Rep. Shawn Lindsay earns support from business groups

Shawn Lindsay for State Representative

HILLSBORO, Ore – Shawn Lindsay announced this week that his campaign picked up the endorsement of two prominent local business groups: the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee and the Washington County Business Council.

“Shawn Lindsay has a proven record of taking complex situations, developing consensus, and solving problems in a bipartisan way,” stated Denzil Scheller, Chair of the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee. “Those are the skills we need in Salem to address our state’s economic challenges and in supporting our local schools, colleges, and universities so local employers have the skilled workers they need.”

“Shawn Lindsay is a hard working leader that local families need fighting for us in Salem,” Bob Horning, President of the Washington County Business Council stated. “His focus on job creation and bipartisan solutions to improve our economy are what we need.”

During the 2011 and 2012 legislative session, Lindsay supported proposals to extend and expand tax credits for businesses that create local jobs. The incentives, known as Enterprise Zones, are credited with attracting a variety of technology firms to Washington County in recent years. He also supported a dozen bipartisan education reform proposals that are improving education quality and giving parents and students more choice.

“As state representative, I have focused my work on policies that will help create jobs, improve our local schools, and solve problems in a bipartisan way” Lindsay said. “Those are the same priorities I will continue to work on and I am thankful to local community leaders and business groups for supporting that vision.”

Last week, Lindsay announced the endorsement of the Oregon Farm Bureau. He has previously picked up support from several key local leaders including:

Hillsboro Mayor Jerry Willey

Former Hillsboro Police Chief Lila Ashenbrenner

Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett

Chief of Police Paul D. Rubenstein

Former Washington County Sheriff Rob Gordon

Former Hillsboro Fire Chief Gary Seidel

Former Hillsboro Police Commander Allen Zaugg

Washington County District Attorney Bob Hermann

State Senator Bruce Starr

State Representative Katie Eyre

Hillsboro School Board Member Carolyn Ortman

Hillsboro School Board Member Monte Akers

Hillsboro School Board Member Wayne Clift

Former Hillsboro School Board Member Hugh O’Donnell

Washington County Commission Chair Andy Duyck

Washington County Commissioner Bob Terry

Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers

Hillsboro City Councilor Steve Callaway

Hillsboro City Councilor Darell Lumaco

North Plains Mayor David Hatcher

North Plains City Councilor Teri Lenahan

North Plains City Councilor Robert “Butch” Kindel

North Plains City Councilor Mike Demagalski

Lindsay, 39, is an attorney with the Lane Powell law firm where he specializes in business and intellectual property work. A fourth generation Oregonian, Lindsay and his wife live in Hillsboro with their three children. Lindsay was elected in 2010 and served as Co-Chair of the Joint Special Committee on Redistricting last year. He also serves on the Higher Education Committee and the Transportation and Economic Development Committee.

