Kitz explores sales tax – shuts out Republicans

by NW Spotlight
The Oregonian is reporting that Governor Kitzhaber has been “quietly and informally” meeting over the last six months to “find common ground among a broad swath of interest groups, including business, labor and local governments,” on restructuring state taxes.
The labor group mentioned in the article was SEIU, that combined with fellow public employee union AFSCME, contributed $750,000 to Kitzhaber’s 2010 gubernatorial campaign. The “business” organization mentioned was the Oregon Business Association (OBA). The OBA was founded to represent businesses with “more moderate to progressive views.” OBA supports the elimination of the personal and corporate kickers, and is headed by former Democratic state legislator Ryan Deckert.
Kitzhaber has been having state revenue officials analyze a number of tax scenarios, most of them looking at some form of a sales tax “against lowering Oregon’s highest-in-the-nation income taxes.”
According to the Oregonian, Republicans have been excluded over the last six months: “Republican House Co-speaker Bruce Hanna was surprised to learn about the talks, as was Rep. Vicki Berger, Republican co-chair of the House Revenue Committee.”
Pingback: mxcn5w7xmwncwexnicensrgffg()
Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf()
Pingback: cheap vehicle insurance()
Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd()
Pingback: womens silk()
Pingback: papa johns coupons free pizza()
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri()
Pingback: NBA Live Stream()
Pingback: private proxies()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: Doppler Color()
Pingback: netflix gift card online()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: open sky reviews()
Pingback: groupon chicago()
Pingback: chapter 13 bankruptcy carlisle()
Pingback: Mark Wooward()
Pingback: try this()
Pingback: go to my blog()
Pingback: Flyers()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: jaw crusher()
Pingback: league of legends sweatshirt()
Pingback: league of legends clothes()
Pingback: reparera iPhone()
Pingback: High pr links()
Pingback: Employment law()
Pingback: Employment law firm()
Pingback: llaveros para hoteles()
Pingback: golf range netting()
Pingback: medical transportation()
Pingback: Stop Foreclosure Schertz Texas()
Pingback: 3m auto window tint austin()
Pingback: Recommended Site()
Pingback: Fat loss()
Pingback: poker()
Pingback: plug and play digital signage()
Pingback: Austin Texas roofing()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: cheap hotels in galveston()
Pingback: th8 base()
Pingback: th8 war base layout()
Pingback: asus driver download utility()
Pingback: fuel ops()
Pingback: car audio installation austin()
Pingback: reviewed()
Pingback: my singing monsters hack download()
Pingback: boom beach unlimited diamonds()
Pingback: Simple Drawing()
Pingback: Healthy eating busy schedule()
Pingback: weight loss for busy entrepreneur()
Pingback: Litigation attorney Austin()
Pingback: Scrapbooking()
Pingback: daily()
Pingback: surveillance cameras()
Pingback: Medical Marijuana San Francisco()
Pingback: debarpan mukherjee()
Pingback: cat care in naples()
Pingback: austin house leveling()
Pingback: Austin Steam IT()
Pingback: we buy houses fast()
Pingback: Free Marvelous Designer stitches tutorial()
Pingback: iq option()
Pingback: colon detox()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia mayo clinic reviews()
Pingback: buy BNS Gold()
Pingback: Instantly ageless ingredients()
Pingback: make money from home online()
Pingback: Front License Plate Bracket()
Pingback: inspiring quotes()
Pingback: Self Balancing 1000()
Pingback: Lady DJ()
Pingback: Travel guide blog()
Pingback: cerrajeros valencia baratos()
Pingback: seo singapore()
Pingback: Best laser hair removal nyc()
Pingback: cold store construction()
Pingback: car accessories for teens()
Pingback: real estate brokerage Clearwater()
Pingback: ComeGuadagnare()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: jump manual exercises()
Pingback: music()
Pingback: IATA Custom Wooden Pet Transport Box in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: Cycling Jerseys for men()
Pingback: punta cana kid friendly resorts()
Pingback: ABANICO PERSONALIZADO()
Pingback: kids play in gelli baff()
Pingback: Villa Mutiara Carita Cottage()
Pingback: Syrian refugees()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Cheap holidays Sri Lanka()
Pingback: grand menage ste-julie()
Pingback: Legend(Regarder Legend en streaming}()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: dog sitter in naples()
