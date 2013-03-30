Back to Home Page

Should Oregon change how it elects the President?

by In the news Saturday, March 30. 2013

Dennis Richardson

Rep. Dennis Richardson (R-Central Point)

Background. Currently, the United States President and Vice President are not elected by the general vote of the people. The President and Vice President are elected under the Electoral College system. This unique system is part of the “checks and balances” contained in the U. S. Constitution. The Electoral College is composed of 538 “presidential electors” determined by adding the number of each state’s Congressional Representatives (435) with its two U.S. Senators (100), plus three votes allocated to the District of Columbia. Since every state has two Senators and at least one Congressional Representative, the eight least-populated states have three electors, while the most populated states have many more—California has 55, Texas 38, Florida 29 and New York 29. Oregon has two Senators and five Congressional Districts, for a total of seven presidential electors. Since there are 538 total electoral votes, the first Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates to obtain a majority of them (270 votes) wins the presidential election.

The U. S. Constitution allows each state to determine how its electoral votes are allocated. Two states (Maine and Nebraska) cast their electoral votes based on how their state’s Congressional Districts vote. The remaining states, including Oregon, have a winner-takes-all system. Thus, the presidential candidate who receives the largest number of Oregon votes receives all seven of Oregon’s Electoral College votes.

Issue. Oregon, along with 40 other states, is struggling with the question of whether to change the way Presidents and Vice Presidents are elected. The alternatives are either to retain the current Electoral College system or enable such elections to be determined by national popular vote. Before deciding please consider the background information and the arguments—both pro and con. In short, the question is whether National Popular Vote is a bipartisan move toward a purely democratic Presidential Election or is it a plan to stack the campaign deck in favor of one national party over the other?  At the end of this article, please cast your vote in a one-question survey.

Oregon’s House Bill. The Oregon House of Representatives recently held a hearing on House Bill 3077. It would require Oregon’s seven electoral votes be given to the candidates who win the national popular vote for President and Vice President. If HB 3077 becomes law, Oregon will join an agreement with other states that could break 224 years of national election tradition and change the way we elect our President and Vice President. Before the national popular vote act would take effect, a sufficient number of states to equal a combined total of 270 electoral votes would need to pass this legislation—270 electoral votes is the threshold number to determine who is elected to the most powerful position in the world, the President of the United States of America.

To See Arguments Favoring the National Popular Vote, click here.

Summary of arguments favoring the change to a national popular vote:

  1. The largest states control Presidential election outcomes, disenfranchising smaller states.
  2. The winner-takes-all Electoral College system disenfranchises voters in states where one party dominates.
  3. Presidential candidates ignore states where Electoral College votes are predetermined by polling data.
  4. National popular vote is pure democracy enabled by technology and would avoid the situation where one candidate wins the vote and the other wins the election because of the Electoral College, as occurred in Bush/Gore in the 2000 election.

Proponents’ summary: American voters want to elect their President and Vice President directly with a national popular vote, and not risk having the electoral college disallow the vote of the people, as occurred in the 2000 Presidential election. States have the ability to enact the national popular vote by merely passing a law awarding their electoral votes to the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates who win the national election.

For additional information supporting the national popular vote, click here.

To See Arguments Opposing the National Popular Vote, click here

Summary of arguments opposing the change to a national popular vote:

  1. Liberal Presidential candidates will focus their time and money on large urban areas, highly concentrated with liberal voters. Conservative candidates will be forced to dilute their resources across the vast heartland of American “Red” states.
  2. The U.S. Constitution precludes compacts between states and the National Popular Vote is an unconstitutional “Agreement Among the States….”
  3. The Legislatures of every state adopting National Popular Vote legislation retain the ability to repeal such legislation during the month following a November Presidential Election and the December Electoral College vote.
  4. Changing the system for electing the President and V.P. should be enacted by Amendment, not by a strategy to avoid facing the amendment process.

 

Opponents’ summary: The National Popular Vote is a thinly veiled attempt by the Democratic Party to stack the Presidential campaign deck in its favor. It would allow Democratic Presidential candidates to focus their time and money on densely populated “blue” urban areas, while forcing Republican candidates to spread their resources across America’s vast “red” rural heartland.  In addition, since the U.S. Constitution forbids agreements among states, the attempt to create a national popular vote without amending the U. S. Constitution is unconstitutional.

For additional information opposing the national popular vote, click here.

Conclusion. There you have it. Some of the arguments by proponents directly contradict those of its opponents. The only thing certain is HB 3077 is being considered by the Oregon House and a similar bill has been filed in the Oregon Senate (SB 624). So far, the National Popular Vote Act has been enacted in nine jurisdictions (Vermont, Maryland, Washington, Illinois, New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, Hawaii and Wash. D.C.). Should Oregon be number ten?

What is your opinion?  Please answer this one-question survey and leave any comments you might have:

Should Oregon’s seven Electoral College votes always go to the U. S. Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates who win the national popular vote? (Click here to record your opinion.)

