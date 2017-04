by In the news

HJR 14: Raising taxes with fewer votes?

By Taxpayer Association of Oregon

Today the House Revenue Committee will be hearing HJR 14 which would allow lawmakers to raise taxes with fewer votes by removing the 3/5th majority requirement for tax increases. HJR 14 is a referral to voters because the taxpayer protections are in the constitution.

Raising taxes with fewer votes means less consensus, less bipartisanship and more taxes, more jobless and more economic setbacks.

Voters are yearning for change in Salem, I do not think the change they seek is more power for lawmakers to pass more taxes easier.