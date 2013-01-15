by In the news

Dems still wrestling with God

by NW Spotlight

Well, it looks like the Democrats’ struggle with God continues. First they threw God out of their national platform last year – and then put God back into their platform, after much criticism.

Now Oregon Democrats have replaced God with “Love” in the Pledge of Allegiance at the State Capitol.

At yesterday’s 2013 Opening Day Convening of the Oregon House, state Rep. Carolyn Tomei (D-Milwaukie), acting as the Dean of the House, recited the following Pledge of Allegiance, replacing God with “Love”:

I pledge allegiance

to the flag

of the United States of America

and to the Republic

for which it stands,

one Nation

under LOVE,

indivisible,

with liberty and justice

for all.

The colors were posted by the North Salem High School Jr. ROTC Color Guard.

To listen to Rep. Tomei’s modified Pledge of Allegiance, click here to download the audio from the Oregon House Chamber Jan 14, 2013 8:40 AM Session, and go about 3:40 minutes in [requires RealPlayer].

To hear Rep. Tomei’s modified Pledge only – in MP3, please click here.