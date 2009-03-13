Back to Home Page

Rep. Sherrie Sprenger: Funding Schools Without Raising Taxes

by In the news Friday, March 13. 2009

Funding Schools Without Raising Taxes
Taxpayer Association of Oregon Lawmaker Profile Series
Written by Rebecca Tweed

Representative Sherrie Sprenger (R-Scio) has introduced legislation to help remedy an issue facing one of the school districts in House District 17. The district is struggling with the inability to install energy-efficient windows in their classrooms, due to Oregon’s prevailing wage law. “They want to be energy-efficient, but they’re basically getting punished for it,” says State Representative Sherrie Sprenger. Currently, any contracted jobs that would cost over $50,000 require the contractor to pay prevailing wage to their employees, increasing the cost to hire their firm. With this regulation, the local school district can’t afford the upgrades.

State Representative Sherrie Sprenger is suggesting to raise the minimum for contractors to get hired from $50,000 to $100,000, allowing for more contractors to make bids and at less cost to the schools. “We want to hire local contractors. Help them get through tough times too.” The legislation would apply only to school districts for a four year period.

Finding new avenues to resources and economic growth through legislation that doesn’t require a tax increase is a consistent focus for Representative Sprenger. “Tax increases would be horrible for people in my district right now,” says Representative Sherrie Sprenger. “We are not going to tax ourselves out of this recession.”

Representative Sherrie Sprenger isn’t new to delving through budgets, dealing with concerned citizens or being in the spotlight for representing a community. With over five years of experience on the Lebanon Community School Board, long hours and tough decisions are old hat for the freshman Representative and they don’t stop now that she’s in Salem. “My job is to represent my district to Salem, not Salem to my district,” says Representative Sprenger.

Representative Sherrie Sprenger doesn’t take education lightly. She works closely with five different superintendents in her district and believes that education, the economy and the environment can be worked on together. “I sat down with my superintendents and asked “˜how can I help you through this crunch?’ and we discussed ideas and suggestions and remedies. They’ve trusted me to help them and represent them,” says Representative Sherrie Sprenger. “It’s a big responsibility.”

  • Sagano

    The energy efficient window debacle is a good example on how the things that do not make sense grow within the bureaucracy. People know it is there but ignore it and pretend that it doesn’t matter or that it doesn’t cost that much. When you start adding up all of the innefiicient rules you begin talking about millions of dollars that could be saved. That is why other schools can have a budget flush with cash because they manage their money better while others never have enough. So please start somewhere and work your way to better use of our school dollars. It might not be fun or easy, but it must be done.

  • reper

    This is the case of where good intentions whack other good intentions in the knee.

    On the tax issue, I fidn it facinating that support for teh stimulus is dropping and the people polled say that they feel like they are going to be taxed no matter what Obama says. The is the tax trap that many pols find themseves into.

    • Rupert in Springfield

      >This is the case of where good intentions whack other good intentions in the knee.

      I’m not trying to be confrontational, but this is most definitely not a case of good intentions gone awry. For some reason there is this tendency to default to “well it was done with the best of intentions” on many issues. Many time this is not the case at all. Politics, especially economic issues, are more often than not to pit one group against another, or to favor one group over another. This is a very clear cut example of that.

      The prevailing wage law in this state is based upon the federal law known as The Davis Bacon Act. That act was passed not to insure great wages for working people, but rather to insure blacks were not hired for government contracting. The reasoning at the time was that the only reason blacks, who were largely unskilled and uneducated, would be hired is because they would work for less money. Mssrs Davis and Bacon realized that if government were forced to pay wages dictated by unions, why would anyone hire less skilled blacks since they would have to pay them the same as a skilled white worker? Once the federal government passed Davis Bacon many states followed suite. Thus we have in Oregon what is known as a “Little Davis Bacon” or prevailing wage law.