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 10:20 | Posted in OR 77th Legislative Session, Oregon House | 341 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

  • The National Popular Vote bill says: “Any member state may withdraw from this agreement, except that a withdrawal occurring six months or less before the end of a President’s term shall not become effective until a President or Vice President shall have been qualified to serve the next term.”

    This six-month “blackout” period includes six important events relating to presidential elections, namely the
    ● national nominating conventions,
    ● fall general election campaign period,
    ● Election Day on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November,
    ● meeting of the Electoral College on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December,
    ● counting of the electoral votes by Congress on January 6, and
    ● scheduled inauguration of the President and Vice President for the new term on January 20.

    Any attempt by a state to pull out of the compact in violation of its terms
    would violate the Impairments Clause of the U.S. Constitution and would
    be void. Such an attempt would also violate existing federal law.
    Compliance would be enforced by Federal court action

  • Article I-Section 10, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution specifically
    permits states to enter interstate compacts. In fact, there are hundreds
    of major compacts currently in force (and thousands of minor ones), as
    can be seen at http://tinyurl.com/3ra7elc

  • With National Popular Vote, every vote would be equal. Candidates would reallocate their time, the money they raise, and their ad buys to no longer ignore 80% of the states and voters.

    16% of Americans live in rural areas.

    None of the 10 most rural states (VT, ME, WV, MS, SD, AR, MT, ND, AL, and KY) is a battleground state.
    The current state-by-state winner-take-all method of awarding electoral
    votes does not enhance the influence of rural states, because the most
    rural states are not battleground states, and they are ignored. When and where voters are ignored, then so are the issues they care about most.

    Support for a national popular vote in rural states: VT–75%, ME–77%, WV–81%, MS–77%, SD–75%, AR–80%, MT–72%, KY–80%, NH–69%, IA–75%,SC–71%, NC–74%, TN–83%, WY–69%, OK–81%, AK–70%, ID–77%, WI–71%, MO–70%, and NE–74%.

    In 2008, of the 25 smallest states (with a total of 155 electoral votes),
    18 received no attention at all from presidential campaigns after the
    conventions. Of the seven smallest states with any post-convention
    visits, Only 4 of the smallest states – NH (12 events), NM (8), NV (12),
    and IA (7) – got the outsized attention of 39 of the 43 total events
    in the 25 smallest states. In contrast, Ohio (with only 20 electoral
    votes) was lavishly wooed with 62 of the total 300 post-convention
    campaign events in the whole country.

    In the 25 smallest states in 2008, the Democratic and Republican popular vote was almost tied (9.9 million versus 9.8 million), as was the electoral vote (57 versus 58).

    In 2012, 24 of the nation’s 27 smallest states received no attention at
    all from presidential campaigns after the conventions.- including not a
    single dollar in presidential campaign ad money after Mitt Romney became the presumptive Republican nominee on April 11. They were ignored despite their supposed numerical advantage in the Electoral College. In fact, the 8.6 million eligible voters in Ohio received more campaign ads and campaign visits from the major party campaigns than the 42 million eligible voters in those 27 smallest states combined.

    Now with state-by-state winner-take-all laws (not mentioned in the U.S.
    Constitution, but since enacted by 48 states), presidential elections
    ignore 12 of the 13 lowest population states (3-4 electoral votes), that
    are non-competitive in presidential elections. 6 regularly vote
    Republican (AK, ID, MT, WY, ND, and SD), and 6 regularly vote Democratic (RI, DE, HI, VT, ME, and DC) in presidential elections. Voters in states that are reliably red or blue don’t matter. Candidates ignore those states and the issues they care about most.

    Support for a national popular vote is strong in every smallest state surveyed in recent polls among Republicans, Democrats, and Independent voters, as well as every demographic group. Support in smaller states (3 to 5 electoral votes): AK -70%, DC -76%, DE –75%, ID -77%, ME – 77%, MT- 72%, NE – 74%, NH–69%, NE – 72%, NM – 76%, RI – 74%, SD- 71%, UT- 70%, VT – 75%, WV- 81%, and WY- 69%.

    Among the 13 lowest population states, the National Popular Vote bill has passed in nine state legislative chambers, and been enacted by 3 jurisdictions.

    With the current state-by-state winner-take-all system of awarding electoral votes, it could only take winning a bare plurality of popular votes in the 11 most populous states, containing 56% of the population of the United States, for a candidate to win the Presidency with a mere 23% of the nation’s votes!

    NationalPopularVote.com

  • With National Popular Vote, big cities would not get all of candidates’ attention, much less control the outcome.
    The
    population of the top five cities (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago,
    Houston and Philadelphia) is only 6% of the population of the United
    States and the population of the top 50 cities (going as far down as
    Arlington, TX) is only 15% of the population of the United States.

    Suburbs and exurbs often vote Republican.

