Rep. Greg Walden: Obamacare increasing health insurance 27-55% in Oregon

U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.)
You deserve to know why your health insurance costs are going up
At many of my town hall meetings this year, I’ve heard from Oregonians about the rising costs of health insurance. Unfortunately, the new health care law is expected to make this problem worse, according to a new report by the House Energy and Commerce Committee (Click here to read the report ). In fact, premiums in the “individual market” are expected to rise by 27 percent to 55 percent in Oregon due to the health care law.
If the federal government is going to play such a big role in our health care going forward, we have the right to know just how much it costs us. That’s why I introduced the “Patients’ Right to Know Act,” which will require health insurers to provide consumers with a line-by-line summary of how the new health care law’s taxes and fees are impacting their insurance premiums.
As I looked at my home power bill from PacifiCorp this weekend, I noticed how that company has a very detailed disclosure of charges, including amounts pre-paid for the potential removal of the Klamath River dams.
During the debate over the health care law, then-Speaker Pelosi said “we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.” Well, it’s law. Consumers deserve the right to know how much of their premium is attributable to the nearly trillion dollars in taxes associated with the new health care law. You have a right to know how these new taxes and fees add to the cost of your health insurance premium.
The committee I serve on, the House Energy and Commerce Committee, held a hearing on the impact of the health care law on insurance premiums last week, and discussed my bill. I’ll keep you posted as it works its way through the process.