      Do the nature of laws change? Of course. But the fact remains that Davis Bacon is nothing more than a remnant of segregation and should be abolished on that basis. The confederate flag in the sixties through the eighties was largely a symbol of Southern pride. There were no shortage of blacks who wore it in the south and continued to if they moved up north. But, since it was some sort of vestige of slavery, it fell into disfavour in recent years. The same thing should be recognized with prevailing wage laws.

      They were never done with the best of intentions, they have always been used to exclude people from work and as a sop to the unions.

      On the school issue the answer is simple – fix $49,000 worth of windows at a time. On a large school this might mean the contractor will have to come back. Given the competitiveness of window replacement in the real world ( versus the union scale world ) the number of windows installed per dollar will be quite high in comparison to a prevailing wage bid. The savings would more than make up for the inefficiency of the contractor having to do the job in $49K segments.

  • reper

    I think making sure people who build our roads and schools get paid well was a good intention.

    • Rupert in Springfield

      Yeah, it would be, except that was not the intention. The intention was to exclude blacks from work.

  • Zero

    Good intentions for the people receiving the good.

    • anonymous 2

      Yeah…working people.

      • Rupert in Springfield

        Actually working people tend to be the ones who get screwed by prevailing wage laws.

        As an example, who lives close to the road? Rich people? Poor people?

        That’s right, poor people, working people. So when they widen that road, and charge you based on frontage, guess who is paying that $20 an hour salary for a guy with a broom? Working people. Guess who is paying sky high rates for a guy with a backhoe? Working people.

        Ever wonder why the streets on the poor side of town tend to suck?

        Well, look at how much it will cost to fix them when you are paying these ridiculously inflated salaries. Hope all those champions of working people like that.

        How about the schools those working people send their kids to?

        Well, as we have seen, working peoples taxes might support them and pay for the maintenance, but when it comes to repairs, its fours star all the way. So the schools fall into disrepair because working people cant afford the sky high prices and lax work schedules that these rip off laws mandate.

        So do prevailing wage laws benefit “working people”?

        Sure, a select few……a very select few.

        So, if you have a backhoe or a crane in your driveway or can operate one, you are set to screw over the rest of your working people friends, if not, get ready to be ripped off.

        And if you really believe in these laws, please, pay prevailing wage the next time someone works on your house.

        That includes union scale for any time someone delivers anything, lumber, a couch etc. Anytime you have to change an outlet I want to see a union scale electrician there and to clean up, I had better see a separate person being paid union scale laborer rates.

        I would love to meet the one person on the planet who supports these laws and actually follows them in their private life.

        • anonymous 2

          I don’t think so Rupert. Anything that results in a general raising of wages…i.e. what working people earn…is good for working people in general. That includes a higher minium wage, more union membership, prevailing wage laws, and restrictions on immigration, documented or otherwise. Yes…the cost of some goods and services will be higher, but the ability to pay will be greater proportionally.

          All you have to do to convince yourself of this is compare the standard of living in non-union, low minimum wage states or nations with their counterparts.

          Dean

          • capor

            It is apparent that a union mentality will never see the opportunities of a fair and balanced economic structure.

            On the very subject of schools and the ability of our communities getting the best value for our tax dollars spent, we are held hostage in these difficult times due to unions and prevailing wage behaviors. If local contractors had the ability to compete for opportunities at the wages they currently pay using current union or market salaries without the nonsense of Davis-Bacon we would have half again more building and/or repairs for the dollars spent.

            I think Rep. Sprenger has the right idea and am proud to see her step up to take on the narrow-mindeness of union bullies. Too bad she won’t get even Reps. behind her that need the guts to do the same.

  • John in Oregon

    The subject of unions and the funding / cost of school construction projects is a small part of the present problems with our failing school system.

    I donâ€™t want to get too far off in the weeds but I do think I need to present a defense of unions. If one looks at the early years of the Union Movement one finds Labor Unions are a response to the days of trusts and monopolistic industrial organizations.

    In a way it’s an argument in favor of markets. When the Steel trust gained too much power the market responded with trade unions to counterbalance that power. In fact the early history of unions it the quest for the freedom to freely associate and band together as a group to represent the worker.

