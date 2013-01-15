Dems still wrestling with God
by NW Spotlight
Well, it looks like the Democrats’ struggle with God continues. First they threw God out of their national platform last year – and then put God back into their platform, after much criticism.
Now Oregon Democrats have replaced God with “Love” in the Pledge of Allegiance at the State Capitol.
At yesterday’s 2013 Opening Day Convening of the Oregon House, state Rep. Carolyn Tomei (D-Milwaukie), acting as the Dean of the House, recited the following Pledge of Allegiance, replacing God with “Love”:
I pledge allegiance
to the flag
of the United States of America
and to the Republic
for which it stands,
one Nation
under LOVE,
indivisible,
with liberty and justice
for all.
The colors were posted by the North Salem High School Jr. ROTC Color Guard.
To listen to Rep. Tomei’s modified Pledge of Allegiance, click here to download the audio from the Oregon House Chamber Jan 14, 2013 8:40 AM Session, and go about 3:40 minutes in [requires RealPlayer].
To hear Rep. Tomei’s modified Pledge only – in MP3, please click here.
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xmrsen75dfsrmfsfgsdjgfsfds()
Pingback: 3mxc85n54ew7xmtn4v378tfbt5()
Pingback: xk4zwgsxyerjydfkj4e4xd7ytw()
Pingback: zwtxk85wyt4zsefx4mtgergfer()
Pingback: xm85cws8txym3845ncnwsxsf4s()
Pingback: xmdxuyf8x4c5ygniwx4dyf4wcn5gxtdf()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: Adan Teuscher()
Pingback: Micah()
Pingback: Leaflets()
Pingback: foundation repair()
Pingback: www.forfancyhair.com()
Pingback: plumbing repair()
Pingback: Patria()
Pingback: Employment lawyers()
Pingback: critical appraisal course()
Pingback: golf netting()
Pingback: golf netting()
Pingback: golf netting installation()
Pingback: minneapolis pay per click()
Pingback: How To Sell My House Without a Realtor San Antonio Texas Area()
Pingback: dog groomer()
Pingback: latest virtual reality gaming()
Pingback: List()
Pingback: Accountant Advertising()
Pingback: this website()
Pingback: popular names()
Pingback: Accountant Website()
Pingback: CPA Canada Website()
Pingback: Grove Isle Miami()
Pingback: The site im trying to promote is a URL Shortener()
Pingback: Enea Angelo Trevisan()
Pingback: look at this site()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: 1z0-051 Questions()
Pingback: boom beach hacks()
Pingback: boom beach cheats no survey()
Pingback: pest control converse tx()
Pingback: eating healthy busy()
Pingback: healthy eating on the run()
Pingback: Saeco HD8917 01 Incanto()
Pingback: Scrapbook()
Pingback: pull up banners()
Pingback: water cooler bottled water()
Pingback: Shenzhen Superior Electronic()
Pingback: auto mould()
Pingback: project breakthrough review()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Balikpapan()
Pingback: Arbitrage()
Pingback: Geneva to Chamonix()
Pingback: acne free skin treatment()
Pingback: SEO Services()
Pingback: How To Tell Someone You Love Them()
Pingback: buy twitch followers()
Pingback: Revenue Share Program()
Pingback: calculate pay after tax()
Pingback: need money now()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia customer reviews()
Pingback: web design singapore()
Pingback: seatbelt bag box()
Pingback: paket tour bali murah()
Pingback: fitness()
Pingback: facts()
Pingback: virgin mary()
Pingback: hollywood fl homes for sale()
Pingback: apartamente sibiu()
Pingback: bulk sms through whatsapp()
Pingback: whatsapp channels()
Pingback: diabetes review()
Pingback: Maria Åkerberg()
Pingback: guitar cover()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: how to save a relationship()
Pingback: high end romper()
Pingback: identity guard reviews()
Pingback: Getresponse()
Pingback: Heart health()
Pingback: no anchor links please()
Pingback: ABANICOS PERSONALIZADOS()
Pingback: jet ski repair fort lauderdale()
Pingback: Clean Chocolate()
Pingback: Dianabol Cycle()
Pingback: 12win()
Pingback: Singapore Purtier Placenta()
Pingback: Fisioterapia Manguito Rotador()
Pingback: fifa online()
Pingback: movie torrents()
Pingback: www.rosengard.tv()
Pingback: Reggae()
Pingback: conditioning()
Pingback: roasting pan pampered chef()
Pingback: stop smoking Newmarket()
Pingback: mobile strike hack apk()
Pingback: smtp service provider()
Pingback: Columbia()
Pingback: empresa de cerrajeros san juan()
