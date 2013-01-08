John Lee announces for Oregon GOP Chair

by In the news

Press release from John Lee.

Clackamas County, Oregon Clackamas County Republican Party Chairman John Lee Jr. met with supporters today to announce his candidacy for the Chairmanship of the Oregon Republican Party.

“As your next ORP Chairman, I will build on the success we’ve had in Clackamas County electing conservative candidates and building enthusiasm and confidence in the Republican party,” said Lee. “I look forward to leading the party by honoring the diversity in ideology of our membership and creating a more inclusive and formidable brand.” Lee’s vision and strategy resulted in recent victories with Republican majorities on the Clackamas County Commission and seven City Councils.

“John’s leadership and success in Clackamas County makes him a natural choice for our state Party.” Said State Representative Bill Kennemer (R-Oregon City). Besides winning elected positions, Lee orchestrated some the largest recent initiative victories in any county in Oregon, earning double-digit margins on every issue. “We stood up against light rail when the people said enough was enough,” said Lee. “We stood with public safety officials and taxpayers when urban renewal threatened core services. In our biggest victory, we reversed a Clackamas County Commission decision to charge a vehicle registration fee to pay for another county’s bridge.”

“With his record of accomplishment and inspirational leadership style, I know John Lee can bring the party together and take it in a positive direction for Oregon.” Said June Hartley, past Oregon National Committeewomen from Malheur County. Lee attributes his success with uniting conservative groups to focus on issues that matter to everyone. “John’s record of success in Clackamas County is undeniable. I have no doubt that his inclusive leadership style and blueprint for Republican grassroots advocacy will give us the momentum we need. I’m confident that as Chairman of the GOP, John will lead us to win seats and develop and support conservative candidates seeking public service.” Said State Representative Patrick Sheehan (R-Clackamas). “A two-party system is healthy, and we don’t have that in Oregon right now,” said Lee. “We change that by building a Republican Party that is proactive and inclusive of divergent conservative views. I look forward to bringing a leadership style and vision that empowers conservative groups to work together to create a more balanced government in Oregon.”

###

ABOUT JOHN LEE: Before being elected Clackamas County Republican Party Chair, John Lee Jr. had served as Vice Chair for over five years. He is also the Chairman for the 3rd Congressional District after being the Vice Chairman for four years. He was the interim Vice Chair of the ORP for several months during the Tiernan administration and has been the Credentials Chairman for a number of years. He was also an alternate delegate to the RNC in Minnesota. John worked for almost a decade as VP of Sales and Marketing at Timbercon Inc. in Tualatin where he established Timbercon as a market leader in the fiber optic connectivity industry. Prior to Timbercon, Lee was a co-founder of Zmation Inc. which developed automation and robotics equipment. He earned a BA in Physics from Point Loma Nazarene University and completed all course requirements for MS Applied Optics at University of Rochester-Institute of Optics. John lives with his wife Terri on a small farm in Boring, has twin daughters Jamie & Julie as well as a third daughter Ashleigh and enjoys growing hot peppers to share with everyone.