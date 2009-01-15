Governor Teds Right track is wrong. Plus deluge of new taxes

From House Republican Office
1-15-09
“I believe that Oregon’s economy is on the right track.”
(Gov. Ted Kulongoski quoted in Governor Optimistic About Economy, Sarah Skidmore, The Associated Press, 3/22/2008)
Oregon Index of Economic Indicators Continues Spiral
“The University of Oregon Index of Economic Indicators fell again in November to 89.6, based on a 1997 benchmark of 100. The decline from October was 0.5 percent. Compared to six months ago, the UO Index is down 7.9 percent.”
(Oregon’s Economy Continues Downturn, Portland Business Journal, 1/8/2009)
Unemployment Poised to Exceed 2001 Levels“Initial jobless claims spiked in November to a weekly average of almost 14,000, compared with the peak of 10,245 reached during the 2001 recession. Payrolls at employment services firms (largely temporary help agencies) fell for the fourth consecutive month and are down 8.6 percent, compared with year-ago levels. Total nonfarm payrolls “” which is not included in the UO Index “” indicate that firms shed 6,300 employees in November and 34,900 employees since February of 2008.
“The Oregon unemployment rate climbed to 8.1 percent, the highest since September 2003. The depth of the downturn in the Oregon labor market will almost certainly exceed that of the 2001 recession, Duy said.”
(Oregon’s Economy Continues Downturn, Portland Business Journal, 1/8/2009)
Despite Poor Economy and Rising Unemployment, Over a Dozen Proposed Tax and Fee Increases Proposed in First Week Alone
The House of Representatives will soon consider tax and fee increases on personal income, businesses and more. The following is a sample:
Tax/Fee Increases
HB 2043 Allows counties to pass vehicle registration fees without a vote of the people.
HB 2067 Sunsets tax credits for senior citizens and people with disabilities, and tax credits for early intervention services for disabled children, rural economic development, dependent care assistance, scholarships, long term care insurance and medical providers delivering rural health care, and more. The bill also sunsets the personal exemption credit, which would raise income taxes.
HB 2069 Cuts a tax credit that senior citizens may claim on their deductable medical expenses.
HB 2070 Raises taxes on businesses.
HB 2071 Imposes a new tax on people who buy and sell homes.
HB 2072 Imposes a new carbon-based fuel tax.
HB 2076 Imposes a new tax on health care providers.
HB 2077 Raises income taxes on Oregonians.
HB 2078 Raises income taxes on Oregonians.
HB 2116 Raises taxes on hospitals.
HB 2119 Raises taxes on businesses.
HB 2120 Raises taxes for a new transportation bureaucracy.
HB 2122 Raises taxes on tobacco products.
HB 2146 Authorizes new state fees for access to information on government web sites.
HB 2149 Raises registration fees on civil aircraft.
HB 2150 Raises pilot registration fees.
HB 2218 Extends surcharges on certain hunting and angling licenses.
HB 2222 Increases fees on specified angling and hunting licenses.
Pingback: xmrsen75dfsrmfsfgsdjgfsfds()
Pingback: 3mxc85n54ew7xmtn4v378tfbt5()
Pingback: xmdxuyf8x4c5ygniwx4dyf4wcn5gxtdf()
Pingback: webcam werk()
Pingback: join netflix free trial()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: online deals()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney pennsylvania()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: raspberry tablets weight loss()
Pingback: Leaflets()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: t shirt league of legends()
Pingback: short film()
Pingback: SEO Malaysia()
Pingback: Ottawa personal injury attorneys()
Pingback: Academy Awards 2016 live stream()
Pingback: Employment lawyers()
Pingback: Employment law()
Pingback: no deposit casinos()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia 80 hca walmart()
Pingback: Custom T-Shirts()
Pingback: driving range netting()
Pingback: seo training minneapolis()
Pingback: Final Cut Pro X()
Pingback: long distance medical transportation()
Pingback: Toys()
Pingback: comprar seguidores twitter()
Pingback: Home Page()
Pingback: master dog groomer()
Pingback: automotive window tinting austin()
Pingback: pornle developer tutorial()
Pingback: porn hentai development()
Pingback: Gasvergleich()
Pingback: emi tester()
Pingback: digital signage solutions()
Pingback: Austin Texas roofing()
Pingback: Phentermine()
Pingback: Tarrytown plumber()
Pingback: http://austinsunshades.com/()
Pingback: news()
Pingback: sprei murah()
Pingback: Read This()
Pingback: Bail Tampa()
Pingback: kit tattoo()
Pingback: review()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: meaning of abramo()
Pingback: austin roofing company()
Pingback: Freelance makeup artist Singapore()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: cat transport()
