Poll: Democrat Governor candidate approval ratings

by In the news Tuesday, April 21. 2009

Moore Information did a poll on the name ID and approval rating of possible Oregon Democrat candidates. Poll Here:

Excerpts from Moore Information:

So many Democrats “¦ so much time until the Primary. If you asked a Gubernatorial ballot test in Oregon today, what you would get is the winner of a popularity contest, not necessarily the strongest candidate. So, rather than ask Oregon voters a series of potential Primary and General Election match-ups at this early stage and pitting one Democrat hopeful against the other, we asked a series of image scores to gain a better understanding of how each candidate is viewed among voters across the geographic and political spectrums, among Democrats and Republicans alike, and among those pesky Independents too. And with this understanding, we hope to have a better idea of the strongest Democrat candidate for Governor in 2010.

We tested four of the most talked about names who have indicated, or who others have indicated, could or should make a run for Governor. John Kitzhaber and Peter DeFazio have the most positive image scores statewide today, while voters are less likely to be aware of or have an opinion about Bill Bradbury, and Steve Novick is a virtual unknown.

Kitzhaber and DeFazio enjoy very similar favorable/unfavorable ratios of more than two-to-one, while voters who are familiar enough with Bradbury to have an opinion about him are favorable by a three-to-one ratio. Novick’s image is positive, but with eight-in-ten having no opinion or unaware of him, he is not really a consideration when compared to the others.
Images of Potential Democrat Gubernatorial Candidates

“Here are the names of some people in the news. Please tell me if you have a very favorable, a somewhat favorable, a somewhat unfavorable, or very unfavorable opinion of each. If you have no opinion or have never heard of the person, just say so.”

With an eye towards the Democrat Primary, Kitzhaber and DeFazio have similar image scores among the party faithful, and we could expect a very competitive contest if they both entered the race, with a possible bruised Primary victor served up to the GOP candidate in the General.

Looking ahead to the General Election, we are going to give the “strongest Democrat candidate today” award to Peter DeFazio. Why? Although Kitzhaber has a slightly better image score than DeFazio among Independents, Republicans are more negative about Kitzhaber than they are about DeFazio. And naysayers who think DeFazio is a non-starter as a candidate outside of his district are in for a surprise. Although he is less well known than Kitzhaber in the Portland metro area, DeFazio’s image holds up nicely in Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington Counties, while Kitzhaber’s unfavorable ratings hover around 25% everywhere outside of Multnomah County.

Posted by at 05:00 | Posted in Measure 37
  • Numb if the above, how about some sanity for once?

    Altho’ the Dem snits and some RINO’s wouldn’t give a rats sass for the guy, Bob Tiernan is the right man for the job. Remember when he, back in the early 90’s) warned our State of Affairs about how much PERS would eventfully cost Oregonians?

    Didn’t think so – those who forget the past are a bunch of Dem ninnies!

    And that’s the toot.

    • Che’s ghost

      I say run Bob run. 8 more years of democrats in charge isn’t all bad.

      • Che can go kick it

        Try telling that to the 12.1% of Oregonians that are unemployed.

        Atkinson for Governor.

  • devietro

    The real point is that realistically it does not matter who the dems get, they get there base and not much else with just about any choice. The issue is that the dem base is much larger than the GOP base. For this reason we need a candidate that will AT LEAST get the GOP base to show up in 2006 we gave it away buy running a “crossover” candidate.

    The key is run a strong conservative who can also break off a key sector of voters like business owners or such, we like to think that everybody with a job is registered GOP but thats not true. Alley has the right idea by starting early but its going to take more than that as well.

    Personally although I don’t see him running I would love to see Vance Day run.

    • ANONYMOUS

      Vance Day? Vance Day?? The only name I’ve heard mentioned that’s more ridiculous is Frankie Morse.
      Vance Day? Oh my oh my, we’re in trouble.

  • Rupert in Springfield

    Frankly I wouldn’t worry too much about who is governor of Oregon. The reason why is Oregon has passed the point of no return at the state level at this stage of the game. For whatever reason, evil democrats or baby eating republicans, employment in the private sector is way down, and government employment is the only growth industry in this state.

    Given the percentage of those employed by government, retired from government, or with a spouse in government and given the sweet deal a lot of those people have, that’s a real solid democratic voting block. In the near term there is no overcoming that at the state level.

    Long term the only way to overcome that is for private sector employment to increase faster than public sector. Therefore I would say putting a lot of money into capturing the governorship is a losing proposition short term. Whoever won would have to be such a moderate that we might as well ask Bush or McCain if they would like the honors. Look at where that gets you.

    What can be done short term is to win at the more local level. Could Republicans win control the legislature? Probably not. Could we start shifting the balance more in our favour, yes. Would that slow the rate of government growth? Hopefully. Would that change the voting habits of people? Possibly.

    One thing is for sure, increasing government growth, combined with decreased private sector employment will result in a strangle hold by government employee unions. That assures a Democratic victory, the best deal for those employees and the worst for Oregon as a whole.

    Of course we could all wait until enough people have lost their jobs and get a little sick of fees going up, teacher “in service” days, and looking at their PERS neighbor wax his Mercedes. But unfortunately by that time the price of pitch forks and torches might be excessive.

  • UB

    Oregon is a vast drain field for ‘superfluous’ socialism and public employee unionism. On top of that, a Dem governor bearing a greenish mold appearing on Goreons and Ecotopia chicken lickspittles.

    Holy having a bovine greehouse gas movement, folks! How about some commoner sense coming to the fore under the Capitol Pioneer Statue?

    Frankly, methinks Lars Larson would make a better governor than any of the polled herfords in the subject above article. Of course, so would Kevin Mannix, Ron Saxton and Bob Tiernan.

    • Forget Ron and Kevin

      We’re not making the same mistake as before with either Kevin Mannix or Ron Sexbot.

      • UB

        Mannix and Saxton are, perhaps, history, but Kulongoski IS a constant reminder of how stupor-ciliously far left this pioneer state has wandered.

        And frankly, if people continue to support the (b)ilks of Kitzhaber, DeFazio, Bradbury,Novick, Brown, Westlund, Courtney, the PERSy teacher and public employee union PAC’s, et al – the state go drop-down bankrupt into a fiscal cesspool.

        • anonymous

          Have you stopped to consider that maybe it isn’t the people who have drifted far left, it is you who have drifted far right? I mean, left and right are relative terms, not absolutes, so by definition if a majority is for someone or something then that would be a centrist thing.

          • UB

            Nuts! said the queen, if a had two I could be Reverend Jeremiah Wright and would be tellin’ what’s Left of US, they’re right. Ha!

