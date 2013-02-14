Bridge to Boondogle: Columbia River Crossing

by In the news

By Taxpayer Association of Oregon

The Columbia River Crossing Bridge (CRC) is Oregon’s “Bridge to Boondoggle”. This is important to know as the bill to approve it is speeding through the Legislature.

After 15 years of planning & $150 million spent on the Columbia River Crossing, a shovel has yet to be laid or final design decided. The staggering $3.5 billion plan adds no new (long-distance) lane capacity to the bridge it is replacing. Some are saying the bridge may actually increase traffic congestion instead of reducing it due to its design and plans for light rail and bike paths.

One person was paid $10,000/month to sell the bridge to the public and the public remains unsold. In fact, what many are waiting for with the Columbia River Crossing Bridge is verifiable sound cost numbers.

Here are some great points made by Joe Cortright on why the Columbia River Crossing is bad for business.