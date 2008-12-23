Universities should fix themselves

by In the news

By Beau McNeff,

Gov. Kulongoski is flat wrong on the way to spend the Obama administration’s promised “˜stimulus’ money. Why should we use federal tax dollars to supplement major public universities that have fallen behind on their duty to take care of their own campuses? Those same universities will spend millions on a coach’s salary, and pump millions more into stadiums and arenas. Shouldn’t we get on the right track with higher education? Instead of paying millions to constructions companies to build new stadiums, why not have them fix the buildings where the majority of the students are educated? Private universities do not have the luxury of letting maintenance fall behind only to get a handout from Uncle Sam, or Joe the Plumber. Let’s hold our public schools to the same standard.

