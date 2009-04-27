Market Intervention Overkill

During the current legislative session in Salem, many bills have been introduced promoting renewable power in Oregon. Although numerous renewable energy subsidies already exist, new incentives are being dreamed up every day in order to convince citizens and businesses to use more renewable power and to value the “clean” energy it produces.
Despite these subsidies, solar and wind power still generate only a small fraction of energy for the state, and the cost of renewable power remains significantly higher than traditional energy sources. Will there ever be enough subsidies to significantly increase renewable energy generation and eventually allow the industry to be competitive in the market without subsidies? The answer is not clear, and it could be never.
Renewable energy advocates use two main arguments to promote government subsidies for renewable power. The first is that subsidies can correct for “market failures” like pollution externalities. The second is that subsidies can be used to make new technologies cost-effective on their own without government aid once the technology becomes mainstream. Unfortunately, government has been heavily subsidizing renewable energy for decades. Renewable energy is still not cost-competitive, nor does it generate a significant percentage of the nation’s energy. But instead of reevaluating whether citizens truly value expensive unreliable power, legislators want to throw more subsidies onto the pile.
Currently, countless federal and state subsidies prop up the renewable energy industry in Oregon. On the federal level, the production tax credit (PTC) allows an income tax credit of 2.1 cents per kilowatt-hour for utility-scale wind turbines. Wind project developers can choose to receive a 30% investment tax credit in place of the PTC for facilities placed in service in 2009 and 2010. Nor is solar energy left out of the federal subsidy buffet, either. Solar energy systems are eligible to receive the solar energy investment tax credit, which reimburses up to 30% of the cost of the system with no cap for residential projects.
On the state level, in addition to a burgeoning renewable energy certificate market where renewable energy developers can sell the environmental attributes of renewable energy at a profit, the Business Energy Tax Credit was recently ramped up to offset up to 50% of the capital costs of a renewable energy facility. The Residential Energy Tax Credit allows Oregon residents to claim tax credits of up to $6,000 for a solar photovoltaic system, up to $1,500 dollars for a solar water heater, and up to $1,500 dollars for active or passive solar space heating. In addition, the Energy Trust of Oregon, which collects a public purpose charge from major utilities in the state, provides free grants for renewable energy projects.
Apparently, the current subsidies failed to correct for negative externalities and failed to help renewable energy to blossom into a cost-competitive industry because, despite the numerous subsidies that already exist, Oregon lawmakers think they aren’t enough. In 2009, the legislature has proposed even more bills to further subsidize renewable energy.
House Bill 2180 attempts to make state incentives more “effective” by establishing a renewable energy fund that creates upfront funding options for smaller renewable energy projects. Citizens would be able to donate money to the fund and take a tax credit for the donation. House Bill 2121 attempts to accelerate and expand the use of solar energy by creating a production incentive pilot program, called a feed-in tariff, that will require utilities to buy renewable electricity from individuals and businesses at fixed above-market rates set by the government for periods often lasting 20 years, and then socialize this added cost among all ratepayers.
Some bills, like the Oregon Cap-and-Trade Bill (Senate Bill 80) (which increases the cost of generating energy from coal, natural gas, and petroleum), involve indirect subsidies for renewables by punishing the fossil fuel industry for emitting greenhouse gases. Combining massive subsidies that deify renewable energy with greenhouse gas reduction policies that demonize fossil fuel industries is truly market intervention overkill.
National and state governments have shown that they favor renewable energy over more reliable and cost-effective energy sources by showering the industry with direct and indirect subsidies in an attempt to correct for the public’s supposed unawareness of pollution externalities and to help these “new” technologies become competitive in the market. Sadly, no end to the continuous propping up of the renewable energy industry is in sight. Maybe one day in the future, Oregon and national legislators will understand that citizens just may not value the unreliable expensive energy sources that they want to force upon them. It would be better if government stopped intervening in the market and let people decide what they value enough to pay for through voluntary purchases like the Oregon green power program, which allows customers to opt into buying 100% renewable energy at its true, above-market costs.