    Any
    candidate who ignored, for example, the 16% of Americans who live in
    rural areas in favor of a “big city” approach would not likely win the
    national popular vote.

    If big cities controlled the outcome of
    elections, the governors and U.S. Senators would be Democratic in
    virtually every state with a significant city.

    A nationwide
    presidential campaign, with every vote equal, would be run the way
    presidential candidates campaign to win the electoral votes of closely
    divided battleground states, such as Ohio and Florida, under the
    state-by-state winner-take-all methods. The big cities in those
    battleground states do not receive all the attention, much less control
    the outcome. Cleveland and Miami do not receive all the attention or
    control the outcome in Ohio and Florida.

    The itineraries of
    presidential candidates in battleground states (and their allocation of
    other campaign resources in battleground states) reflect the political
    reality that every gubernatorial or senatorial candidate knows. When and
    where every vote is equal, a campaign must be run everywhere.

    With
    National Popular Vote, when every vote is equal, everywhere, it makes
    sense for presidential candidates to try and elevate their votes where
    they are and aren’t so well liked. But, under the state-by-state
    winner-take-all laws, it makes no sense for a Democrat to try and do
    that in Vermont or Wyoming, or for a Republican to try it in Wyoming or
    Vermont.

    Even in California state-wide elections, candidates
    for governor or U.S. Senate don’t campaign just in Los Angeles and San
    Francisco, and those places don’t control the outcome (otherwise
    California wouldn’t have recently had Republican governors Reagan,
    Dukemejian, Wilson, and Schwarzenegger). A vote in rural Alpine county
    is just an important as a vote in Los Angeles. If Los Angeles cannot
    control statewide elections in California, it can hardly control a
    nationwide election.

    In fact, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland together cannot control a statewide election in California.

    Similarly, Republicans dominate Texas politics without carrying big cities such as Dallas and Houston.

    There
    are numerous other examples of Republicans who won races for governor
    and U.S. Senator in other states that have big cities (e.g., New York,
    Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts) without ever
    carrying the big cities of their respective states.

    With a
    national popular vote, every vote everywhere will be equally important
    politically. There will be nothing special about a vote cast in a big
    city or big state. When every vote is equal, candidates of both parties
    will seek out voters in small, medium, and large towns throughout the
    states in order to win. A vote cast in a big city or state will be
    equal to a vote cast in a small state, town, or rural area.

    Candidates
    would need to build a winning coalition across demographics. Candidates
    would have to appeal to a broad range of demographics, and perhaps even
    more so, because the election wouldn’t be capable of coming down to
    just one demographic, such as waitress mom voters in Ohio.

  • From 1932-2008 the combined popular vote for Presidential candidates
    added up to Democrats: 745,407,082 and Republican: 745,297,123 — a virtual tie. During my lifetime, Republicans have done very well in the
    national popular vote.

    In 1969, The U.S. House of Representatives voted for a national popular vote by a 338–70 margin. It was endorsed by Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, and various members of Congress who later ran for Vice President and President such as then-Congressman George H.W. Bush, and then-Senator Bob Dole.

    Jason Cabel Roe, a lifelong conservative activist and professional political consultant wrote in National Popular Vote is Good for Republicans: “I strongly support National Popular Vote. It is good for Republicans, it is good for conservatives . . . , and it is good for America.
    National Popular Vote is not a grand conspiracy hatched by the Left to
    manipulate the election outcome.
    It is a bipartisan effort of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents to allow every state – and every voter – to have a say in the selection of our President, and not just the [then] 15 Battle Ground States.

    National Popular Vote is not a change that can be easily explained, nor the ramifications thought through in sound bites. It takes a keen political mind to understand just how much it can help . . . Republicans. . . . Opponents either have a knee-jerk reaction to the idea or don’t fully understand it. . . .
    We believe that the more exposure and discussion the reform has the more support that will build for it.”

    Former Tennessee U.S. Senator and 2008 presidential candidate Fred Thompson (R), former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar (R), and former U.S. Representative Tom Tancredo (R-CO) are co-champions of National Popular Vote.

    National Popular Vote’s National Advisory Board includes former Senators Jake Garn (R–UT), and David Durenberger (R–MN) and former congressman John Buchanan (R–AL).

    Saul Anuzis, former Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party for five years and a former candidate for chairman of the Republican National Committee, supports the National Popular Vote plan as the fairest way to make sure every vote matters, and also as a way to help Conservative Republican candidates. This is not a partisan issue and the NPV plan would not help either party over the other.

    Rich Bolen, a Constitutional scholar, attorney at law, and Republican Party Chairman for Lexington County, South Carolina, wrote:”A Conservative Case for National Popular Vote: Why I support a state-based plan to reform the Electoral College.”

    Some other supporters who wrote forewords to “Every Vote Equal: A State-Based Plan for Electing the President by National Popular Vote ” http://www.every-vote-equal.com/ include:

    Laura Brod served in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2003 to 2010 and was the ranking Republican member of the Tax Committee. She was the Minnesota Public Sector Chair for ALEC
    (American Legislative Exchange Council) and active in the Council of
    State Governments.

