Don’t ban private drones in Oregon

by Ben Howard
Drones have gotten a bad rap in the public eye. We see constant media coverage of drone strikes overseas and surveillance footage that they capture of people totally unaware of their presence. Legislators in Oregon have introduced Senate Bill 71 to ban every possible form of drones to prevent drones from being used to spy on us or worse, kill citizens of Oregon.
Now on the surface I agree with the idea. I don’t want big brother watching me 24 hours a day with armed drones circling overhead and I don’t think anyone else does either. The problem is that people see drones as government spies or killers not simply as workhorses of the sky. Just because the military puts missiles on helicopters doesn’t make anyone think a life flight helicopter should be banned. People recognize that conventional airplanes or helicopters have other uses and value them accordingly.
Until recently the public did not have the ability to operate their own drones but now that technology has gotten cheaper, lighter and smaller, anyone with 400 bucks can buy a Parrot AR Drone from Amazon which displays live video and can be piloted by their iPad. If SB 71 passes, the owner / operator of that toy could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor.
If Oregon bans drone use or makes it so cumbersome that private industry avoids it, they will close their door to a multi-billion dollar industry. In the future drones can and will be used for precision agriculture, forestry, land use planning and much more. It would be a shame to see Oregon miss this opportunity.
Ben Howard is the CTO of HoneyComb. HoneyComb uses drones to image the earth using high-resolution, hyperspectral, and thermal cameras. Systems are light-weight, modular, and can be quickly deployed anywhere in the world within days.
Related links:
City in Virginia passes legislation banning drones
Washington state bill would restrict buying, deploying drones
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf()
Pingback: cm59x4ctxckw54mtdfsgw9j5nwmt()
Pingback: security melbourne()
Pingback: open sky()
Pingback: best deals online today()
Pingback: lose weight in 2 weeks()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: ecograf pret()
Pingback: Best buy bulk order smartphone accessories()
Pingback: curso de detetive profissional()
Pingback: dr medora clinic()
Pingback: ramalan bintang virgo()
Pingback: puppy playpen()
Pingback: Pablo Tartsah()
Pingback: Extract phone numbers()
Pingback: family guy porn essay()
Pingback: Going Here()
Pingback: th8 war base()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: boom beach diamond hack()
Pingback: boom beach hack download()
Pingback: leadership courses in singapore()
Pingback: malaga agencia de publicidad()
Pingback: tax paycheck calculator()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: bathroom scale ratings consumer reports()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: free xbox live redeem codes 2013()
Pingback: local movers()
Pingback: armrest organizer best buy()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: fireproof home safe()
Pingback: mt4 robot()
Pingback: Nona()
Pingback: Startup Idea()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: dog care naples fl()
Pingback: pet care in naples()
Pingback: skinny your body skinny fiber weight loss()
Pingback: jab comics()
Pingback: http://clashroyalehack.androtransfer.com()
Pingback: this website()
Pingback: this hyperlink()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Find Out More()
Pingback: Our Limousine service Vancouver BC office()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: Voetbal den haag()
Pingback: dog walking naples()
Pingback: best air cleaners for aromatherapy()
Pingback: http:www.christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: Tess and Trish necklace()
Pingback: check over here()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon 25 off()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: jvzoo bonus()
Pingback: neo2 review()
Pingback: broken iphone repair()
Pingback: best home air purifier()
Pingback: club flyers()
Pingback: fornir dlh()
Pingback: beautiful women()
Pingback: read what he said()
Pingback: Education Websites()
Pingback: Honest Review 2016()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka()
Pingback: modrzew dlh()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: Bowling()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts()
Pingback: sex free call()
Pingback: gymnastics gym equipment()
Pingback: natural hair regrowth()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: Oppo phones()
Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/kamagra-gdzie-kupic/()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Gianna Michaels Porn()
Pingback: Homemade Porn()
Pingback: Brazzers Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Store()
Pingback: brazzers videos for free()
Pingback: 9mm pistol kit()
Pingback: Angie()
Pingback: status pnr()
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite on legs()
Pingback: Joi()
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: plantas purificadoras()
Pingback: little india denver()
Pingback: Davis()
Pingback: Garland Bankruptcy Lawyer()
Pingback: why not check here()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: Credit Report()
Pingback: http://www.bestchristianshirts.com()
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim()
Pingback: gopro bacpac()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: B-CELLPHONE ACCESSORIES()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: adult shop tamworth()
Pingback: Miles()
Pingback: beataddiction.com()
Pingback: Bigo Live Indonesia()
Pingback: glow spa tampa()
Pingback: Leakage Injection()
Pingback: seo services plans()
Pingback: small business seo packages()
Pingback: Singapore memory training()
Pingback: zip()
Pingback: pendik escort()
Pingback: battery saver()
Pingback: market maker method()
Pingback: That site()
Pingback: sell online()
Pingback: david sammon pueblo()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم جدید()
Pingback: men penis enlargement()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Coconut Creek()
Pingback: kettle whistling enamel 3l sunflower brown black white flowers()
Pingback: top criminal lawyer toronto()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Oakland Park()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Southwest Ranches, Florida()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Tamarac()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Hollywood()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: women dress()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Zuercher()
Pingback: Cum()
Pingback: rent a dome()
Pingback: internet radio()
Pingback: locations online()
Pingback: 3some()
Pingback: Cunnilingus()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Flip-Open Scope Covers()
Pingback: ppcmanagement()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: Kelowna mortgage broker()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: pron()
Pingback: use coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: DUI attorney Scottsdale()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Phalaenopsis Orchids()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: lose weight fast()
Pingback: horny()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: computer repair in New Jersey()
Pingback: porno casalinghe()
Pingback: Hubwagen()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: kom og se her()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: http://eagleracing.sakura.ne.jp/html/userinfo.php?uid=808135()
Pingback: wedding flowers in may()
Pingback: willian monteiro redublando xanaina()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: hundefoder()
Pingback: cpanel web hosting()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: cnc()
Pingback: خرید vps()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: https://www.plurk.com/p/m7rpdd()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم وارونگی()
Pingback: zac davis drone-works()
Pingback: casinos online usa()
Pingback: online gambling casino Australia()
Pingback: business seo packages()
Pingback: http://eliteclubltd.com/2013/10/top-5-gastronomic-restaurants-in-the-world()