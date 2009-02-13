Holding Oregon Higher Ed Accountable

In 2004, Colorado enacted a law that eliminated “state support to higher education and instead [provided] a voucher to Colorado students who attend an in-state public institution of higher education.” So notes the Buckeye Institute’s Marc Kilmer, author of the report, “Higher Education Vouchers in Ohio: A Proposal for a ‘College Choice’ Program.” While encouraging the adoption of a similar reform in Ohio, Kilmer asserts “Ohio students would be better served by enacting a tuition assistance program that allows students to use such funds at any school in the state, regardless of whether it is public or private.” Oregonians interested in an educational system that serves students and taxpayers should give this idea — funding individuals, not institutions — its deserved review.
