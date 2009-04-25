Back to Home Page

Scappoose reduces fees! Leads the way.

by In the news Saturday, April 25. 2009

SCAPPOOSE CITY COUNCIL VOTES TO REDUCE FEE’S
Council votes to waive business license fee and reduce development fees.
From Mayor Scott Burge,

Recognizing the effects the economy is having on the city of Scappoose, the Scappoose City Council last night moved to encourage business and development inside the city by reducing SDC charges and development fees. The city is also allowing local business owners to keep more of their hard earned money by waiving business license fees for businesses based in Scappoose for 2010. “By reducing fee’s we hope to encourage industrial and commercial development and the creation of local jobs,” said Mayor Scott Burge. “Fifty percent of something is better than one-hundred percent of nothing.”

Resolution No. 09-04 reduces by fifty percent Transportation and Sewer Systems Development Charges for any private development inside of Scappoose ofthe fiscal year 2009-2010, Reduces building department and planning fees by twenty-five percent as an added incentive for industrial and commercial developments. The resolution will also waive business license fees for businesses based inside of Scappoose for the 2010 calendar year and reduce liquor fees by fifty percent of 2010.

“Hard working business owners can better spend their money to stimulate the economy than the city,” continued Burge. “And we should do everything we can to encourage economic activity.”

The Scappoose City Council number one priority in the coming years is economic development. “The city of Scappoose is open for business,” Burge said.

  • Bob Clark

    This sounds like a good way to get new business instead of going after a few select niche industries like Govenor Kook-an-gowski is doing at the state level. Maybe Scappoose and the Port of Kalma can link up and create a pro business, pro job zone.

  • Steve Buckstein

    Rather than picking winners and losers, as our current state leaders are all too eager to do, Scappoose city officials are lowering the cost of doing business for everyone. Yes, this is a much better approach, and should be applauded and emulated throughout Oregon.

    • David from Eugene

      Reducing System Development Charges is not lowering the cost of doing business in Scappoose. What it is doing is transferring the payment of capital costs associated with meeting a new businessâ€™s demand on public services from the new business to the rest of the tax payers and residents of Scappoose.

      Systems Development Charges are a way to pay the capital costs of meeting the demand new development places on a public system. Sewage treatment plants, Water treatment systems, water mains, sewers, storm drains, streets and parks do not have an unlimited capacity. New development uses a portion of that capacity. When that capacity is fully utilized, it needs to be expanded. That expansion needs to be paid for.

      There are four ways to pay for that expansion, impose Systems Development Charges on new development, pass a bond issue to fund it, get a state or federal construction grant or use general fund money pay for the project. In the first case, the new development pays its own way, and in the second case all the property owners in the community see their property taxes go up. State and federal grants are money collected through other taxes imposed on all of us. In the last case everyone in the community sees a reduction in the level of service they receive.

      The reason SDCs are so high is that the cost of building a new sewer plant, enlarging a water main, installing a traffic signal or building a new park are also high. Reducing SDCs does not reduce those cost, it just transfers those costs on to the rest of us.

  • anonymous

    “Fifty percent of something is better than one-hundred percent of nothing.”

    That is only true if providing city services to what you gain cost no more than the tax revenues and fees they will pay. If you cut taxes and fees in half and then subsidize the new development by reducing services or charging mroe to those already there, this is just a subsidy. It is not a level playing field.

    • David from Eugene

      Absolutely right, the action by the Scappoose City Council is a rather substantial subsidy. And if Scappoose is like most Oregon Cities the property taxes coming from new development will not pay the operating costs associated with providing it with local government services, let alone repay the capital costs.

      • rural resident

        David, you’re assuming that a business’s impact is proportional to the development fees it pays. When it comes to things like sewer and water, retail businesses and many small manufacturers pay relatively large fees and have disproportionately low impacts on such systems. Residential developments have bigger impacts, but because their taxable value is relatively low, they pay less in fees than do more highly-valued retail and light industrial firms. Unless we’re talking about restaurants, supermarkets, and other firms that use a lot of water and put big quantities of waste materials into sewer systems, business development fees are often used to subsidize users in other categories.

        • David from Eugene

          In regards to the SDC methodology currently being used to calculate SDCs in Eugene, I am not assuming. I know that SDC fee paid by new development are as directly proportional to the potential demand that use will place on a given system as humanly possible given the data available. I know this because I spent 8 years as a member of the Department Advisory Committee that reviewed the SDC methodologies for the Sewer, Transportation and Park Systems. This was a citizen committee which included representatives selected by the Home Builders, the Chamber of Commerce, the League of Woman Voters, Citizens for Public Accountability, the Neighborhood Leaders Council and Friends of Eugene along with a representative from the civil engineering community and several members from the voters pool.