Todd Wynn is the climate change and energy policy analyst at Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon’s free market public policy research center.
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: tickled()
Pingback: jodoh menurut islam()
Pingback: contoh qiyas()
Pingback: perbedaan demokrasi langsung dan tidak langsung()
Pingback: contoh karangan()
Pingback: pengertian penduduk()
Pingback: doa ulang tahun untuk diri sendiri()
Pingback: pengertian eksistensi()
Pingback: kids sleeping bags()
Pingback: pengertian dokumentasi()
Pingback: karangan argumentasi()
Pingback: pengertian pelajar()
Pingback: contoh variabel penelitian()
Pingback: dampak kenakalan remaja()
Pingback: pengertian komunitas()
Pingback: contoh karangan()
Pingback: pengertian siswa()
Pingback: pengertian penduduk dan bukan penduduk()
Pingback: arti signifikan()
Pingback: contoh pembangunan berkelanjutan()
Pingback: pengertian budaya menurut para ahli()
Pingback: cara berhubungan intim menurut islam()
Pingback: pengertian hasil belajar()
Pingback: pengertian dokumentasi()
Pingback: contoh limbah rumah tangga()
Pingback: pengertian budaya menurut para ahli()
Pingback: perbedaan demokrasi langsung dan tidak langsung()
Pingback: arti signifikan()
Pingback: contoh karangan argumentasi()
Pingback: contoh pembangunan berkelanjutan()
Pingback: pengertian budaya menurut para ahli()
Pingback: pengertian bukan penduduk()
Pingback: roshe run trainers by nike()
Pingback: cnwy4s74csndsjfgjkakaegfjs()
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd()
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales()
Pingback: Live NBA Online()
Pingback: get followers and likes()
Pingback: werken bij islive()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: greenwriting()
Pingback: Modesto Knouff()
Pingback: important source()
Pingback: Best buy bulk order smartphone accessories()
Pingback: womens fashion()
Pingback: league of legends clothes()
Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop()
Pingback: happy valentines day images()
Pingback: minneapolis internet marketing()
Pingback: apple shooter()
Pingback: biblical baby names()
Pingback: top article()
Pingback: th8 war base anti gowipe and dragon()
Pingback: social media marketing minnesota()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: healthy food in singapore()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: original leather seat covers()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract dose()
Pingback: trip expriences()
Pingback: Brittni()
Pingback: body weight()
Pingback: tv antennas hg 995()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: Micah()
Pingback: Castellana()
Pingback: rosengard.tv()
Pingback: australias worst bank()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: weblink()
Pingback: http://lnk.bz/4tyl()
Pingback: the caddy craft organizer()
Pingback: Micro Stretch Gym Shorts()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/SuperGaminator.Gutschein/()
Pingback: Indian Wedding Photography()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki()
Pingback: Latoya()
Pingback: InstallShield v InstallAware()
Pingback: how to get ex back when she has moved on()
Pingback: Best drones for sale()
Pingback: jab comix()
Pingback: Zella()
Pingback: http://clashroyalehack.androtransfer.com()
Pingback: raspberry ketones weight loss()
Pingback: pijpen()
Pingback: view more()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Read Full Article()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: best fat loss supplements for men()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: android game cheat engine()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: app development()
Pingback: spankbang()
Pingback: alive air cleaner()
Pingback: Tess + Trish()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: top article()
Pingback: follar()
Pingback: vinyl windows replacement()
Pingback: Models()
Pingback: RugbyOnlineStream()
Pingback: christian counsellor north vancouver bc()
Pingback: Branford residential painting contractor()
Pingback: vitamin iv therapy miami()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: sklejka dlh()
Pingback: Email Blast in USA()
Pingback: birthday wishes()
Pingback: crossfit vancouver()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings 1926 Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: large recliner()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: visit site()
Pingback: escape room()
Pingback: how to grow hair()
Pingback: RoverPC russia()
