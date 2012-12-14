Speaker John Boehner on Connecticut school tragedy

by In the news

House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio)

House Speaker John A. Boehner has issued the following statement regarding the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT:

“The horror of this day seems so unbearable, but we will lock arms and unite as citizens, for that is how Americans rise above unspeakable evil. Let us all come together in God’s grace to pray for the families of the victims, that they may find some comfort and peace amid such suffering. Let us give thanks for all those who helped get people to safety, and take heart from their example. The House of Representatives – like every American – stands ready to assist the people of Newtown, Connecticut.”

Speaker Boehner has ordered flags over the United States Capitol to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims of this tragedy.