Pingback: help loading penske truck()
Pingback: disco light using 555 timer()
Pingback: Business Speaker()
Pingback: Springhill()
Pingback: http://kwel.me/1c8433()
Pingback: lose weight calculator()
Pingback: Franklin()
Pingback: heating()
Pingback: grosir sprei murah()
Pingback: fotos de bucetas()
Pingback: wedding halls Houston()
Pingback: lease luxury apartment austin tx()
Pingback: streaming series gratuit()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: Latest Tech Updates()
Pingback: Mortgage Broker Singapor()
Pingback: guest posting services()
Pingback: Beach PC Repairs()
Pingback: what causes acid reflux()
Pingback: purses()
Pingback: train the technical trainer ausbildung()
Pingback: Eat Clean()
Pingback: Gemstone Jewelry()
Pingback: Gun Store()
Pingback: ruletnasiloynanir()
Pingback: startups in Hyderabad()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/SuperGaminator.Gutschein/()
Pingback: 22 Minute Hard Corps Review()
Pingback: best forex robots()
Pingback: condo()
Pingback: Network marketing success()
Pingback: Iona()
Pingback: business view()
Pingback: business view()
Pingback: personal viagra()
Pingback: Taste()
Pingback: Yidejewelry.com()
Pingback: property in titwala()
Pingback: Neuro-Linguistic Programming()
Pingback: Bon Jovi()
Pingback: 401k gold ira()
Pingback: buy youtube subscribers()
Pingback: adult coloring books()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: overnight pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: All Area Over Head()
Pingback: http://www.cicap.org/()
Pingback: iOS 9.3 Jailbreak()
Pingback: addium where to buy()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: Doug Cotter Atlanta()
Pingback: overnight cat sitter naples fl()
Pingback: comic porn()
Pingback: Cool Socks()
Pingback: neuken()
Pingback: best voice lessons near me()
Pingback: no deposit bonusï¿½()
Pingback: Limousine Vancouver BC()
Pingback: Homepage()
Pingback: previous()
Pingback: New home communities austin()
Pingback: Unlocked()
Pingback: gems generator clash royale()
Pingback: binary options south Africa()
Pingback: http://pusatrombong.yolasite.com/()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: About Cancer()
Pingback: sturdee residences()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: hair transplant singapore()
Pingback: adult shops()
Pingback: dailymailco.aguide.win()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: ï»¿judi bola()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: patio furniture weather resistant()
Pingback: riparazione iphone roma()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: whatsapp channels provider()
Pingback: speargun()
Pingback: ï»¿seo()
Pingback: speargun()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1qGda6A()
Pingback: fuck you google()
Pingback: puno bus()
Pingback: best stained concrete contractor Austin()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: schedule maker()
Pingback: Casino()
Pingback: Online Casino()
Pingback: allandale plumber()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon 25 off()
Pingback: NKF Machinery()
Pingback: food service resume()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: commercial jumpers for sale()
Pingback: mobile marketing()
Pingback: this hyperlink()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: More Info()
Pingback: get paid to click()
Pingback: Mexican Restaurant()
Pingback: domestic appliance repairs london()
Pingback: romanos jewelers military()
Pingback: locksmith in chandler Arizona()
Pingback: top rated counter top air purifiers()
Pingback: Austin water damage restoration()
Pingback: tantric massage()
Pingback: tantric massage()
Pingback: landscape garden design london()
Pingback: printing()
Pingback: printingvip()
Pingback: sms lån()
Pingback: bandar sbobet terpercaya()
Pingback: tapas in london()
Pingback: clashroyale()
Pingback: Austin foundation repair()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Austin estate planning attorney()
Pingback: iv fluid therapy side effects()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: day spa Austin()
Pingback: stained concrete Austin()
Pingback: hacklink()
Pingback: buy hacklink()
Pingback: buy google cheat()
Pingback: online home insurance florida()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: http://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: disney()
Pingback: Cycling team Apparel()
Pingback: fitness()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: restaurants westfield london()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: sklejka dlh()
