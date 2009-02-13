Back to Home Page

Holding Oregon Higher Ed Accountable

by Kurt Weber Friday, February 13. 2009

In 2004, Colorado enacted a law that eliminated “state support to higher education and instead [provided] a voucher to Colorado students who attend an in-state public institution of higher education.” So notes the Buckeye Institute’s Marc Kilmer, author of the report, “Higher Education Vouchers in Ohio: A Proposal for a ‘College Choice’ Program.” While encouraging the adoption of a similar reform in Ohio, Kilmer asserts “Ohio students would be better served by enacting a tuition assistance program that allows students to use such funds at any school in the state, regardless of whether it is public or private.” Oregonians interested in an educational system that serves students and taxpayers should give this idea — funding individuals, not institutions — its deserved review.

