Oregon Senate: Banning drones in Oregon?

by In the news

Senate Bill 71 helps to restrict and outlaw drones in Oregon with penalties being as much as 20 years in prison and $375,000 in fines. The bill comes with expectations. The bill is another Shadow Bill so the author is a mystery.