Pingback: Dog shampoo for dry skin()
Pingback: why not check here()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Removals Cheltenham()
Pingback: waterfront motels jensen beach()
Pingback: podlogi drewniane()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1R3rpYt()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: oxboard kopen()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Jersey()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: Fashion watches()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: Bad service()
Pingback: mickey mouse()
Pingback: Blue French Bulldog Puppies for sale()
Pingback: Alquiler de Autos en Mendoza()
Pingback: design tshirts()
Pingback: kalici makyaj()
Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions Preview()
Pingback: recupero dati()
Pingback: Gracias, un saludo.()
Pingback: adventure()
Pingback: forex()
Pingback: techos de aluminio()
Pingback: Dedicated Server()
Pingback: gymnastic materials()
Pingback: the internet girl wiki()
Pingback: electrician()
Pingback: electrician()
Pingback: tao system of badass pdf()
Pingback: Corporate Branding()
Pingback: cart()
Pingback: Local gigs()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: dewedding()
Pingback: Yelawolf Cover()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: cranecrews.com()
Pingback: mobdro apk()
Pingback: Free XXX Porn()
Pingback: Interracial Porn()
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto()
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto()
Pingback: Homemade Porn()
Pingback: Bree Olson Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel()
Pingback: pest control()
Pingback: casillero internacional()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: 2.1A / 1A 2 Ports Usb Car Charge()
Pingback: promo codes()
Pingback: fast loans()
Pingback: codes coupon()
Pingback: städfirma lund()
Pingback: cairns drone()
Pingback: superman finger family()
Pingback: Eliz()
Pingback: Blowjob()
Pingback: professional moving company canada()
Pingback: bus colors()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: Dreamlife Beats()
Pingback: flood damage Austin()
Pingback: flood damage cleanup Austin()
Pingback: gymnastics wear australia()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: car stereo Austin()
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon()
Pingback: da´ xuyên sa´ng()
Pingback: logo design()
Pingback: Business Enhancement()
Pingback: hiverlab()
Pingback: hiverlab()
Pingback: North Sydney Split Air Conditioning()
Pingback: batman vs superman full movie free stream()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: proofreading()
Pingback: stained concrete floors Austin()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: dog groomer Austin()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: Cocuk escort()
Pingback: Cocuk escort()
Pingback: pompeii sauvage swimwear()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: owner financed realestate Atlanta Georgia()
Pingback: business reviews()
Pingback: green nitrile gloves()
Pingback: CERAMIC PEELER()
Pingback: have a peek at this web-site()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: chinakopen.nl()
Pingback: cocuk pornosu()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: cocuk pornosu()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: medcareer jobs()
Pingback: instagram followers porn()
Pingback: website design and development()
Pingback: Plastic manufacturing()
Pingback: cost effective seo packages()
Pingback: porn movie()
Pingback: REVIEWS 2016()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: china-knobs.com CHANDELIERS CRYSTAL()
Pingback: cartoons()
Pingback: argos voucher()
Pingback: love()
Pingback: Fiforlif Semarang()
Pingback: buy Viagra 50% off()
Pingback: search engine optimization report()
Pingback: poker qq()
Pingback: apple()
Pingback: qiu qiu online()
Pingback: American Power and Gas Reviews()
Pingback: poker niche()
Pingback: pokerkiukiu()
Pingback: poker online indonesia()
Pingback: poker terpercaya()
Pingback: Forest Woods()
Pingback: adidas malaysia wholesale()
Pingback: softball pitching drills()
Pingback: wordpress dating plugin()
Pingback: selling sites()
Pingback: Hunting Equipment()
Pingback: Selena()
Pingback: tumblr blog()
Pingback: software development company()
Pingback: Rapidgator.net Premium Account()
Pingback: William()
Pingback: peru vacation()
Pingback: forgot windows 7 password()
Pingback: Laptop rental in Los Angele()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Dr. T. Dędski()
