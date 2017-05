Is Tom Cruise finished?

by In the news

On the big Christmas Day box office day, Tom Cruise’s Valkyrie debuted at a disappointing number #4. This was already a movie that was re-scheduled to this big money making day due to fears about its performance. Valkryrie follows Cruise’s last flop, Lions for Lambs, which did not even break even at the box office and was one of the worst performing films of 2007. Was it Cruise’s brashness with NBC’s Matt Lauer interview or his jab at Brooke Shield’s pregnancy pills? Too political? Bad religion PR? He even recently apologized for Oprah’s couch jump.

This once was man that was making headlines for his marathon of $100 million gross movies. What happened?