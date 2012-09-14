Senator Frank Morse resigns seat

by In the news

MORSE RETIRES FROM STATE SENATE

State Senator Frank Morse Office

State Senator Frank Morse announced his retirement from the State Senate today on the Senate Floor. He will submit his resignation to the Oregon Secretary of State on Monday Sept. 17.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Albany and Corvallis in Senate District 8,” stated Morse. “I cannot begin to tell you all of the wonderful experiences I’ve had over these last ten years of service to my community and to our state. ‘Building Strong Communities’ has been a life theme for me in business and in public service.

I have thought long and hard about this decision and I believe it is time for new energy. While serving in the legislature, I’ve worked harder than I have ever worked, but there comes a moment in one’s life when energy fades, and you know it is time to go. I love this state and I cherish the many friendships I’ve made in the legislature and throughout the state. While the work is not done, it is time for new energy to carry our state into the future.”

Morse, known for his willingness to tackle tough issues and reach across the aisle to find common ground, worked tirelessly on fiscal reform, including fiscal stability, government efficiency, education policy and health care reform. Solving Oregon’s fiscal instability has been the primary focus of the Senator.

In addressing his colleagues Morse added, “If I can leave you with one encouragement, please, for the sake of our children, for the sake of the vulnerable, for the sake of all services dear to Oregonians, solve Oregon’s fiscal instability. Honor Oregon’s voters and refer to them a clear and simple choice. Give them a chance to vote for stability.”

In 2007 his work was recognized by the Oregon Business Association when it honored Morse as its Statesman of the Year. This honor captured the essence of who Morse was as a legislator – bipartisan, respectful, forthright and committed to making Oregon a better place.

Morse was first elected to the state Senate in 2002 following a lifelong career in business as the President and CEO of Morse Bros. Inc., a leading Oregon construction materials company. He was re-elected in 2006 and 2010.

“Senator Frank Morse deserves the thanks of every Oregonian for his selfless dedication and service to our State,” said Senate Republican Ted Ferrioli (R-John Day). “He is an exemplar of statesmanship, cut from the old cloth of iconic leaders who have shaped this state, pursuing the greater good, without regard for party. The Senate will miss him, but the state is better for his service. I hope his example will inspire likeminded Oregonians to put self aside and serve their fellow citizens in the public sphere.”

A successor will be appointed by the Boards of Commissioners in Benton and Linn Counties within 30 days from the date of resignation.