Pingback: o poder do pensamento positivo()
Pingback: Entrepreneur()
Pingback: starcom mediavest()
Pingback: sydney carpet cleaning()
Pingback: kindle()
Pingback: free messenger()
Pingback: Cliff Davis Tampa FL()
Pingback: Austin Fence and Deck()
Pingback: affärsjuridik i stockholm()
Pingback: Preventive dentistry cedar Park()
Pingback: Cedar park orthodontics()
Pingback: cuff links()
Pingback: Brain Power()
Pingback: Breast Implants Plano()
Pingback: fun()
Pingback: mentalism()
Pingback: PlayStation()
Pingback: overseas()
Pingback: CO2 Aquarium()
Pingback: workfromhome()
Pingback: get rid of your toenail fungus cost()
Pingback: commentary()
Pingback: App Design()
Pingback: Citizenshop()
Pingback: Network marketing for facebook()
Pingback: the only one()
Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()
Pingback: marine supply()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: deliverance prayer points()
Pingback: gay()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: forex scalping robot()
Pingback: finance()
Pingback: Digital Marketing()
Pingback: hollywood gossip()
Pingback: Startup Company()
Pingback: pull up banners()
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()
Pingback: Quotes Daily()
Pingback: Darlene Lancer()
Pingback: aaron bowell()
Pingback: ENN Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd.()
Pingback: g spot dildos()
Pingback: try our free test lesson()
Pingback: lose weight with essential oils()
Pingback: essential oil usage()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Eyeshadow palette()
Pingback: Soap Making Oils()
Pingback: Cabo Transfers()
Pingback: PromycomWebinar()
Pingback: driver safety()
Pingback: Bowcutt Dental()
Pingback: cogniflex consumer review()
Pingback: how to make money on youtube()
Pingback: Aussie Method Review()
Pingback: Flyer distribution()
Pingback: Singorama()
Pingback: taoofbadass()
Pingback: Commission Express()
Pingback: apartment building insurance california()
Pingback: we buy land()
Pingback: hire consultants online()
Pingback: Surveillance Camera Atlanta()
Pingback: Free IPTV test()
Pingback: Fashion()
Pingback: mass mailing()
Pingback: raspberry ketones()
Pingback: hire business experts()
Pingback: Robert Augustus Masters()
Pingback: clash royale cheats()
Pingback: formation anglais lyon()
Pingback: Spa North()
Pingback: Instant video messaging()
Pingback: Sexdate()
Pingback: book law of attraction()
Pingback: getresponse()
Pingback: Famous Love Quotes From Movies The Notebook()
Pingback: voice lessons sing your style()
Pingback: see()
Pingback: Homepage()
Pingback: Auto Binary Signals login()
Pingback: superiorsingingmethod.com()
Pingback: davidwygant()
Pingback: london office movers()
Pingback: KGC()
Pingback: mini notebooks()
Pingback: royalty free samples()
Pingback: Gap Funding()
Pingback: Get More Info()
Pingback: song()
Pingback: ALEXANDRIA green apartment cleaning()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: house samples()
Pingback: Lace Dresses()
Pingback: New homes Austin()
Pingback: Kids birthday parties()
Pingback: Free Screen Recorder Download()
Pingback: Fort Ad Pays Review 2016()
Pingback: Surveillance cameras()
Pingback: bangkok to hua hin()
Pingback: Buy Sell property Los Angeles or Souther California()
Pingback: Life()
Pingback: CT Event DJ()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: financial freedom()
Pingback: www.displaycaseshop.com()
Pingback: Looking for a towing service()
Pingback: no credit check loan()
Pingback: freight rate benchmarking()
Pingback: property()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: cheap fashion jewelry online()
Pingback: Steven Rahseparian()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: handmade()
Pingback: Legacy Food Storage()
Pingback: teen mental health()
Pingback: Buy Isagenix 30 day()
Pingback: Ray Ban Sunglasses()
Pingback: Ottawa Fertility()
Pingback: kbis()
Pingback: ndfeb magnet philippines()
Pingback: TulsaBail Bondsman()
Pingback: aplaceformom()
Pingback: Netflix Login()
Pingback: llaveros para hoteles()
Pingback: Candlewyck Cove Resort()
Pingback: fehrdata()
Pingback: nettbrett()
Pingback: music()
Pingback: quadrocopter kaufen()
Pingback: Tungsten ring()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: Scaevola Oy()
Pingback: useful product details()
Pingback: house painting Austin()
Pingback: interior design styles()
Pingback: house painters Austin()