    James Brulte served as Republican Leader of the California State Assembly from 1992 to 1996, California State Senator from 1996 to 2004, and Senate Republican leader from 2000 to 2004.

    Ray Haynes served as the National Chairman of the American
    Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) in 2000. He served in the
    California State Senate from 1994 to 2002 and was elected to the
    Assembly in 1992 and 2002

    Dean Murray is a member of the New York State Assembly. He was a Tea Party organizer before being elected to the Assembly as a Republican, Conservative Party member in February 2010. He was described by Fox News as the first Tea Party candidate elected to office in the United States.

    Thomas L. Pearce served as a Michigan State Representative from 2005–2010 and was appointed Dean of the Republican Caucus. He has led several faith-based initiatives in Lansing.

  • National Popular Vote has nothing to do with pure democracy. Pure
    democracy is a form of government in which people vote on policy
    initiatives directly. With National Popular Vote, the United States
    would still be a republic, in which citizens continue to elect the
    President by a majority of Electoral College votes by states, to
    represent us and conduct the business of government in the periods
    between elections.

  • The presidential election system that we have today was not designed,
    anticipated, or favored by the Founding Fathers but, instead, is the
    product of decades of evolutionary change precipitated by the emergence of political parties and enactment by 48 states of winner-take-all laws,not mentioned, much less endorsed, in the Constitution.

    The Electoral College is now the set of 538 dedicated party activists, who vote as rubberstamps for presidential candidates. In the current
    presidential election system, 48 states award all of their electors to
    the winners of their state. This is not what the Founding Fathers
    intended.

    The Founding Fathers in the Constitution did not require states to allow their citizens to vote for president, much less award all their electoral votes based upon the vote of their citizens.

    The presidential election system we have today is not in the Constitution, and enacting National Popular Vote would not need an amendment. State-by-state winner-take-all laws to award Electoral College votes, were eventually enacted by states, using their exclusive power to do so,AFTER the Founding Fathers wrote the Constitution. Now our current system can be changed by state laws again.

    Unable to agree on any particular method for selecting presidential electors, the Founding Fathers left the choice of method exclusively to the states in section 1of Article II of the U.S. Constitution– “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors .. .” The U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly characterized the authority of the state legislatures over the manner of awarding their electoral votes as “plenary” and “exclusive.”

    The constitution does not prohibit any of the methods that were debated and rejected. Indeed, a majority of the states appointed their presidential
    electors using two of the rejected methods in the nation’s first presidential election in 1789 (i.e., appointment by the legislature and by the governor and his cabinet). Presidential electors were appointed by state legislatures for almost a century.

    Neither of the two most important features of the current system of electing the President (namely, universal suffrage, and the 48 state-by-state winner-take-all method) are in the U.S. Constitution. Neither was the choice of the Founders when they went back to their states to organize the nation’s first presidential election.

    In 1789, in the nation’s first election, the people had no vote for President in most states, only men who owned a substantial amount of property could vote, and only three states used the state-by-state winner-take-all method to award electoral votes.

    The current 48 state-by-state winner-take-all method (i.e., awarding all of a state’s electoral votes to the candidate who receives the most
    popular votes in a particular state) is not entitled to any special
    deference based on history or the historical meaning of the words in the
    U.S. Constitution. It is not mentioned in the U.S. Constitution, the debates of the Constitutional Convention, or the Federalist Papers. The
    actions taken by the Founding Fathers make it clear that they never gave their imprimatur to the winner-take-all method.

    The constitutional wording does not encourage, discourage, require, or
    prohibit the use of any particular method for awarding the state’s electoral votes.

    As a result of changes in state laws enacted since 1789, the people have the right to vote for presidential electors in 100% of the states, there are no property requirements for voting in any state, and the state-by-state winner-take-all method is used by 48 of the 50 states. States can, and frequently have, changed their method of awarding electoral votes over the years. Maine and Nebraska do not use the winner-take-all method– a reminder that an amendment to the U.S.
    Constitution is not required to change the way the President is elected.

    The normal process of effecting change in the method of electing the President is specified in the U.S. Constitution, namely action by the state legislatures. This is how the current system was created, and this is the built-in method that the Constitution provides for making changes. The abnormal process is to go outside the Constitution, and amend it.

  • A survey of Oregon voters showed 76% overall support for a national popular vote for President.

    Support was 82% among Democrats, 70% among Republicans, and 72% among independents.

    By age, support was 67% among 18-29 year olds, 68% among 30-45 year olds, 82% among 46-65 year olds, and 76% for those older than 65.

    By gender, support was 81% among women and 71% among men.