    I do not mean to detract from the criticisms of unions posted here and will address that in a moment.

    First I want to look further at the trusts using Steel as an example. Historically the romanticized version of the developing competition between Big Steel and Organized Labor is what is thought in school. Usually from the “evil steel” and “saintly labor” prospective.

    Somehow the consumer market for steel never gets mentioned. The price of steel artificially high and supply restricted. That its not mentioned makes that no less true. Again the market responded. In the form of alternate materials, structural aluminum and alternate construction methods which used steel more efficiently. Steel lattice construction and concrete columns being two examples. Gone were the massive I beams, replaced by far less steel while providing far more strength and flexibility.

    Moving forward to a more recent example, the 70s oil embargo of the Nixon, Carter, Reagan years. Nixon responded with price controls, which Carter compounded with rationing. Finally Reagan unleashed the American markets to provide alternate sources of product. Ultimately driving oil prices into the basement. Believe me that point was not lost on the Saudis who have endeavored since to keep oil high but not too high.

    A modern local example is appropriate. The NECA / IBEW local 48. These two “natural enemies”, business and labor operate to the benefit of the market. The IBEW has become a training, labor benefits, and labor supply organization. In exchange the NECA obtains cost benefits in a smaller HR load and a lower health benefit and retirement overhead.

    Two important factors to keep in mind with the NECA / IBEW symbiosis. The involvement of government is minimal and John Galt can choose an alternate non-union shop.

    Hold your breath for one moment, I am about to make one of “those” kinds of statements. Andrew Carnegie and the labor union / cost issues discussed here are simply the opposite faces of the same coin.

    Think about that for a moment. Both the Andrew Carnegie empire and the Davis Bacon act exist in the exact same environment. The environment of the Political Entrepreneur. Business on the one coin face, labor on the other.

    The Political Entrepreneur whether business or labor is looking to tilt the political rules to the advantage of that one party.

    The school problem goes far beyond that of the issues raised by Representative Sherrie Sprenger. While I fully recognize the need to address what can be done, in this case construction project costs, that is just the tip of the iceberg.

    The real problem is that the school system, both management and labor is fully within the Political environment. The losers are the consumers of education who can not freely choose a different school and the workers who cannot freely choose a different employer.

    In fact the School Administration and the NEA / AFT complex now operate to their own benefit without much regard to the educational product. Increasing costs for reduced quality and limited product are the hallmarks of a trust or monopoly. John Galt’s son has no choice.

    Sad to say but we now see where the new administration feels about education. Throwing the Washington DC voucher program under the bus. The DC school system represents at the same time the most expensive and least functional system in the country. The slightest chance that the son or daughter might excape the system can not be allowed. Resistance is futile.

    Our country’s founding fathers and mothers had a realistic view of government as fire. A useful servant when controlled and a fearsome master when allowed free rein.

    • capor

      Great speech John. But you didn’t say anything we don’t know. Steel? That empire is finished in this country. The auto industry is next along with the UAW. There are several industries that have legally off-shored the union labor problem. My problem as a tax payer is that I do not have the same opportunity to farm out labor to places that are globally competetive in community funded projects.

      I completely agree with your definition of the NEA/AFT complex, and that the consumer of public education has gotten the short end of stick.

      My point again is that Rep. Sprenger has shown some initiative in a small way to achieve some realistic solutions for project funding in her district. She knows that she will face significant lobby against her plan but still forges on. I don’t care what party she represents (though I am a member of her party) as long as she and others are bringing real workable ideas to the table and standing strong to implement them. If we had a legislature today that spent more time along these lines and less on some of the mindless trash they are entertaining as “law” we might have a better chance at financial survival as a state.

    • John in Oregon

      I donâ€™t think we have much disagreement Capor. My point is two fold. That we need to view the big picture, the forces at play if you will and we need to address that based on values. For me those values are liberty, limited government and a free marketplace.

