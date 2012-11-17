Back to Home Page

Portland Business Alliance gives Portland schools & teachers union an “F”

by In the news Saturday, November 17. 2012

by NW Spotlight

The Portland Business Alliance, a longtime ally of Portland Public Schools, sent a letter this week to the Portland Public Schools Board and to the Portland Association of Teachers. The letter chastised them for failing to “effectively manage teachers and other personnel to ensure the best outcomes for students and prudently manage its budget,” and for the unconscionable failure that led to Portland walking away from a $40 million federal Race to the Top grant. A failure caused by a disagreement between the school district and the union’s “obstructionist behavior”, a failure that “comes at an ultimate cost to students.”

The letter, printed in the Oregonian, describes the support the Portland Business Alliance has given to the Portland schools “For years, the business community has repeatedly been asked to come to the table to provide resources for schools. Not only have we supported campaigns for local levies and bonds, including the Multnomah County i-tax, operating levies and this year’s capital bond, we also worked at the state level to provide more resources for schools.”

The letter concludes that they doubt the current leaders of the district and the teachers union can resolve their differences, and states the intent of the Portland Business Alliance to “ask Dr. Rudy Crew, the state of Oregon’s chief educational leader, to step in.”

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 05:00 | Posted in Portland Schools | 286 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)