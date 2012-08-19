Hillary said no to replacing Biden as VP

by NW Spotlight
Hillary Clinton said no very recently to replacing Joe Biden as the Democratic vice presidential candidate. Edward Klein, author of the New York Times bestseller The Amateur, talked about it this past week in an interview on The Kudlow Report on CNBC.
According to Klein, Hillary Clinton was approached by her husband and a top Obama aid. Klein reported “Bill Clinton was, I’m told, urging his wife to accept the number two slot – he saw this as a great launching pad for her for running in 2016.” Klein went on to talk about a lunch at the White House between top Obama aide Valerie Jarrett and Hillary Clinton, where the vice president topic came up – Hillary told Jarrett she “would not accept the vice president spot”.
Klein said the reasons Hillary would not accept the VP slot were because she was “burned out” from her Secretary of State travels, but more importantly:
#1 – If Obama loses – Hillary would be tarred as a loser
#2 – If Obama wins – Hillary would be tied to Obama’s far left-wing, socialistic policies and she would have to defend those policies
The idea for replacing Joe Biden on the ticket has likely come about as a result of what Larry Kudlow on CNBC called Biden’s “repeated blunders”, including his recent “put y’all back in chains” offensive comment in Virginia (a state the Vice President confused for North Carolina).
