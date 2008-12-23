Universities should fix themselves

By Beau McNeff,
Gov. Kulongoski is flat wrong on the way to spend the Obama administration’s promised “˜stimulus’ money. Why should we use federal tax dollars to supplement major public universities that have fallen behind on their duty to take care of their own campuses? Those same universities will spend millions on a coach’s salary, and pump millions more into stadiums and arenas. Shouldn’t we get on the right track with higher education? Instead of paying millions to constructions companies to build new stadiums, why not have them fix the buildings where the majority of the students are educated? Private universities do not have the luxury of letting maintenance fall behind only to get a handout from Uncle Sam, or Joe the Plumber. Let’s hold our public schools to the same standard.
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: get more followers on instagram()
Pingback: ecografe()
Pingback: webcam model()
Pingback: groupon atlanta()
Pingback: fast weight loss exercises()
Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop()
Pingback: Cary Ridgeway()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia natural cleanse()
Pingback: Emails Extractor Private()
Pingback: ebay $5 coupon code()
Pingback: this link()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: boom beach mod apk()
Pingback: game()
Pingback: 5 gallon glass bottles()
Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga()
Pingback: Microcap()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: greenbrier valley car accessories()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: http://katherinawondoloski.tumblr.com/()
Pingback: disco light background()
Pingback: jual arm rest organizer()
Pingback: furniture movers()
Pingback: Bodybuilding Vest with Pocket()
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()
Pingback: dog sitter naples()
Pingback: InstallShield alternatives()
Pingback: dog walking naples()
Pingback: in home dog sitter in naples()
Pingback: drone list()
Pingback: best pet sitter near naples fl()
Pingback: dog sitter naples fl()
Pingback: Mikaela()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: Discover More Here()
Pingback: best casino online()
Pingback: Our Limousine service Vancouver BC office()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: gems generator clash royale()
Pingback: jet stupid()
Pingback: chlamydia info()
Pingback: http://pintu-partisilipat.blogspot.co.id/()
Pingback: pornhubselect()
Pingback: oaklandeat24hours.bagging.top()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: http://www.klimczakhairdesigners.pl()
Pingback: i date you()
Pingback: aumauijim.guitarherobrokemyknee.com()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: speargun()
Pingback: speargun()
Pingback: nuskin reviews()
Pingback: fuck you google()
Pingback: Buy Beats Instantly()
Pingback: puno la paz bus()
Pingback: schedule maker()
Pingback: Casino()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: twitter bot()
Pingback: Tess and Trish necklace()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: customer service resumes()
Pingback: he has a good point()
Pingback: jvzoo bonus()
Pingback: custom wedding dress canada()
Pingback: ï»¿Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: Milford residential painting contractor()
Pingback: ï»¿garden designers()
Pingback: tapas bar()
Pingback: pswonline()
Pingback: takipci porn()
Pingback: hacklink()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: mca scam reviews 2016()
Pingback: http://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: samsung unlocking()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: http://pasadenanaturalhealth.info/story.php?id=109202()
Pingback: beautiful faces()
Pingback: ï»¿Storage Company Cheltenham()
Pingback: Removals Company Gloucester()
Pingback: hacklink()
Pingback: pornhub()
Pingback: 斗鱼鱼翅充值()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: london tantric()
Pingback: where to buy t shirt designs()
Pingback: http://elkgrove.bookmark-share.com/story.php?title=5-phen375-customer-reviews-is-it-a-scam-does-it-work-where-to-buy-gnc()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: consulta CPF online()
Pingback: electric water heater()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: techos de aluminio()
Pingback: stock market()
Pingback: techos de aluminio()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: electrician()
Pingback: Cine Latino castellano Descargar()
Pingback: Wholesale Oakley jupiter squared sunglasses polished black silver iridium outlet()
Pingback: the tao of badass()
Pingback: Escort en iquique()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Online Reviews()
Pingback: porno.()
Pingback: Comcast()
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: Brandi Love Porn()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Apparel()
Pingback: Brazzers Porn()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: pest control()
Pingback: find brazzers videos()
Pingback: Vasiliki()
Pingback: Orlando SEO()
Pingback: pornhub()
Pingback: code coupon()
Pingback: adult modeling()
Pingback: Our Limousine service Vancouver BC office()
Pingback: 4x6 club flyer printing()
Pingback: Paul DeGregory()
Pingback: ï»¿Business Reputation()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon()
Pingback: home page()
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: Cocuk escort()
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort()
Pingback: FastComet Coupons()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: best site()
Pingback: PC Disposal()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: spam software()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: натисни тук()
Pingback: Bigoweb()
Pingback: bay dermatology fl()
Pingback: Sullivan()
Pingback: Back Pain Advice()
Pingback: sex toy()
Pingback: ï»¿creapure()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: ï»¿creapure()
Pingback: buy Viagra 50% off()
Pingback: Dallas()
Pingback: market maker method()
Pingback: my review here()
Pingback: American Power and Gas Reviews()
Pingback: Evie()
Pingback: brainsmart ultra()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: buy proxies()
Pingback: Angie()
Pingback: reset windows 7 password()
Pingback: دانلود رایگان فیلم و سریال با لینک مستقیم()
Pingback: detroit tigers sports memorabilia()
Pingback: natural enlargement penis()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Tamarac()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Oakland Park()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lighthouse Point()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderdale-by-the-Sea()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Fort Lauderdale()
Pingback: Hauschild()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: dome event hire()
Pingback: NETWORK()
Pingback: Search Marketing()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: see our website()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: Flip-Open Scope Covers()
Pingback: sean brown orange county()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: twitter.com/PpcHelpers()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: binary reaper v4()
Pingback: mortgage broker Kelowna()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: Viagra sklep()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: 18+()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: social media david sammon()
Pingback: entrar no facebook()
Pingback: Montagewagen()
Pingback: facebook cadastrar()
Pingback: MILF Ava Addams Cheating In The Shower()
Pingback: Discover More()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: should i give all my money to the church()