Pingback: JVM7195SFSS()
Pingback: Coachella 2016()
Pingback: northern ontario real estate()
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing()
Pingback: multilingual seo expert()
Pingback: singapore grants()
Pingback: Maria Johnsen()
Pingback: 401k()
Pingback: Sunbang Technology Co., Ltd.()
Pingback: dating()
Pingback: coinpay()
Pingback: Corbin Maxwell()
Pingback: wallpaper indonesia()
Pingback: barton creek drain cleaning()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon 25 off()
Pingback: Bellevue and Seattle Software Programming()
Pingback: Sex Toys()
Pingback: builders in hampsted()
Pingback: architecture()
Pingback: Maillot Tony Parker Gris()
Pingback: Electronic Warehouse()
Pingback: plumbers in eugene oregon()
Pingback: Camiseta Andre Drummond()
Pingback: Taobao in English()
Pingback: magical event entertainment()
Pingback: Geico Claims()
Pingback: rose gold()
Pingback: Geico Claims()
Pingback: this hyperlink()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: jvzoo scam()
Pingback: http://www.mcafee.com/activate()
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Bonuses()
Pingback: http://www.virginadulttoys.com.au()
Pingback: windows installation()
Pingback: 10000 Hits In 24()
Pingback: Affordable Insulation of Oklahoma()
Pingback: Austin Fence & Deck()
Pingback: best portable air purifiers()
Pingback: Positive quotes about life()
Pingback: print vip()
Pingback: Classic Cars for Sale()
Pingback: marketing land()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: club flyer in greensboro nc only ClubFlyersPrints.com()
Pingback: On-Demand Trucking()
Pingback: calvert county real estate()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: sustainable materials()
Pingback: krebs viscometer()
Pingback: politics()
Pingback: multilingual seo()
Pingback: spiderman()
Pingback: barcelona chair reproduction()
Pingback: learn colors()
Pingback: Allied Engineering Exhibition 2016 in Pakistan()
Pingback: dental implants hutto()
Pingback: How to make money at home()
Pingback: CBD Extract()
Pingback: online marketing Tulsa()
Pingback: Carly für Porsche()
Pingback: digital product reviews()
Pingback: 12 month loans()
Pingback: Send flowers to vietnam()
Pingback: Fu Lu Shou Complex Singapore()
Pingback: king kong()
Pingback: hairdressers in paignton()
Pingback: usos del casillero virtual()
Pingback: Amport()
Pingback: compare several pet insurance quotes()
Pingback: http://hostels247.info/story.php?id=36038()
Pingback: Multi Level Marketing (MLM)()
Pingback: stickers()
Pingback: Miami Locksmith()
Pingback: identity guard vs. lifelock()
Pingback: a line wedding dresses()
Pingback: professional wood and metal stair railing installation NC()
Pingback: Escolme()
Pingback: sms short code()
Pingback: whatsapp channel sender()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: max ruscinski social media skits entertainment()
Pingback: Quartz Countertops()
Pingback: Carpet stuart florida()
Pingback: network marketing personality types()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: speckled trout fishing South Padre Island()
Pingback: SPI inshore fishing guide()
Pingback: offshore fishing charters stuart()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()
Pingback: Baptist church in Lansing MI()
Pingback: roof repair San Antonio()
Pingback: aswaq today()
Pingback: best hunting boots()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: Dentists aurora co()
Pingback: pull up rigs()
Pingback: Trending Movies()
Pingback: Fleet management software()
Pingback: Karolyn()
Pingback: Alquilers autos Mendoza()
Pingback: health()
Pingback: After Effects template()
Pingback: Best Forex Inc()
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: consulta CPF online 2016()
Pingback: Lilumia()
Pingback: through my eyes()
Pingback: austin fence companies()
Pingback: Khalil Mamoon()
Pingback: plombier limoges()
Pingback: Rings Online()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts()
Pingback: facials Austin()
Pingback: Free movies online()
Pingback: the tao system()
Pingback: high intensity interval training()
Pingback: Ver Peliculas online gratis()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: Teleasistencia para mayores()
Pingback: cyclesimplex()
Pingback: 健麗國際醫學美容集團()
Pingback: Corporate Catering Melbourne()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: igloo review()