Pingback: Star()
Pingback: mod hungry shark()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: cheats for my singing monsters()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: Healthy eating busy schedule()
Pingback: grosirspreimurah.com()
Pingback: sound equipment rental singapore()
Pingback: logo design melbourne()
Pingback: vip()
Pingback: How to make money online fast()
Pingback: employee engagement()
Pingback: austin house leveling()
Pingback: phone monitoring app()
Pingback: colon detox()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: binary broker()
Pingback: How To Get A Girl To Like You()
Pingback: natural cure for acid reflux()
Pingback: Tulsa SEO Company()
Pingback: African American Books()
Pingback: penny auction software()
Pingback: how to get rid of eye bags()
Pingback: Resveratrol rahasia awet muda()
Pingback: jim corbett packages()
Pingback: pembroke pines homes for sale()
Pingback: how to make money with affiliate marketing()
Pingback: San Diego Personal Training()
Pingback: highend romper()
Pingback: How to build corporate credit()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: top rated nose hair trimmer for men()
Pingback: how to save a relationship()
Pingback: lifelock()
Pingback: How to get your ex girlfriend back()
Pingback: Hulk()
Pingback: REGALOS PARA BODA()
Pingback: dog training video()
Pingback: food places near me()
Pingback: Commercial power devices()
Pingback: gap protection()
Pingback: SME bank loan()
Pingback: extraction de données()
Pingback: Chocolate()
Pingback: party powders()
Pingback: Lettie()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: extreme weight loss()
Pingback: in home dog sitter in naples()
Pingback: best mattress()
Pingback: party light youtube()
Pingback: conditioning()
Pingback: roasting pan images()
Pingback: body goals()
Pingback: conditioning()
Pingback: Call now to get the All Inclusive Package On Sale Now!!()
Pingback: Franklin()
Pingback: starcom mediavest()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: regarder series en streaming()
Pingback: thick2fit()
Pingback: RunAWebinar Review()
Pingback: Singapore Mortgage Broker()
Pingback: purses()
Pingback: solar related()
Pingback: toenail fungus infection cure()
Pingback: toenail fungus home treatment()
Pingback: Shopify marketing experts()
Pingback: Damage Factory()
Pingback: Michelle Nipko()
Pingback: screen protector()
Pingback: See inside()
Pingback: business view()
Pingback: sanitation()
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()
Pingback: dog care naples()
Pingback: online casinos()
Pingback: Alcohol()
Pingback: Shandong Junchuang Lock Industrial Co., Ltd.()
Pingback: lubes and lotions()
Pingback: premium mens shirts()
Pingback: follow your dreams()
Pingback: cat care naples fl()
Pingback: Garage Door Repair & Installation()
Pingback: Tao of Badass Joshua Pellicer()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: do raspberry ketones work()
Pingback: top affiliate programs()
Pingback: best reviews()
Pingback: fußreflexzonenmassage regensburg()
Pingback: http://counseled.info/free-global-spiritual-couseling/()
Pingback: Famous Love Quotes From Movies The Notebook()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Discover More Here()
Pingback: jew jokes()
Pingback: Purely()
Pingback: towing service()
Pingback: gems generator clash royale()
Pingback: binary options south Africa()
Pingback: Commercial gate repair NYC()
Pingback: dog walking naples fl()
Pingback: Business Opportunity()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: sturdee residences()
Pingback: california psychics reviews()
Pingback: Grammarly Review()
Pingback: Backup()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: Austin interior house painters()
Pingback: Buy Beats Instantly()
Pingback: chiropractic San Jose()
Pingback: tarrytown sewer repair()
Pingback: my review here()
Pingback: plumbing portland or()
Pingback: Stephen Curry Jersey()
Pingback: cheap sildenafil citrate 100mg()
Pingback: http://www.waterdamagerestorationofaustin.com/()
Pingback: painting service in Meriden()
Pingback: print vip()
Pingback: clash royale()
Pingback: day spa Austin()
Pingback: club flyer toronto()
Pingback: truck()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: forniry dlh()
Pingback: weight loss()
Pingback: http://rainbowrumpus.info/story.php?id=112278()
Pingback: Marketing information()
Pingback: best gaming monitor()
Pingback: Solo Ads in USA()
Pingback: Dog shampoo for dry skin()
Pingback: iv therapy boca()
Pingback: elewacje()
Pingback: pooler Locksmith()
Pingback: Original Product For Sale()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: Houston()
Pingback: wifichuyen dung()
Pingback: Fashion watches()
Pingback: Limos Bus Vancouver BC()
Pingback: Penis Büyütücü()
Pingback: t shirt wholesale()
Pingback: Actress Movies()
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค()
Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions Preview()
Pingback: Sloths()
Pingback: roofing()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Lead paint removal cost()
Pingback: used copiers Austin Texas()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons()
Pingback: Brazzers Porn()
Pingback: plus size lingerie on sale()
Pingback: porn jobs in new york()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa()
Pingback: Jack()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: Minecraft Account()
Pingback: Casey Veggies type Beat()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: stained concrete Austin()
Pingback: fast weight loss()
Pingback: fotos gays()
Pingback: da´ xuyên sa´ng nhân ta?o()
Pingback: Best Rated Bankruptcy Lawyers Dallas TX()
Pingback: Ducted Gas Heating North Sydney()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: video China()
Pingback: Best whatsapp status()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: coin dealer()
Pingback: stained concrete floors Austin()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: car dvd player()
Pingback: print bikini sauvage()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: find out()
Pingback: Top 10()
Pingback: my website()
Pingback: агенция софия домоуправител()
Pingback: legacyfoodstorage.net()
Pingback: veterans day crafts()
Pingback: CenRob - As Melhores Informaï¿½ï¿½es da Internet!()
Pingback: essentials carrollwood()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-bayer-gsk/()
Pingback: affordable seo packages uk()
Pingback: Civil Engineers Wollongong()
Pingback: zipcode()
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan()
Pingback: Pokemon Go Tips()
Pingback: ivf with donor eggs()
Pingback: Jual Fiforlif()
Pingback: binary trading()
Pingback: Mighty Buyer()
Pingback: cd watcher()
Pingback: easy makeup tricks()
Pingback: poker qq()
Pingback: ATT Yahoo Login()
Pingback: qiu qiu online()
Pingback: sbobet niche()
Pingback: qq online()
Pingback: poker online indonesia()
Pingback: poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: Forest Woods()
Pingback: online tutor()
Pingback: heating and Cooling()
Pingback: kitchen supplies()
Pingback: Classical Music()
Pingback: turnkey home business()
Pingback: Kanesha()
Pingback: custom solutions sydney()
Pingback: wholesale used tires by container()
Pingback: Porn()
Pingback: JAV SW()
Pingback: animated video maker()
Pingback: https://v.gd/penis_enlargement_that_works()
Pingback: Prezzo infissi pvc Milano()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession()
Pingback: laser engraved pet memorial()
Pingback: Download C2090-136 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: laser engraved pet memorial()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lighthouse Point()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Sea Ranch Lakes()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Tamarac()
Pingback: https://stairscloud.com/his-secret-obsession-review/()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Daczewitz()
Pingback: Jelly Vibrator()
Pingback: she said()
Pingback: Search Engine()
Pingback: wholesale mobile online b2b bulk bazar()
Pingback: Search Engine()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: oceanof games()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Etagenwagen()
Pingback: oakville contractors()
Pingback: michael minh nguyen()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: adult sex toy()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: lesbian milf porn()
Pingback: click through the next web page()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: electrician in Melbourne()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: flat earth()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: online styling service()
Pingback: currumbin wildlife sanctuary()
Pingback: movie()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Custom home builders()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: judi bola legal()
Pingback: cuadros de Leonardo Da Vinci()
Pingback: Fishing Charter Directory()
Pingback: Retaining Walls Omaha()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: webcam()
Pingback: tenerife page()
Pingback: sofa cleaners()
Pingback: oil and gas training courses()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: High blood pressure social video()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: foto portrait()
Pingback: besï¿½g os her()
Pingback: webdesign seligenstadt()
Pingback: Evergreensystem()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: best way to give money to the poor()
Pingback: www.mylocally.com/lamoosh-article-766795/blog/the-great-marketing-firm-to-function-with/()
Pingback: youtube wedding flowers()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: enter here()
Pingback: cnc cad()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: schneestopper()