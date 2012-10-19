Oregon Catalyst – 2012 Voting Resource Guide

Voting Information
Oregon Sec of State – ballot dropoff locations
Oregon Sec of State – track your ballot
Latest ballot return stats (as of 11/5/2012): Dem – 64.6%, Rep – 67.1% (TOT – 60.4%)
Statewide Votes So Far Through 11/5
Dem – 564,170
Rep – 459,056
TOT – 1,330,651
Estimated final ballot return/voter turnout for Oregon – Nov 2012: 80%
Voter Guides
2012 Oregon Ballot Measures – Summary of Recommendations
Oregon GOP recommendations on state ballot measures
Rep. Dennis Richardson’s 2012 Oregon Ballot Measure Analysis
Oregon Family Council – Ballot Measures Voter’s Guide
Taxpayers Association of Oregon’s 2012 General Election Voters Guide
Oregon Right To Life PAC 2012 Voter Guide
To sign up for a Christian Voter’s Guide (Oregon Family Council)
2012 Oregon Farm Bureau Voter’s Guide
Oregonians for Food and Shelter Online Voter’s Guide
Oregon Sec of State – Online Voters’ Guide
Oregon Sec of State – Audio Voters’ Guide
• Ballots will begin being mailed to voters Friday, October 19, 2012
• Tuesday, November 6, 2012 is Election Day
Don’t see a conservative, Republican or non-partisan voter’s guide here that you know about? Please contact [email protected] and we’ll get it added!