          It is important to understand that SDC fees are based on the potential demand on a systems capacity made by new development. It is very likely that in some cases the actual demand on a system will be less then the potential. For example a house with one resident will place less demand on the Water and Sewer Systems then a house with 2Adults and 6 kids several still in cloth diapers. Further it is very likely that at different times it will have different occupancy, hence a different demand on capacity. But at the time the house is being built it is not known how many occupants it will have.

          A lawful SDC methodology cannot consider the Assessed or Real Market Value of a proposed development.

  • Jerry

    Sadly, none of these fees should have been in effect in the first place. None.
    How sad – if they know cutting the fees will help, why did they enact them in the first place? To hurt business? I guess so.

    • sup

      Well, then i guess no development should ever be approved so that there is no need for more capital systems

  • Rupert in Springfield

    Look, systems development charges have always been a total scam.

    I was a contractor for fifteen years. In that time I saw the invention of the system development charge. Yep, thats right, not too long ago, no one had ever heard of a systems development charge.

    They went from paltry sums when first put in, to a substantial part of the permitting fees by the time I stopped.

    I can assure you of a few things.

    1 – I was not a contractor in Roman times when sewers were first invented. Prior to systems development fees believe me, the world had sewers and treatment plants. We had storm drains. Somehow those things got funded just fine prior to the invention of the systems development charge.

    2 – SDC’s quite often have zero connection to any possible system being developed. In other words, if I have a house and add a bathroom, an addition, or in fact bulldoze the house and rebuild I have added zero additional demand for the “systems”. An additional bathroom adds nothing as it is still a single family dwelling. Bulldozing and rebuilding the house adds no more demand either. Yet I will be charged a systems development charge for them.

    3 – SDC’s are wholly unnecessary. They are a subsidy to unions and nothing more. If localities are strapped for cash they can always lobby the state legislature to get rid of the Davis Bacon law in Oregon. SDC’s are simply a subsidy by the builder and eventual occupant of a property to overpriced sewer and water mains costs.

    • David from Eugene

      Rupert

      You are right; Systems Development Charges are a relatively recent development. They are the result of the realization of how much existing tax payers were subsidizing new development. There were several studies done during the mid to late 1990s that placed the capital cost meeting the demand a new house placed on the public infrastructure (Transportation System, Schools, Parks, Water System, Storm Water System, Sewer System, Fire, and Police) at round $25,000. This was accompanied by the realization on the part of many that this infrastructure was being paid for through either increased taxes or reduced public services.

      The result was a rather restrictive State Law permitting a local government providing Transportation, Parks, Water, Sewer or Storm Water Services to impose a Systems Development Charge to recover the costs of new developments potential demand on a systems capacity. That law limits both how the fees can be calculated and how the money collected can be spent.

      Regarding your specific points:

      1. Prior to SDCs the community subsidized new development. They did it through higher taxes or reduced services. You might like subsidizing some one elseâ€™s home or business but many do not. Those people want development to pay its own way.

      2. First, because they can be used simultaneously two bathrooms have the potential of doubling the peak impact on the Water and Sewer Systems over a single bathroom. As to SDCs and reconstruction, I cannot speak to Springfieldâ€™s SDC methodology, but in Eugene the SDCs actually or theoretically paid on existing or previous development on a particular lot are deducted from the SDC on for a new development on that lot. This is done by calculating a SDC on the previous development using the current SDC methodology then the SDC is calculated on the new development and the first is subtracted from the second to determine the SDC to be paid. This method is also used in calculating the SDCs for a commercial change of use. And in all cases the most intensive use is used for each charge, so if you had a lot which at different times was the site of a Fast Food Restaurant, a Laundromat, a Parking Lot and an Apartment Building, the Transportation the Restaurant, would be used in calculating the Transportation SDC, the Laundromat for Sewer and Water, The Parking Lot for Storm Water and the Apartment building for Parks.

      3. Measures 5 and 47/50 made SDCs a necessity. Local Government no longer can afford to give new development a free ride, the money is no longer there. And the public can no longer afford the deduction in the level of service it receives for its tax dollar.

      • anonymous

        There are several historic reasons SDCs were not imposed earlier. Initial urban infrstructure were built with large capacities for new growth. Most of this infrastructure was municipal bond funded, paid back by local taxes and user fees.