Pingback: air data test systems()
Pingback: Jeunesse Türkiye()
Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/kamagra-gdzie-kupic/()
Pingback: fitness()
Pingback: 10 most()
Pingback: cara mendaftar sbobet()
Pingback: Play doh()
Pingback: Scoliosis Brace()
Pingback: Ronald Noble()
Pingback: Five little monkeys jumping on the bed()
Pingback: film insurance()
Pingback: law firms in chicago()
Pingback: Beer Shop()
Pingback: avocat droit du travail()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Reality Kings Porn()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel()
Pingback: reusable food pouch()
Pingback: business coaching new zealand()
Pingback: Transport Layer Security (TLS) Hack 2016()
Pingback: Growingbusinesscredit()
Pingback: children songs()
Pingback: Mike Posner Took Pill Ibiza Parody()
Pingback: nashville dui lawyer()
Pingback: EDM()
Pingback: Leki na potencje bez recepty()
Pingback: Driveway Repair Somerset, NJ()
Pingback: facebook free download()
Pingback: Multi Mineral()
Pingback: what causes cellulite()
Pingback: Paul Okade()
Pingback: social signals for binary options()
Pingback: check pnr status()
Pingback: toronto limo service()
Pingback: mannenthee()
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi()
Pingback: situs poker()
Pingback: peppa pig finger family lyrics()
Pingback: leagueoflegends()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: Jigoloarayanbayanlar()
Pingback: Arkadas()
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()
Pingback: Коран()
Pingback: feriol()
Pingback: little india denver()
Pingback: Beauty Blogger()
Pingback: Peter harris barbados()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: Jesus VR()
Pingback: slimming diet()
Pingback: Renault radio unlock code()
Pingback: online sport betting site()
Pingback: Mint Dentistry Talks Blog()
Pingback: lollipop()
Pingback: site web()
Pingback: Plastic surgeon Cyprus()
Pingback: porno gratis()
Pingback: crossfit competition competitions software registration event()
Pingback: how to whiten your teeth at home()
Pingback: Family Lawyer Nashville()
Pingback: Nikah()
Pingback: 10 más()
Pingback: check this out()
Pingback: Online Marketing Singapore()
Pingback: เครื่องดักยุง pantip()
Pingback: mypsychicadvice.com()
Pingback: jacksepteceye()
Pingback: qq online()
Pingback: Online paid surveys()
Pingback: cara daftar ibcbet()
Pingback: MCA Work from home reviews()
Pingback: Florida Medical Waste Disposal()
Pingback: Online Homeschool Chemistry()
Pingback: coin shop()
Pingback: top10()
Pingback: Garage Door Repair()
Pingback: Austin dog groomer()
Pingback: how to get a job with a liberal arts degree()
Pingback: computer software and hardware()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: sauvage gold arc()
Pingback: relaxation e juice()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: how to get rid of a toothache()
Pingback: book marketing()
Pingback: Recommended Reading()
Pingback: Dentistry news()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: kill la kill cosplay()
Pingback: sex shop online()
Pingback: Fresh Accredited Investor Leads()
Pingback: acrylic()
Pingback: www.msphack.com.pl()
Pingback: crazy bulk()
Pingback: Peppa Pig English Episodes()
Pingback: Playstation 4 Games()
Pingback: dozzze syrup()
Pingback: Grace()
Pingback: beauty tutorial()
Pingback: apartment for rent in saigon()
Pingback: bitcoin()
Pingback: Jobs for software testers in kochi()
Pingback: mobile sex()
Pingback: pheromone test()
Pingback: BINARY SOFTWARE DEVELOPER()
Pingback: Mount Rinjani Trekking Package()
Pingback: Ornamental Bark()
Pingback: Dr Syros magic of kindness()
Pingback: wholesale makeup()
Pingback: buy raspberry ketones()
Pingback: memory training()
Pingback: CHECK THIS WEBSITE()
Pingback: Property restyling()
Pingback: Spiderman()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: đá xuyên sáng()
Pingback: Powur()
Pingback: second mortgage toronto()
Pingback: for kids()
Pingback: La mejor musica del 2016()
Pingback: personalized wedding candles()
Pingback: Vietnam Food()
Pingback: fulcrum condo()
Pingback: Lights()
Pingback: proper golf swing()
Pingback: tasty recipes()
Pingback: Invisalign()
Pingback: sports bar()
Pingback: Engines and parts()
Pingback: Agen casino online()
Pingback: apple()
Pingback: LinkedIn Marketing Course()
Pingback: pokerkiukiu()
Pingback: poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: cheap viagra ohio()