    In Gallup polls since 1944, only about 20% of the public has supported
    the current system of awarding all of a state’s electoral votes to the
    presidential candidate who receives the most votes in each separate state (with about 70% opposed and about 10% undecided). Support for a national popular vote is strong among Republicans, Democrats, and Independent voters, as well as every demographic group in virtually every state surveyed in recent polls in recent closely divided Battleground states: CO – 68%, FL – 78%, IA 75%, MI – 73%, MO –
    70%, NH – 69%, NV – 72%, NM– 76%, NC – 74%, OH – 70%, PA – 78%, VA – 74%, and WI – 71%; in Small states (3 to 5 electoral votes): AK – 70%, DC – 76%, DE – 75%, ID – 77%, ME – 77%, MT – 72%, NE 74%, NH – 69%, NV – 72%, NM – 76%, OK – 81%, RI – 74%, SD – 71%, UT – 70%, VT – 75%, WV – 81%, and WY – 69%; in Southern and Border states: AR – 80%, KY- 80%, MS – 77%, MO – 70%, NC – 74%, OK – 81%, SC – 71%, TN – 83%, VA – 74%, and WV – 81%; and in other states polled: AZ – 67%, CA – 70%, CT – 74%, MA – 73%, MN – 75%, NY – 79%, OR – 76%, and WA – 77%.
    Americans believe that the candidate who receives the most votes should win.

    In 2009, the Oregon House of Representatives passed the National Popular Vote bill by a 39-19 margin.
    The bill has passed 31 state legislative chambers in 21 states with 243 electoral votes. The bill has been enacted by 9 jurisdictions with 132 electoral votes – 49% of the 270 necessary to go into effect.

    NationalPopularVote

  • By state (electoral college votes), by political affiliation, support for a national popular vote in recent polls has been:

    Alaska (3)- 78% among (Democrats), 66% among (Republicans), 70%
    among Nonpartisan voters, 82% among Alaska Independent Party voters, and 69% among others.

    Arkansas (6)- 88% (D), 71% (R), and 79% (Independents).

    Arizona – 60% (R), 79% (D), and 57% others

    California (55)– 76% (D), 61% (R), and 74% (I)

    Colorado (9)- 79% (D), 56% (R), and 70% (I).

    Connecticut (7)- 80% (D), 67% (R), and 71% others

    Delaware (3)- 79% (D), 69% (R), and 76% (I)

    District of Columbia (3)- 80% (D), 48% (R), and 74% of (I)

    Florida (29)- 88% (D), 68% (R), and 76% others

    Idaho(4) – 84% (D), 75% (R), and 75% others

    Iowa (6)- 82% (D), 63% (R), and 77% others

    Kentucky (8)- 88% (D), 71% (R), and 70% (I)

    Maine (4) – 85% (D), 70% (R), and 73% others

    Massachusetts (11)- 86% (D), 54% (R), and 68% others

    Michigan (16)- 78% (D), 68% (R), and 73% (I)

    Minnesota (10)- 84% (D), 69% (R), and 68% others

    Mississippi (6)- 79% (D), 75% (R), and 75% Others

    Montana – 67% (R), 80% (D), and 70% others

    Nebraska (5)- 79% (D), 70% (R), and 75% Others

    Nevada (5)- 80% (D), 66% (R), and 68% Others

    New Hampshire (4)- 80% (D), 57% (R), and 69% (I)

    New Mexico (5)- 84% (D), 64% (R), and 68% (I)

    New York (29) – 86% (D), 66% (R), 78% Independence Party members, 50% Conservative Party members, 100% Working Families Party members, and 70% Others

    North Carolina (15)- 75% liberal (D), 78% moderate (D), 76%
    conservative (D), 89% liberal (R), 62% moderate (R) , 70% conservative (R), and 80% (I)

    Ohio (18)- 81% (D), 65% (R), and 61% Others

    Oklahoma (7)- 84% (D), 75% (R), and 75% others

    Oregon (7)- 82% (D), 70% (R), and 72% (I)

    Pennsylvania (20)- 87% (D), 68% (R), and 76% (I)

    Rhode Island (4)- 86% liberal (D), 85% moderate (D), 60%
    conservative (D), 71% liberal (R), 63% moderate (R), 35% conservative (R), and 78% (I),

    South Carolina – 64% (R), 81% (D), and 68% others

    South Dakota (3)- 84% (D), 67% (R), and 75% others

    Tennessee 73% (R), 78% (D)

    Utah (6)- 82% (D), 66% (R), and 75% others

    Vermont (3)- 86% (D); 61% (R), and 74% Others

    Virginia (13)- 79% liberal (D), 86% moderate (D), 79%
    conservative (D), 76% liberal (R), 63% moderate (R), and 54% conservative (R), and 79% Others

    Washington (12)- 88% (D), 65% (R), and 73% others

    West Virginia (5)- 87% (D), 75% (R), and 73% others

    Wisconsin (10)- 81% (D), 63% (R), and 67% (I)

    Wyoming (3) – 77% (D), 66% (R), and 72% (I)

    http://nationalpopularvote.com/pages/polls.php

  • The indefensible reality is that more than 99% of campaign attention was showered on voters in just ten states in 2012- and that in today’s
    political climate, the swing states have become increasingly fewer and
    fixed.