        The tax revolts of the 70s-90s locked down property tax rates and prevented local governments from raising rates or using growth itself to pay for upgrading infrastructure.

        Gas taxes paid for roads and highways, which were also initially built way beyond capacity. Gas taxes have not gone up with inflation, so the amount of money available for maintenance and new development is less every year.

        The federal government provided a lot of sewer and water system infrastructure spending in the 70s, especially after the clean water act was passed in 1972 that required upgrading of local systems. Reagan cut back on that spending, and it has never gone back up since.

        Add this all up, or subtract it as the case may be, and you get SDCs as the only practical solution. And unfortunately they still can only fund a part of the true cost. It will be interesting to see how Scappoosians react to this proposal by their elected council. I’ll bet there will be a negative reaction once someone adds things up.

      • Rupert in Springfield

        Um, why exactly are you giving me the history of SDC’s when I just got through telling you I was a contractor for fifteen years and was so during the time SDC’s were implemented? Im well aquainted with it, I lived through it, I was in the business of it.

        At any rate – I tend to doubt government studies that come back with a verdict that indicates government needs to raise taxes. But lets go through your points

        >1. Prior to SDCs the community subsidized new development.

        Possibly, but that is debatable. New development was taxed, generally new houses are valued more, they paid more in taxes, Measure five only affected the rate of increase in taxes, not the assesment on a new house.

        What is not debatable, if we accept your proposition, is that the situation is now reversed. New development now subsidizes existing land owners. Do you honestly think that when a new sewage plant is built, only new homes use it? Come on. So existing homes now get a brand spanking new sewage plant subsidized by new construction, if we accept your argument.

        >2. First, because they can be used simultaneously two bathrooms have the potential of doubling the peak impact on the Water and Sewer Systems over a single bathroom.

        No they don’t, its still a single family residence. Still the same one inch pipe going into the house. Still the same amount of showers being taken, and sewage going out.

        This is preposterous, because it assumes prior to the new bathroom, everyone was taking half the showers and using the toilet half as much. Or half the family only uses the toilet and shower at night, the other half in the morning. That’s silly.

        This is one big huge honking example of how liberals want to run every facet of ones life.

        Me putting in an extra bathroom does jack except the wait time of everyone else who wants to use the toilet. It doesn’t increase water usage and I know of few families that shower or crap in shifts to avoid peak usage issues.

        >Local Government no longer can afford to give new development a free ride, the money is no longer there.

        Hogwash, new development was never given a free ride. This is simply anti -development nonsense with a whiff of xenophobia thrown in.

        New development always paid taxes the same as everyone else, and generally at higher amounts due to the construction being newer.

        If you are saying new development was getting a free ride and now is not, because they are not being subsidized by existing homes, then those existing home owners should have gotten massive property tax reductions in recent years since they would no longer have been subsidizing all the new development that was going on with SDC’s now in place.

        Therefore, since I know of no one who had a massive decrease in property taxes, and while there was massive new development, we can see quite clearly where acceptance of your argument as true leads us. Government decided to institute SDC’s to pay for the new stuff, and keep the subsidy you say existing home owners were giving to new construction.

        In other words, if we accept your argument as true, then where did all the massive subsidies disappear to?

        I didn’t get a rebate?

        Anyone else here get one?

        Anyone at all see an envelope in the mail “Return of your subsidy, now that we have SDC’s” ?

        Hmmm, not a one, and yet everyone’s property taxes went up, building permits went sky high, and SDC’s were instituted.

        • anonymous

          You say you were a contractor for 15 years. Maybe yes and maybe no. THE ignorance expressed in your posts indicates you weren’t. Maybe a sub to a sub to a sub. Maybe you remodeled a garage once. Or hung a gutter.

          “What is not debatable, if we accept your proposition, is that the situation is now reversed. New development now subsidizes existing land owners.”

          This is not only debatable, it is flat out wrong. New homes are charged impact fees, meaning they pay only for added capacity needed to serve them and only them. There is no benefit to existing homeowners from new homes paying for stuff that would not be needed minus the new homes (and/or businesses). SDCs can’t be used for maintenance, and they can’t be used to pay for new parks or roads for old neighborhoods. The builders lobby tracks these things closely. Oh…but as a former contractor you must have known that right?

          If an entirely new sewage plant is needed because the old one is failing, new and existing users will pay for this through increased user fees paying off bonds. Portlander’s are paying much more for sewage and stormwater treatment because of the big pipe project, which was not caused by new development. Again, new development only pays for the capacity it requires and not any more than that. Existing homeowners pay their share.

