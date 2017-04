KPAM ends Victoria Taft show. Oregon to miss our radio angel.

by In the news

By Taxpayer Association of Oregon

Last week KPAM Radio ended their longtime run of the Victoria Taft show which has been an important beacon of truth via the airwaves for Portland area listeners and for Oregon.

But you can’t keep a good woman down. Last night at the Oregon Executive Club Victoria Taft was greeted with tremendous applause. Victoria shared on the outpouring of support she received for her radio work and her service to Oregon (including many offers for future projects). Victoria’s voice is still alive and living online and you can view her blog at Victoria Taft.com.

The Taxpayer Association will miss her, but look forward to her bright future and hearing her again.