Web Poll: Can Oregon Sheriff ignore Obama gun orders?

by In the news Friday, January 18. 2013

catalyst-poll-voteNew online poll on Catalyst (Right hand side of this webpage) dealing with local Linn County Sheriff choosing to ignore Obama’s plans for control measures. Here is the story on CNN.

An Oregon sheriff says he will not enforce any federal regulation that President Barack Obama lays out in his package of gun control proposals Wednesday.Linn County Sheriff Tim Mueller joins several other public officials across the nation who have decided to square off with the White House even before it outlines what its plans are for expanded measures.Mueller sent a letter to Vice President Joe Biden this week saying he won’t enforce any federal regulation “offending the constitutional rights of my citizens.” He won’t permit federal officers to come to his county to enforce such laws either, he said.

— Please vote

