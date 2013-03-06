Back to Home Page

GOP Chair at Exec Club tonight!

by In the news Wednesday, March 6. 2013

Suzanne Gallagher_thbSpecial Guest: Suzanne Gallagher, Oregon’s shiny new Republican Chair
Wednesday, March 6th, 6:00PM
Portland Airport Shilo Inn
11707 Northeast Airport Way
~ Bring a friend! ~ $20 buffet option

Join us at the March 2013 Oregon Executive Club meeting to hear Oregon’s new GOP chair Suzanne Gallagher. Among Suzanne’s fresh ideas is a plan to increase Republican registration by 200,000! When and how do Republicans start winning?

Plus …
Report on the Columbia Bridge Crossing vote in the House:
which Republicans hopped in bed with the Democrats to support this boondoggle…
~~~~~
Report on the Legislature’s attempt to gut Measure 5…

It’ll be a good one..see you there!

