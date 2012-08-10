Back to Home Page

Rep. Shawn Lindsay earns support from business groups

by In the news Friday, August 10. 2012

Shawn Lindsay for State Representative

HILLSBORO, Ore – Shawn Lindsay announced this week that his campaign picked up the endorsement of two prominent local business groups: the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee and the Washington County Business Council.

“Shawn Lindsay has a proven record of taking complex situations, developing consensus, and solving problems in a bipartisan way,” stated Denzil Scheller, Chair of the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee.  “Those are the skills we need in Salem to address our state’s economic challenges and in supporting our local schools, colleges, and universities so local employers have the skilled workers they need.”

“Shawn Lindsay is a hard working leader that local families need fighting for us in Salem,” Bob Horning, President of the Washington County Business Council stated.  “His focus on job creation and bipartisan solutions to improve our economy are what we need.”

During the 2011 and 2012 legislative session, Lindsay supported proposals to extend and expand tax credits for businesses that create local jobs.  The incentives, known as Enterprise Zones, are credited with attracting a variety of technology firms to Washington County in recent years.  He also supported a dozen bipartisan education reform proposals that are improving education quality and giving parents and students more choice.

“As state representative, I have focused my work on policies that will help create jobs, improve our local schools, and solve problems in a bipartisan way” Lindsay said.  “Those are the same priorities I will continue to work on and I am thankful to local community leaders and business groups for supporting that vision.”

Last week, Lindsay announced the endorsement of the Oregon Farm Bureau.  He has previously picked up support from several key local leaders including:

  • Hillsboro Mayor Jerry Willey
  • Former Hillsboro Police Chief Lila Ashenbrenner
  • Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett
  • Chief of Police Paul D. Rubenstein
  • Former Washington County Sheriff Rob Gordon
  • Former Hillsboro Fire Chief Gary Seidel
  • Former Hillsboro Police Commander Allen Zaugg
  • Washington County District Attorney Bob Hermann
  • State Senator Bruce Starr
  • State Representative Katie Eyre
  • Hillsboro School Board Member Carolyn Ortman
  • Hillsboro School Board Member Monte Akers
  • Hillsboro School Board Member Wayne Clift
  • Former Hillsboro School Board Member Hugh O’Donnell
  • Washington County Commission Chair Andy Duyck
  • Washington County Commissioner Bob Terry
  • Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers
  • Hillsboro City Councilor Steve Callaway
  • Hillsboro City Councilor Darell Lumaco
  • North Plains Mayor David Hatcher
  • North Plains City Councilor Teri Lenahan
  • North Plains City Councilor Robert “Butch” Kindel
  • North Plains City Councilor Mike Demagalski

Lindsay, 39, is an attorney with the Lane Powell law firm where he specializes in business and intellectual property work.  A fourth generation Oregonian, Lindsay and his wife live in Hillsboro with their three children.  Lindsay was elected in 2010 and served as Co-Chair of the Joint Special Committee on Redistricting last year.  He also serves on the Higher Education Committee and the Transportation and Economic Development Committee.

visit Shawn’s web site here