Pingback: sơn dulux 5 trong 1()
Pingback: agen bola online()
Pingback: agen taruhan bola()
Pingback: sơn nước dulux()
Pingback: sbobet niche()
Pingback: situs poker terpercaya()
Pingback: poker qq()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu online()
Pingback: Securus Login()
Pingback: Facial Peel's Tampa()
Pingback: Printed Coffee Cups()
Pingback: amazon seller()
Pingback: puertas corredizas()
Pingback: Letitia()
Pingback: Fintech app development company()
Pingback: amsterdam girls()
Pingback: benefits of chlorella()
Pingback: musician accountant()
Pingback: jailbreak ios 10.2.1()
Pingback: Muay Thai Kickboxing Omaha NE()
Pingback: read this article()
Pingback: دانلود رایگان فیلم و سریال با لینک مستقیم()
Pingback: buy phentermine()
Pingback: Mold Inspection()
Pingback: detroit tigers sports memorabilia()
Pingback: how to make money fast 2017()
Pingback: Declutter your closet()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Margate()
Pingback: For Honor Montage()
Pingback: beauty guru()
Pingback: Hotel in Sanur()
Pingback: stephen hebscher()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderdale-by-the-Sea()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderdale Lakes()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pembroke Pines()
Pingback: villa in jimbaran()
Pingback: memory foam mattress Sydney()
Pingback: mobdro()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Margate()
Pingback: best wifi router()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderhill()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pompano Beach()
Pingback: agen taruhan()
Pingback: Laser()
Pingback: DaquyVietnam()
Pingback: amazon gc giveaway()
Pingback: BUSINESS()
Pingback: God Loves You()
Pingback: Buy Instagram Likes()
Pingback: Search Marketing()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: Bukkake()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Etagenwagen()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: oc weekly()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: contractors oakville()
Pingback: Taking a pet to Sri Lanka()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: activation v0.3 beta 3()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: tits()
Pingback: electrician in Melbourne()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF YOU PUT A HUMAN IN A MICROWAVE()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: Red Ball()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Hot MILF Kendra Lust Ride Cock()
Pingback: bioskop keren 21()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: ï»¿Pan lid()
Pingback: grafisk design()
Pingback: Nottingham Escorts()
Pingback: Instagram Followers Kaufen()
Pingback: Landscape Designer()
Pingback: casino()
Pingback: fat loss tips()
Pingback: köpa billiga sminkborstar online()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: small business website Chicago()
Pingback: entrar direto no facebook()
Pingback: purathrive()
Pingback: baahubali 2 full movie online()
Pingback: bem vindo ao facebook cadastre-se()
Pingback: trampolin tilbud()
Pingback: Get More Information()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: automotive course()
Pingback: big y wedding flowers()
Pingback: automotive course()
Pingback: full brand customization()
Pingback: class()
Pingback: Carpet()
Pingback: expert secrets book()
Pingback: o xanaina letra()
Pingback: simple learning()
Pingback: tax doctor()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: why not try here()
Pingback: C1 Corvettes()
Pingback: 원피스 위블 오즈()
Pingback: Best price car sale()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: web hosting()
Pingback: Accra nutmeg()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Final Cut Pro X()
Pingback: SMM Reseller()
Pingback: Escort Düzce()
Pingback: ankara olgun escort()
Pingback: repeat cycle timer()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Geld verdienen im Internet()
Pingback: Hidden Camera detector()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: mi40x review()
Pingback: contracte auto non stop()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: How to keep shirt tucked in()
Pingback: https://myspace.com/jonalbasser()
Pingback: alexa ranking()
Pingback: schneefang()
Pingback: http://www.kentuckyspeedwaytickets.top()
Pingback: Jasa Pembuatan Website Lampung()