GOP Chair at Exec Club tonight!

Special Guest: Suzanne Gallagher, Oregon’s shiny new Republican Chair
Wednesday, March 6th, 6:00PM
Portland Airport Shilo Inn
11707 Northeast Airport Way
~ Bring a friend! ~ $20 buffet option
Join us at the March 2013 Oregon Executive Club meeting to hear Oregon’s new GOP chair Suzanne Gallagher. Among Suzanne’s fresh ideas is a plan to increase Republican registration by 200,000! When and how do Republicans start winning?
Plus …
Report on the Columbia Bridge Crossing vote in the House:
which Republicans hopped in bed with the Democrats to support this boondoggle…
~~~~~
Report on the Legislature’s attempt to gut Measure 5…
It’ll be a good one..see you there!
