
Pingback: car video()
Pingback: Family Law Daytona Beach()
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs()
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1()
Pingback: memory training Singapore()
Pingback: ship arrest tunisia()
Pingback: read what he said()
Pingback: Superhero()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: Rocket - Seu Portal de Dicas e Consultas!()
Pingback: battery saver()
Pingback: free bet castle bookmakers()
Pingback: Fulcrum()
Pingback: Wells Fargo Online Banking Account Login()
Pingback: inside out golf swing()
Pingback: Invisalign()
Pingback: Agen casino online()
Pingback: dogs()
Pingback: agen taruhan()
Pingback: Miami Lakes Real Estate()
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: Super Mario Run Game Coin Download()
Pingback: brain smart()
Pingback: share()
Pingback: buy proxy()
Pingback: Wynell()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: drop ship seller()
Pingback: Photos()
Pingback: viagra drones()
Pingback: david sammon()
Pingback: Sheena()
Pingback: Click for more info()
Pingback: jualam tilam murah()
Pingback: Food Aventure()
Pingback: Lauretta()
Pingback: baby frog()
Pingback: Xbox()
Pingback: windows 7 password reset()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم جدید()
Pingback: jadwal bol()
Pingback: detroit sports memorabilia()
Pingback: how to make money fast()
Pingback: justin bieber type beat()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pembroke Pines()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hillsboro Beach()
Pingback: top criminal lawyer toronto()
Pingback: bread bin cream black retro modern kitchen storage()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderdale-by-the-Sea()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments North Lauderdale()
Pingback: hotel in legian()
Pingback: hotel di anyer()
Pingback: mobdro app()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Tamarac()
Pingback: agen judi bola()
Pingback: agen bola()
Pingback: women jeans and shoes()
Pingback: classic sports memorabilia sports memorabilia()
Pingback: Cum()
Pingback: Does His Secret Obsession Work()
Pingback: chat room design()
Pingback: Get More Information()
Pingback: Search 3000 App()
Pingback: health remedies()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: Shipping pets from Sri Lanka()
Pingback: Sadism()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: watch online()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: Escort Malatya()
Pingback: interracial milf porn()
Pingback: escort eskisehir()
Pingback: patente inpi()
Pingback: entreprise de batiment()
Pingback: Indie Book Awards()
Pingback: forex expert advisor generator pro v 4()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Viagra sklep()
Pingback: Celebrity News()
Pingback: WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU PUT A HUMAN INSIDE A MICROWAVE()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: erekcja()
Pingback: motivational speaker business speaker corporate trainer()
Pingback: Guttering Newcastle()
Pingback: grafisk design()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: grafisk design()
Pingback: Youtube Likes Kaufen()
Pingback: köpa billiga ögonskugga online()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: kad kahwin online()
Pingback: tenerifeforums()
Pingback: move out cleaners()
Pingback: how to invest in stocks()
Pingback: amazing selling machine()
Pingback: porno casalinghe()
Pingback: Palettenhubwagen()