Speaker John Boehner: spending is the problem

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio)
Here’s a copy of a House Budget Committee chart I used at a press conference this week to show how Washington’s spending problem threatens our future. As you can see, the president’s fiscal cliff plan does nothing to address runaway spending.
House Republicans are offering a truly balanced approach to avert the fiscal cliff with significant cuts and new revenue generated by closing special-interest loopholes. If the president will step up and acknowledge Washington has a spending problem that can’t be fixed with tax increases, I think we can begin to do some real good for our economy over the days ahead.
[chart is from the American Enterprise Institute]
