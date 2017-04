Rep. Julie Parrish elected State Director with Women In Government

by In the news

WEST LINN–At the 19th Annual State Directors’ and 10th Biennial First Term Legislators’ Conference in St. Pete Beach, Florida, Representative Julie Parrish (R-West Linn) was sworn in as a 2013 State Director with Women In Government.

“Women In Government congratulates Representative Parrish in her position as a State Director. State Directors play a critical role in setting policy priorities for our organization,” said Marjorie Maginn, President and Executive Director of Women In Government. “Representative Parrish is a recognized leader in her state, and we are excited that she will now share her leadership skills with other women policymakers throughout the country.”

“I am honored to serve Oregon in a larger leadership role at a national level,” Parrish stated. “Women continue to be under-represented at policy-making tables across the nation, so I’m glad to be a part of a bi-partisan organization that supports women as elected leaders and offers mentorship and policy expertise that I can bring back and utilize in Oregon.”

At the 19th Annual State Directors’ Conference, women state legislators will hear from expert speakers on a variety of public policy topics and their impact on states. Topics include healthcare reform, diabetes, emerging issues in energy policy, cervical cancer prevention, the current status of women in state legislatures, childhood obesity, public health, economic security and opportunities, and many others. This meeting also provides attendees with the opportunity share best practices and experiences to advance successful public policies.

Parrish, who will be sworn in for a second term on January 14th, 2013, believes that engaging women in politics is critical for driving changes in the areas that truly affect women and families, such as education, access to healthcare, and economic security. “Women have front-row tickets to the issues that affect families. By connecting them to government, and encouraging them to raise their hand to run for office or serve on a board or commission, it helps create more well-rounded policies,” Parrish said. “Women in Government inspires me to get more women in my community involved.”

Rep. Parrish joined Senator Jackie Winters (R-Salem), who was also sworn in as a State Director with Women In Government. This marks Winters second term serving the organization.

About Women In Government

Women In Government Foundation, Inc. is a national, non-profit, non-partisan organization of women state legislators providing leadership opportunities, networking, expert forums, and educational resources. Women In Government serves all 1,746 women who serve in state legislatures from across the country. For more information, visit www.womeningovernment.org.