Kate Brown ignored voters on campaign finance reform

Knute Buehler Statement on Measure 47 Court Decision
Knute Buehler, Republican Party and Independent Party nominee for Secretary of State, issued the following statement about the Oregon Supreme Court decision about Measure 47 in Hazel v. Brown:
“I was disappointed in the court’s decision to strike down Measure 47, which was voted into law in 2006 by Oregon voters. The people of Oregon should be disappointed that Kate Brown chose to go against the will of the voters and fight this law in court rather than work for the amendments necessary to enforce their will. She has once again shown that she does not support meaningful campaign finance reform and has again failed to show the leadership necessary to be Oregon’s second highest elected official.
As Secretary of State, I’ll be an independent leader and work to pass meaningful campaign finance reform, including establishing a framework for voluntary spending limits, increased transparency of those giving to Political Action Committees, and making candidates list their 5 largest donors on all television and print advertising.”