Pingback: 健麗,()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: under armour outlet()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Shemale Porn()
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos()
Pingback: Bree Olson Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings T-Shirts()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: phenq review()
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()
Pingback: Deeanna()
Pingback: travel singapore()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York()
Pingback: gymnastics mats used()
Pingback: Credit Report()
Pingback: robot de opciones binarias()
Pingback: gate 2017()
Pingback: Home carpet cleaners()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim()
Pingback: cleaner near me()
Pingback: Probiotic supplements()
Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia()
Pingback: kids balance bike()
Pingback: Affordable Irrigation Tulsa()
Pingback: gopro extended battery housing()
Pingback: Group Exercise in Dubai()
Pingback: driving school edmonton()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: Senior care providers Bloomington MN()
Pingback: FastComet Coupon()
Pingback: live soccer()
Pingback: webdesign()
Pingback: personalized gifts()
Pingback: Firefox 64 Bit Download()
Pingback: msr206 software download()
Pingback: burger king delivery()
Pingback: my website()
Pingback: french bulldog gifts()
Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia()
Pingback: spirit bear lodge()
Pingback: T-SHIRTS()
Pingback: Alva()
Pingback: Audria()
Pingback: Lawn Care Tulsa()
Pingback: Bathroom Tile()
Pingback: lottery()
Pingback: 健麗()
Pingback: roulette automat trick()
Pingback: какво е домоуправител()
Pingback: Herbalife Stress Management()
Pingback: manufacturing()
Pingback: www.cargamescar.info()
Pingback: kizi()
Pingback: Peppa Pig Makeup()
Pingback: casino reviews()
Pingback: international plaza tampa()
Pingback: Persian wedding officiant()
Pingback: instrumental beats()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/generic-levitra/()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-order-online/()
Pingback: Kizi()
Pingback: lunch talk()
Pingback: zipcode()
Pingback: products for sale()
Pingback: valiutu skaiciuokle()
Pingback: Sprinkler System()
Pingback: Black Physicians()
Pingback: homes for sale delaware()
Pingback: SCR888 jackpot tips()
Pingback: Consultoria SEO()
Pingback: Cheap Roll Up banners()
Pingback: market maker method training forex()
Pingback: Kizi friv y8 games play free best games online friv()
Pingback: Ithanet the ithanet forum topic kizi 2()
Pingback: inflatable tent()
Pingback: blonde & brunette()
Pingback: Free action games online friv()
Pingback: black and mild e juice()
Pingback: handuk polos()
Pingback: caaraklinikka kokemuksia()
Pingback: Drones()
Pingback: lol coaching()
Pingback: awesomedia finland()
Pingback: app builder()
Pingback: Baby online store singapore()
Pingback: fashion rings()
Pingback: brain smart()
Pingback: test preparation Garden grove()
Pingback: al muderis()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: cliquez ici()
Pingback: Computers, Electronics()
Pingback: Candace()
Pingback: peruvian hair()
Pingback: drones()
Pingback: Faux Tan()
Pingback: gold IRA rollover reviews()
Pingback: gameplays and walkthroughs()
Pingback: Engagement rings Houston()
Pingback: Diamond engagement rings in Houston()
Pingback: Games()
Pingback: inexpensive engagement rings()
Pingback: curved stairlift()
Pingback: marketing video maker()
Pingback: energy demand response()
Pingback: how to contact yahoo help()
Pingback: M88()
Pingback: penis enlargement that works()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lighthouse Point()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Tamarac()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lazy Lake()
Pingback: stephen hebscher()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pembroke Pines()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Tamarac()
Pingback: Look At This()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Vlogs()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: Full Fingers Gloves()
Pingback: crazy scalper no dll()
Pingback: click through the folï¿½lowï¿½ing web site()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: use coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: golden()
Pingback: Busty MILF Kendra Lust and Riley Reid at Mommy's Girl()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: 3 week diet review()
Pingback: read this()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: clique aqui()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: Website()