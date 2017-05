Third graders doing algrebra. Is this new math ready for statewide use?

by In the news

The Oregonian reported today that the Lebanon school district third graders are learning algebra! Over 80% of Lebanon 8th graders passed the official state math test. This is a lot better than the state’s 66% average.

It is part of a “new” math called Cognitively Guided Instruction. Is this new-new math? Should this be replicated statewide? If you know education issues your input would be greatly desired.