Creativity and Initiative Drive Our Economy

The first Labor Day was celebrated 130 years ago in September 1882. Labor Day was created by labor unions as “a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.”
What began with organized labor is now a celebration of Americans in all sectors of the economy, whose individual initiative is what drives economic innovation and success. There is no economy without millions of people bringing to the marketplace their particular gifts of human creativity, intelligence, initiative, and effort.
Human work is more than just performing tasks or exchanging services. Persons are more than machines, and the things we create to make our lives easier and our work more efficient exist only because we invented them. We bring unique intelligence and problem-solving capabilities into our interactions with others. Human capital―the knowledge, skills, and experiences of human beings―is the true wealth of a society.
For a healthy economy, we must remember that wealth doesn’t create itself. Government doesn’t create it, either. People create wealth. New jobs, industries, and a strong economy are the fruit of our individual creativity. So on Labor Day, let’s celebrate the freedom we have in America to bring our best to the world.
Learn more at cascadepolicy.org.
Pingback: FCPX Plugin Tutorials?()
Pingback: Sex()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: security melbourne()
Pingback: cam girl worden()
Pingback: Live NBA Online()
Pingback: geld verdienen als webcam model()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: groupon()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: reviews of raspberry ketone()
Pingback: Ladawn Tsantakis()
Pingback: car service()
Pingback: curso de detetive()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: Copper Cup()
Pingback: Necklaces()
Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop()
Pingback: valentines day cards()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia plus()
Pingback: Shells()
Pingback: PREMIUM PROMOTIONS ON EXCLUSIVE CLUB CASINO()
Pingback: family guy porn essay()
Pingback: seo services minneapolis()
Pingback: chubby porn app()
Pingback: sex vidoes development()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: what is diabetes melitus()
Pingback: fifthavenue()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: Krista()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: mod hungry shark()
Pingback: Descargar Mp3()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga()
Pingback: Tijuana()
Pingback: Trista Towles()
Pingback: Microcap()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney hershey()
Pingback: australias most unreliable bank()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: roasting pan in french()
Pingback: coupon caddy organizer()
Pingback: Click This Link()
Pingback: tick indicator()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: raspberry ketone reviews()
Pingback: clash royale()
Pingback: click through the next webpage()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: jet stupid()
Pingback: print vip()
Pingback: dog walkers naples()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: bing.neuradyne.space()
Pingback: social media bots()
Pingback: Tess and Trish necklace()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon()
Pingback: check this out()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: Watch This()
Pingback: hire forex trader()
Pingback: Branford painting company()
Pingback: Leroy()
Pingback: motor club of america reviews()
Pingback: empresas de trasporte internacional()
Pingback: blackhat seo monitor guide()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: Promo Codes()
Pingback: cedr dlh()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: best umbrella clothesline()
Pingback: Nhac Viet()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: http://tiny.cc/s5rrby()
Pingback: crossfit vancouver()
Pingback: love quotes()
Pingback: Hot Women in Sports()
Pingback: http://www.eacyo.org/()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag()
Pingback: spam king()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: website()
Pingback: tao of badass buy()
Pingback: 健麗國際醫學美容集團()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa XXX()
Pingback: electronic board manufacturers()
Pingback: Earbud With Volume Control & Mic For Iphoneï¿½()
Pingback: fast cash()
Pingback: how to reduce cellulite()
Pingback: plantas purificadoras de agua()
Pingback: Jene()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: Lavone Sciallo()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: robot de opciones binarias()
Pingback: batman vs superman full movie free putlocker()
Pingback: coin dealer()
Pingback: sauvage gold arc()
Pingback: spam()
Pingback: Silas()
Pingback: resurfacing laser()
Pingback: north bay dermatology()
Pingback: spiritual life coach worldwide()
Pingback: listen to this podcast()
Pingback: Going Here()
Pingback: read the full info here()
Pingback: Marvis()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: skin resurfacing treatment()
Pingback: tampa hair md()
Pingback: online seller()
Pingback: oil change()
Pingback: Escort Classifieds()
Pingback: windows 7 password recovery()
Pingback: Sekolah Tinggi()
Pingback: additional hints()
Pingback: phentermine()
Pingback: eletricista LISBOA()
Pingback: Dentist Laredo, TX()
Pingback: Breast Augmentation San Antonio()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: Preventivo edile Milano()
Pingback: photo booth()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hollywood()
Pingback: hp samsung()
Pingback: vegan cheese()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Deerfield Beach()
Pingback: the criminal law team()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lighthouse Point()
Pingback: life coaching brisbane()
Pingback: mobdro tv()
Pingback: escort postings()
Pingback: https://stairscloud.com/his-secret-obsession-review/()
Pingback: fossil replicas()
Pingback: Research Paper writing service()
Pingback: podiatrist foot specialist Queens()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: dresses and cardigans()
Pingback: Hotel in Makassar()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: INFLUENCE()
Pingback: classic sports memorabilia sports memorabilia()
Pingback: Best Mobile Monitoring Phone Software()
Pingback: Search Marketing()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: Pussy()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: 4-14X44Q Rifle Scope()
Pingback: pracedladomu.pl()
Pingback: michael minh nguyen()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: halloween scavenger hunt()
Pingback: Spanish Translation Service()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: Best Workout Bench()
Pingback: mt4 forex robot()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: tits()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Medicare Advantage 2018()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: Kamagra sklep()
Pingback: motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: top 100 hits()
Pingback: DUI lawyer Phoenix()
Pingback: taronga zoo()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: incontri occasionali()
Pingback: best colon cleanse()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: adam and eve coupon codes()
Pingback: online gambling()
Pingback: obat pembesar penis()
Pingback: Buy Phentermine()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: eifersucht besiegen()
Pingback: izmir Eskort()
Pingback: fat loss tips()
Pingback: Medicaid dentist()
Pingback: Nigeria classifieds ads()
Pingback: VideoPal Review()
Pingback: tempat jual beli mobil()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: dumbbells()
Pingback: david sammon social media()
Pingback: Tenerife Forum()
Pingback: sofa cleaning()
Pingback: Montagewagen()
Pingback: Mother's Day 2017 Australia()
Pingback: rental mobil surabaya()
Pingback: apps for pc windows 7()
Pingback: Handmade Fashion()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: real doll günstig kaufen()
Pingback: my4faces()
Pingback: billig trampolin()
Pingback: sandra bullock()
Pingback: Pornstars Like Julia Ann And Lisa Ann()
Pingback: Get the facts()
Pingback: Helo()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: a.nnotate.com/php/pdfnotate.php?d=2017-04-03&c=6TU9aPCK&upl=1()