Should unrepentant Piers Morgan be fired, again?

by NW Spotlight
Piers Morgan has been in the spotlight recently for his offensive treatment of CNN guests during discussions on gun control. A petition to have him deported has gained quite a bit of publicity, and yesterday Piers Morgan was threatening to deport himself “if President Obama doesn’t act on guns.”
The petition to deport him, on the White House “We the People” web site, had over 99,000 signatures as of this morning – far exceeding the 25,000 signatures needed by January 20, 2013, to meet the White House threshold before the petition gets reviewed by White House staff, is sent to the appropriate policy experts and gets issued an official response.
Piers Morgan isn’t new to controversy.
Back in 2004, Piers Morgan was fired from his job as editor at the UK Daily Mirror newspaper when it was discovered that photos allegedly showing British soldiers abusing an Iraqi were fake. The BBC reported in 2004 that “it appeared Piers Morgan remained unrepentant right to the end.”
Piers Morgan appears consistent in that – a December 25, 2012, article in The Week concludes “Morgan, for his part, remains unrepentant.”
[h/t PJ Media]