Pingback: Breast Augmentation San Antonio()
Pingback: Ahh Smile()
Pingback: www.google.com()
Pingback: enlargement penis pills()
Pingback: green screen booth()
Pingback: Ebay Outlet()
Pingback: detroit tigers sports memorabilia()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession()
Pingback: Modern Burlap()
Pingback: buy instagram likes()
Pingback: cat groomer sg()
Pingback: Dinosaur birthday party()
Pingback: pet headstone()
Pingback: stephen hebscher()
Pingback: New World Design Builders()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hallandale Beach()
Pingback: laser engraved pet memorial()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: air conditioning installation()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Hollywood()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Weston()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Sunrise()
Pingback: https://stairscloud.com/his-secret-obsession-review/()
Pingback: chakra & fossil jewelry()
Pingback: agen taruhan()
Pingback: women's shoes()
Pingback: Masudi()
Pingback: Swinger()
Pingback: mobdro apk()
Pingback: moteur electrique 12v puissant()
Pingback: marijuana school()
Pingback: Recommended Site()
Pingback: wholesale mobile online b2b bulk bazar()
Pingback: shoulder support brace()
Pingback: Advertise Online()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: daftar sbobet casino()
Pingback: Spanish Translation Service()
Pingback: Nympho()
Pingback: Pussy()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: massage therapist()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: Handhubwagen()
Pingback: 600A Multfunction Laser()
Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()
Pingback: domek24.com.pl()
Pingback: ppcmanagement()
Pingback: Escort Bayan()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: zlapio game()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: liverpool gossip()
Pingback: best air purifier()
Pingback: real estate value()
Pingback: exprimidor()
Pingback: auto body shop near me()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: money online()
Pingback: on front page()
Pingback: use coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: flat earth()
Pingback: pron()
Pingback: electrician in Melbourne()
Pingback: web to lead()
Pingback: Viagra sklep()
Pingback: Kamagra cena()
Pingback: air curtain doors()
Pingback: evaporative air conditioner()
Pingback: vegas slots()
Pingback: DUI lawyer glenddale()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Currency Converter()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: qqpoker online()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Nottingham escort agency()
Pingback: zenphorol review()
Pingback: Patent attorney in New York()
Pingback: Free shipping()
Pingback: Emergency dentist()
Pingback: fat loss tips()
Pingback: mouse click the following website page()
Pingback: Rekvalifikační kurzy Praha()
Pingback: Instamate 2.0 Review()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: Hovenier()
Pingback: bowflex weights()
Pingback: evaporative coolers()
Pingback: photos of tenerife()
Pingback: social media david sammon()
Pingback: Situs Casino Online()
Pingback: drones()
Pingback: clique aqui()
Pingback: Kommissionierwagen()
Pingback: Plantation homes for sell()
Pingback: anime streaming sub indo()
Pingback: Pornstars Like Julia Ann And Lisa Ann()
Pingback: healthprose Levitra rx()
Pingback: se mere her()
Pingback: webdesign seligenstadt()
Pingback: Evergreensystem()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: online sports betting()
Pingback: Medigap Plans 2018()
Pingback: ducted gas heating()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: Gilangp()
Pingback: http://www.hrejpark.cz/profile/elidamccoll()
Pingback: powertochoose()
Pingback: wedding flowers using succulents()
Pingback: air conditioning installation()
Pingback: berita terbaru()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: o xanaina()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: lcd monitor()
Pingback: hunde ormekur()
Pingback: se mere her()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: web hosting ahmedabad()
Pingback: engagement rings under 500()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Medicare Supplemental Insurance 2018()
Pingback: custom product packaging()
Pingback: Chicago graphic design()
Pingback: cnc machining shop()
Pingback: Rock Review()
Pingback: stalvirsis()
Pingback: Replacement Windows Tulsa()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()