          Most SDC funding pays for new and improved roads in any case, which are woefully underfunded. SDCs cannot be charged for the needed extra capacity for schools, or for increased government facilities like police stations, police cars, fire trucks, fire stations, city hall expansions, and so forth. Bottom line is existing residents and businesses ARE subsidizing new development, day in and day out.

          But again, as a former contractor you knew that right?

          • Rupert in Springfield

            Sorry, replied to your foolishness below.

  • Anonymous

    SDC = Stick it to Developers and Citizens

  • Anonymous

    SDC = Stealing Dollars from Citizens

  • John in Oregon

    > *Reducing System Development Charges is not lowering the cost of doing business in Scappoose.*

    Lets consider some real life examples.

    “John” operates a pizza restaurant in Portland. He wishes to move his restaurant from the north side to the south side of the same street in the same block. System Development Charges $45,000.

    Of course there won’t be any system development or even any change in the usage of the system. But Oh well. And as we learned above System Development Charges aren’t a business expense anyway.

    Another example. The Portland sewer system is spending huge sums to fix the historic long standing combined storm/sewer overflow problems. No one is saying that work shouldnâ€™t be done to stop river pollution. However is it appropriate to be using System Development Charges to new development which will never be on combined sewers and never part of the problem. But then System Development Charges aren’t a business expense.

    And another. New local Government capital building projects are financed by General Obligation Bonds, the so called Municipal Bonds. The bonds finance new buildings, facilities, plants and infrastructure and are paid back over the long term from the billing charged to the rate payer. The expense of new development projects are paid by the new ratepayers. Why then does it make sense to charge an up front System Development Fee and ALSO charge again in the rates?

    Consider the same kind of development in the private sector. Sprint, AT&T and others began constructing and offering mobile cellar telephone service. They went to private investors for the money to build the network and will repay the investors from the new customers monthly billing. Much like the General Obligation Bond model above.

    How would that have worked under the new Government System Development Charge model? Well AT&T would have charged an up front $5,000 Network Infrastructure Development Fee to each new customer and pocketed the extra rate payer profit. AT&T would have gone broke, but we all know System Development Charges aren’t a business expense, and we also know capitalism has failed.

    Finally, System Development Charges are fungible money.

    In 1998 voters supported a ballot measure dedicating 15 percent of net Lottery profits to the Parks and Natural Resource Fund. In the next budget Park spending went up some. But by the following budget the State General Fund budget contribution to Parks had fallen by the amount of new money from the Lottery. In other words the decrease in general fund expenditure simply transferred the Lottery Park money to the State General Fund.

    The Oregonian (the 0) recently championed the Oregon State Parks noting that Washington State and others have raided park budgets for general revenue. The 0 tells us that won’t happen in Oregon. What they didnâ€™t tell us is it won’t happen because we already did it beck in 1998.

    System Development Chargers are no different. Did any rates fall when System Development fees were put in place? Of course not. In fact they went up as Government enhanced revenue. This is particularly true for maintenance which is deferred in order to move more and more money into the General Fund part of the budget.

    And we shouldnâ€™t care since as we all know System Development Charges aren’t a business expense!

    See Rupert’s post #5 above. He makes the same points I do from a different prospective.

  • Rupert in Springfield

    >You say you were a contractor for 15 years. Maybe yes and maybe no. THE ignorance expressed in your posts indicates you weren’t. Maybe a sub to a sub to a sub. Maybe you remodeled a garage once. Or hung a gutter.

    CCB#71620 Oregon 10 years

    New York City Previous five years.

    So now we have demonstrated you know nothing about the building industry ( at least in Oregon ) or the topic at hand here.

    If you did, you would have known contactors in Oregon are licensed and that license number is easily looked up on the CCB website

    https://ccbed.ccb.state.or.us/ccb_frames/consumer_info/ccb_index.htm

    You sir, have just demonstrated how to make a complete fool of yourself.

    In one fell swoop you have proven you both do not know what you are talking about nor can you deliver an effective personal attack to make up for that ignorance.

    Maybe in the furture you should avoid personal attacks.

    I would also suggest perhaps avoid any child rearing as you sir, are clearly an idiot.

    • anonymous

      It wasn’t a “personal attack.” It was an honest expression of doubt about your claim given your lack of knowledge of infrastructure spending and SDCs. You claimed your contractor experience as indicating you are an authority on SDCs, which you clearly are not. You don’t seem to know what they fund, how they are calculated, and that there is a contractor’s lobby that tracks their accuracy and legality.