      Actually the USA can compete in the market place in those old industries. Nearly 20% of our GDP is manufacturing. Ford is an excellent example. Ford has constructed the highest product quality and most efficient auto manufacturing plant in the world in Brazil. That plant can produce automobiles of higher quality and lower manufacturing cost than the Japanese or any other.

      Ford will never build a similar plant in the United States. There are a host of reasons. Taxes, the highest in the world. Regulation, the most restrictive in the world. The US and only the US taxing of overseas profits brought into the country. Those are just three of a long list.

      Two weeks ago Treasury announced a program to drive the remaining industrial capacity out of the country. Treasury intends to tax Ford and others overseas profits even though they are reinvested overseas. That amounts to an out right edict to US Companies compelling them to pick up stakes and move to India.

      Never loose sight of the fact that Ford and others compete in a political marketplace, not a free marketplace.

      At one time I had a fleeting thought of running for my local school board. Its not that difficult to win that election. But then I realized that a school board is the last place to have any power to make any change.

      I fully support Rep. Sprenger’s efforts. I also fully support Rob Kremer’s efforts on behalf of charter schools. As you said it is an initiative in a small way to achieve some realistic solutions. Do what we can do.

      The people in the discussion here understand this issue. Outside the Catalyst has anyone heard of Rep. Sprenger’s proposal? Will it get one line in the local paper?

      Rob Kremer has been at it longer and is better known in the Portland metro area. Will he get a line in the local funny paper? A line that isnt a salm?

      Like Rep. Sprenger, Ronald Reagan did what he could where he could. Focused on the battles at hand, the important goals. But at the same time Reagan spoke of the principals of liberty, the spirit of America, the shining city on the hill.

      Capor, our country needs your voice, and Rupert, and Anonymous (both the Dean and not Dean variety).

      • Dimwitted

        John, you may think you need my voice, but I’m still banished from the Catalyst, even under newer pseudonyms.

        What does Ford pay its Brazilian workers? A truly level playing field for multi-national corporations would likely mean wages of a few dollars a day. Are your values of liberty, limited government, and a free market worth that to you John?

      • John in Oregon

        Dean, have you dropped an e-mail to the Catalyst moderator to ask about the problem? Please do that rather than jumping to conclusions.

        The general discussion here is how to deal with immediate funding problems. My thinking is to address the question from principals and not by an argument or contest with business, labor or any other. A food fight doesnâ€™t help anyone.

        I mentioned Ford as an example of why Political Markets donâ€™t work. One of the principals that underlie my thinking.

        However to answer your question about wages paid by Ford in Brazil. I am tired of the Nike, Adidas, Ford, daemonization. The headline. “evil fill in the blank pays $1 a day in Faroffistan”.

        Never mind that the company is paying above average wages in Faroffistan. A dollar a day just sounds like exploitation. Imagine paying $1 per day when the average income in Faroffistan is $1 per month, how evil.

        Will we ever see the headline “Evil Company contributes to evil top 5 percent in Faroffistan by paying 30 times the average wage”/

      • John in Oregon

        By the way initially the Brazilian Government was concerned the level of automation might result in a lower number of jobs. They found the results were favorable. The Ford plant created new wealth to the benefit of all.

        • banished

          John…note just above your post that my post has been re-labeled “dimwitted.” That is not from me. Someone, either at Catalyst or from the outside, has taken it upon themselves to hack into my posts and re-label them as they see fit. I’m sure this is hilarious, but if they can do that then they can also put words in my mouth. I’m not interested in playing that game.

          So OK…I formally cede the Catalyst territory to the yahoos. This is my last post on Catalyst. Thanks for the respectful dialogue from yourself.

          My point on the wages, in Faroofstan or elsewhere, is that in a globalized capital system, all else being equal, capital will gravitate to the lowest cost of production. Its perfectly understandable from a business standpoint, and I don’t demonize anyone for it, though I do hope there will someday be a larger ethical framework that does not put profits above all else on earth, including the earth iteself.

          Anyway…bye from me. Maybe we will catch up in some other cyber space locale and can continue.