    Where you live should not determine how much, if at all, your vote matters.

    The current state-by-state winner-take-all method of awarding electoral
    votes (not mentioned in the U.S. Constitution, but since enacted by 48
    states), ensures that the candidates, after the conventions, will not
    reach out to about 80% of the states, like Oregon, and their voters.
    Candidates have no reason to poll, visit, advertise, organize, campaign,
    or care about the voter concerns in the dozens of states where they are
    safely ahead or hopelessly behind.

    Presidential candidates concentrate their attention on only a handful of closely divided “battleground” states and their voters. There is no incentive for them to bother to care about the majority of states where they are hopelessly behind or safely ahead to win. 10 of the original 13 states are ignored now. Four out of five Americans were ignored in the 2012 presidential election. After being nominated, Obama visited just eight closely divided battleground states, and Romney visited only 10. These 10 states accounted for 98% of the $940 million spent on campaign advertising. They decided the election. None of the 10 most rural states mattered, as usual. About 80% of the country was ignored –including 19 of the 22 lowest population and medium-small states, and 17 medium and big states like CA, GA, NY, and TX. It was more obscene than the 2008 campaign, when candidates concentrated over 2/3rds of their campaign events and ad money in just 6 states, and 98% in just 15 states. Over half (57%) of the events were in just 4 states (OH, FL, PA, and VA). In 2004, candidates concentrated over 2/3rds of their money and campaign visits in 5 states; over 80% in 9 states; and over 99% of their money in 16 states.

    80% of the states and people have been merely spectators to presidential elections. They have no influence. That’s more than 85
    million voters, 200 million Americans, ignored. When and where voters
    are ignored, then so are the issues they care about most.

    The number and population of battleground states is shrinking.

    Policies important to the citizens of non-battleground states are not as highly prioritized as policies important to ‘battleground’ states when it comes to governing.

    Because of the state-by-state winner-take-all electoral votes laws in 48 states, a candidate can win the Presidency without winning the most popular votes nationwide. This has occurred in 4 of the nation’s 57 (1 in 14 = 7%) presidential elections. The precariousness of the current state-by-state winner-take-all system of awarding electoral votes is highlighted by the fact that a shift of a few thousand voters in one or two states would have elected the second-place candidate in 4 of the 15 presidential elections since World War II. Near misses are now frequently common. There have been 7 consecutive non-landslide presidential elections (1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, and 2012). 537 popular votes won Florida and the White House for Bush in 2000 despite Gore’s lead of 537,179 (1,000 times more) popular votes nationwide. A shift of 60,000 voters in Ohio in 2004 would have defeated President Bush despite his nationwide lead of over 3 million votes.

  • schaer

    Electoral College : Yes, as per the Constitution

    • mvy

      States have the responsibility and power to make all of their
      voters relevant in every presidential election and beyond.

      Unable to agree on any particular method, the Founding Fathers left the choice of method for selecting presidential electors exclusively to the states by adopting the language contained in section 1 of Article II of the U.S. Constitution– “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a
      Number of Electors . . .” The U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly characterized the authority of the state legislatures over the manner of awarding their electoral votes as “plenary” and “exclusive.”

      The National Popular Vote bill would change current state winner-take-all laws that award all of a state’s electoral votes to the candidate who get the most popular votes in each separate state (not mentioned in the U.S. Constitution, but since enacted by 48 states), to a system guaranteeing the majority of Electoral College votes for, and the Presidency to, the candidate getting the most popular votes in the entire United States.

      The bill preserves the constitutionally mandated Electoral College and state control of elections. It ensures that every vote is equal, every voter will matter, in every state, in every presidential election, and the candidate with the most votes wins, as in virtually every other election in the country.

      Under National Popular Vote, every vote, everywhere, would be politically relevant and equal in every presidential election. Every
      vote would be included in the state counts and national count. The candidate with the most popular votes in all 50 states and DC would get the needed 270+ ELECTORAL COLLEGE votes from the enacting states. The bill would thus guarantee the Presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes.

      The presidential election system that we have today was not designed, anticipated, or favored by the Founding Fathers but, instead, is the product of decades of evolutionary change precipitated by the emergence of political parties and enactment by 48 states of winner-take-all laws, not mentioned, much less
      endorsed, in the Constitution.

      The bill uses the power given to each state by the Founding Fathers in the Constitution to change how they award their electoral votes for President. Historically, virtually all of the major changes in the method of electing the President, including ending the requirement that only men who owned substantial property could vote and 48 current state-by-state winner-take-all laws, have
      come about by state legislative action.

      The current 48 state-by-state winner-take-all method (i.e., awarding all of a state’s electoral votes to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in a particular state) is not
      entitled to any special deference based on history or the historical meaning of the words in the U.S. Constitution. It is not mentioned in the U.S. Constitution, the debates of the Constitutional Convention, or the Federalist Papers. The actions taken by the Founding Fathers make it clear that they never gave their imprimatur to the winner-take-all method.