      A personal attack is calling someone names, as you just did rather feebly.

      “I would also suggest perhaps avoid any child rearing as you sir, are clearly an idiot.”

      Now THAT is a brilliant personal attack. Bravo you. I guess you made a point there somewhere, but it is a point about your thin skin.

  • Rupert in Springfield

    Of course it was a personal attack, you stated that I had probably only remodeled a garage or put up a gutter. Your intent was clear. Why you try and slither out of it now is a little odd and I think points out now that you are a coward, in addition to being not very knowledgeable.

    What do you think? Do you think someone who can’t own up to the fact that they were name calling is a coward? Or do you have some other explanation for your behaviour?

    Also, could you please explain why my pointing out your ignorance is demonstration of being thin skinned? Im really interested in your logic on that. I don’t think you have any as I think that point was simply further name calling and not very well thought out at that. Please, enlighten me.

    At any rate, that you now can’t admit that, when I proven to the contrary and also proved your lack of knowledge about how contractors are registered in Oregon simply shows more clearly that you have a fairly immature attitude and thus my advice about forgoing child rearing was probably more accurate than I initially thought.

    Yes, I did name call in that instance. The difference between you and me is I admit to that fact, and prove why such a description is accurate. You simply try and slither out of something where your intent was quite clear because you don’t want to admit I just proved you wrong.

    In the future, I would suggest if you are going to name call, you own up to it and perhaps have a little more knowledge than the person you are attempting to insult. Here you clearly did not and got hung out to dry by me simply listing a five digit number. There has to be a record in their somewhere, proving someone a fool with only five digits.

    Really the only thing you have done of any note is remain anonymous, which is probably a good idea. Few would want to lend their name to a post as vapid as that which you seem capable of.

  • Rupert in Springfield

    Oh, and yes, I did just call you vapid.

    I just kind of threw that in there because I find people who do the weird word capitalization thing to generally be of the ranting variety.

    You might want to avoid the word capitalization thing in the future. When combined with anonymous posts, cowardly name calling and provable lack of knowledge its a dead giveaway.

    Just a little friendly advice for the future. I doubt you will take it.

    • anonymous

      Look, I just don’t feel the need to call you names. If you want to interpret what should be understandable skepticism about your argument from authority as name calling, that is on you, not me. My intent was calling into question your argument from authority that you have expertise on infrastructure funding and/or SDCs based on your claim of having been a contractor.

      You still have demonstrated no contemporary or historical knowledge about infrastructure or SDCs, contractor’s license or no. What I know or don’t know about contractor registration rules is not really relevant since I’m not making any argument about SDCs based on my expertise on contractor licensing. So you have not “proven” anything except your own ultra-sensitivity to having an argument made against you.

      You are thin-skinned because you inflated my perfectly rational skepticism about your quals as a personal attack, which it wasn’t, which it still isn’t, and which it never will be.

      AS FOR WHETHER I CAPITALIZE OR NOT, PROVIDE YOU WITH A NAME OR NOT, SEND YOU MY CV, AND SO FORTH, THAT IS NOT FOR YOU TO DECIDE. BUT THANKS FOR THE ADVICE.

      • Rupert in Springfield

        Good lord how old are you? Seriously you are either Dean or a child who should probably be in school.

        You can’t admit to what you were doing? You try this stupid “if you want to interpret” stuff? That is so weak. I’m kind of appalled, but not surprised.

        Look, you didn’t know contractors register with the CCB so we know you aren’t exactly a font of wisdom on SDC’s. Your lack of knowledge on this sort of thing has been demonstrated quite well. With these latter posts, so has your lack of maturity.

        You are simply someone who got caught bloviating and insulting others with no actual insight or knowledge of your own. Don’t compound it, just live with it.

        • anonymous

          Yes, I’m a zitty 14 year old and you should be embarrassed to be losing a debate to me.

          Where did I write that I did not know that contractors register with the state? I wrote that you, Rupert, did not display the knowledge of a contractor, except perhaps of one way down the subcontracting food chain. How you turned that comment into I don’t know that contractors have to get licensed is truly mystifying. But I do admire your imagination. And your CCB license number. Very impressive. I want one when I grow up.

          Back to the actual topic. Do you have anything useful to add or amend about infrastructure funding and SDCs? I didn’t think so.

          My mom is yelling at me. Gotta go. Bye now.