      The constitutional wording does not encourage, discourage,
      require, or prohibit the use of any particular method for awarding the state’s electoral votes.

  • ardbeg

    So Ooty-after 10 looong posts and 4,099 words (to be exact), how do you really feel? Not sure I can tell. With only 2 parties to choose from do you really thinks this is a democracy?

    • God Day!

      “What I worry about would be that you essentially have two chambers, the House and the Senate, but you have simlpy majoritarian, absolute power on either side. And that’s just not what the founders intended.” – Barack Obama
      “And that’s the way it is…” – Walter Cronkite
      “And so it goes…” – Linda Ellerbee

  • mairez

    Winner takes all makes your vote a crapshoot. You may as well not vote if the outcome in your state is certain

  • Robert Harris

    The electoral college made sense when the office of President was largely one that implemented laws passed by congress and fulfilled the duties as commander in chief. The electoral college stood in as “the states” in voting selecting the President.
    Now, with the imperial Presidency, it is important that the office answer directly to the people. Perhaps its the psychology, but a direct vote by the people for President more accurately represents what the Presidential office is today. Which is a stand in for the people. Not the many states.

  • zanzara2041

    Get rid of the corporate federal and state governments, then go to popular non-electronic votes.

  • U. CanHope

    Neal Boortz has suggested only taxpayers should be eligible to vote. Now that seems a ‘popular’ idea, at least attending economic issues – perhaps, POTUS, as well. Might see the 47% condense to a more ‘realistic’ figure in need of entitlement that ain’t frivolous or political pandering.

  • Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()

  • Pingback: cnwy4s74csndsjfgjkakaegfjs()

  • Pingback: cm84o5toxmwnc57vtbcdnv55v4()

  • Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland()

  • Pingback: dog boarding naples fl()

  • Pingback: webcam porno()

  • Pingback: security melbourne()

  • Pingback: banheiras()

  • Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri()

  • Pingback: Watch Live NBA Online()

  • Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/()

  • Pingback: http://dizelbajs.bloggplatsen.sedizelbajs.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://www.ballenazul.org()

  • Pingback: groupon login()

  • Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()

  • Pingback: porno()

  • Pingback: esta()

  • Pingback: Prostate support supplement()

  • Pingback: Sharon Galindo()

  • Pingback: top article()

  • Pingback: ecografe ieftine()

  • Pingback: league of legends tee shirts()

  • Pingback: Brandbanglaeshop()

  • Pingback: minneapolis pay per click()

  • Pingback: ebay retract bid()

  • Pingback: apple shooter games()

  • Pingback: Discover More()

  • Pingback: Nereida()

  • Pingback: at here()

  • Pingback: popular names()

  • Pingback: Carina()

  • Pingback: baby names from italy()

  • Pingback: tenerife blog()

  • Pingback: movietube()

  • Pingback: Vehicle GPS Tracker()

  • Pingback: car accessories near 02360()

  • Pingback: chapter 13 attorney hershey()

  • Pingback: punta cana grand palladium bavaro()

  • Pingback: drug rehab treatment centers()

  • Pingback: Raguel()

  • Pingback: tenerife forum()

  • Pingback: Thai Porn()

  • Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()

  • Pingback: best mattresses 2016()

  • Pingback: party light accessories()

  • Pingback: roasting pan picture()

  • Pingback: mobile strike hack()

  • Pingback: free messenger()

  • Pingback: click here()

  • Pingback: sï¿½lo hoy()

  • Pingback: Womens Sportswear Training Top()

  • Pingback: changing colors led light bulbs()

  • Pingback: forex bot()

  • Pingback: share videos with friends()

  • Pingback: SuperGaminator Gutschein()

  • Pingback: Lashawn()

  • Pingback: dog walking naples()

  • Pingback: pet care in naples()

  • Pingback: in home pet sitter naples fl()

  • Pingback: cat sitter()

  • Pingback: Clash Royale Hack Android()

  • Pingback: porno()

  • Pingback: view more()

  • Pingback: at here()

  • Pingback: online casino no deposit bonus()

  • Pingback: Recommended Reading()

  • Pingback: Read More Here()

  • Pingback: Get More Information()

  • Pingback: Fanclubdenhaag()

  • Pingback: porno()

  • Pingback: The Lost Ways()

  • Pingback: pagarbrcsurabaya.edublogs.org()

  • Pingback: YouTube()

  • Pingback: klimczakhairdesigners.pl()

  • Pingback: sleep aid for adults()

  • Pingback: babesandbitches()

  • Pingback: black hat software()

  • Pingback: how do i make money online()

  • Pingback: hack para clash of clans()

  • Pingback: neo2 square()

  • Pingback: Free WSET Course()

  • Pingback: Limos Bus Vancouver BC()

  • Pingback: sbobet.com()

  • Pingback: vip prints()

  • Pingback: printing vip()

  • Pingback: pswonline()

  • Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()

  • Pingback: iv therapy day spa()

  • Pingback: http://bergamomusicafestival.info/story.php?id=58754()

  • Pingback: Email Marketing in USA()

  • Pingback: have a peek at this website()

  • Pingback: Original Product For Sale()

  • Pingback: best umbrella base for wind()

  • Pingback: The Lost Ways()

  • Pingback: spam scammer()

  • Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts()

  • Pingback: regrow lost hair()

  • Pingback: core network equipment()

  • Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()

  • Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()

  • Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()

  • Pingback: web design()

  • Pingback: Free XXX Porn()

  • Pingback: Asian Porn()

  • Pingback: Free Amateur Porn()

  • Pingback: Hardcore Porn()

  • Pingback: Shemale Porn()

  • Pingback: MILF Porn()

  • Pingback: Mia Khalifa XXX()

  • Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn()

  • Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()

  • Pingback: Golf Balls()

  • Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()

  • Pingback: Randa()

  • Pingback: 308 lower AR10()

  • Pingback: Cialis sklep()

  • Pingback: fast cash lender()

  • Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()

  • Pingback: Buy Je Joue Mio sex toys online()

  • Pingback: print club flyers for cheap()

  • Pingback: Tijuana()

  • Pingback: Anthony Farren()

  • Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()

  • Pingback: Texas Chapter 7 Law Location()

  • Pingback: palm grips for gymnastics()

  • Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes()

  • Pingback: text correction()

  • Pingback: sex shop()

  • Pingback: German()

  • Pingback: Vernon()

  • Pingback: 健麗()

  • Pingback: платен домоуправител софия()

  • Pingback: Bigo Web()

  • Pingback: Rocket - Seu Portal de Dicas e Consultas!()

  • Pingback: Lucy()

  • Pingback: Studio414 Contest()

  • Pingback: cheap seo plans()

  • Pingback: memory courses()

  • Pingback: Ericka()

  • Pingback: brainsmart()

  • Pingback: volarex()

  • Pingback: Facial Peel's Tampa()

  • Pingback: pictures for sale()

  • Pingback: david sammon()

  • Pingback: Delta Logistics & Transportation Trucking()

  • Pingback: stoicism videos()

  • Pingback: Randa()

  • Pingback: reset windows 7 password()

  • Pingback: iphone 6 repair dallas()

  • Pingback: دانلود رایگان فیلم و سریال با لینک مستقیم()

  • Pingback: exhibition contractors()

  • Pingback: social media tax leads()

  • Pingback: shipping from Japan()

  • Pingback: male enhancement pills()

  • Pingback: green screen booth()

  • Pingback: Chistes()

  • Pingback: showbox()

  • Pingback: Modern Burlap()

  • Pingback: INEXTO is Codentify()

  • Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Wilton Manors()

  • Pingback: book a minibus to olympia()

  • Pingback: Facial Spa Services Weston()

  • Pingback: Oceans school assembly()

  • Pingback: tesco vegan cheese()

  • Pingback: sex toy coupons()

  • Pingback: buy facebook views()

  • Pingback: best criminal lawyers toronto()

  • Pingback: Adipex rx online()

  • Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Coral Springs()

  • Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderdale Lakes()

  • Pingback: Executive()

  • Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Southwest Ranches, Florida()

  • Pingback: https://stairscloud.com/his-secret-obsession-review/()

  • Pingback: Darlehen()

  • Pingback: Twat()

  • Pingback: Michael Jordan Autographed Jersey()

  • Pingback: SOCIAL()

  • Pingback: I Like That - [email protected]()

  • Pingback: http://bit.ly/2nS3xoj()

  • Pingback: Kamagra tanio()

  • Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()

  • Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()

  • Pingback: blog()

  • Pingback: Kommissionierwagen()

  • Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()

  • Pingback: ​دانلود()

  • Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()

  • Pingback: swtor credits()

  • Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()

  • Pingback: loans with bad credit()

  • Pingback: swtor credits()

  • Pingback: Masters 2017()

  • Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()

  • Pingback: Luxury Yacht Charter()

  • Pingback: Real estate agent hemet()

  • Pingback: highly recommended reading()

  • Pingback: Travel to Norway()

  • Pingback: دانلود فیلم()

  • Pingback: oral()

  • Pingback: Feng Shui Living Room()

  • Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()

  • Pingback: Medicare Advantage plans 2018()

  • Pingback: best song collections()

  • Pingback: Agent()

  • Pingback: bb guns()

  • Pingback: Web Design Manchester()

  • Pingback: free logo design()

  • Pingback: potencja()

  • Pingback: potencja()

  • Pingback: Lamborghini Hire()

  • Pingback: sex toy coupon code()

  • Pingback: zenphorol review()

  • Pingback: prediksi bola()

  • Pingback: Viagra()

  • Pingback: play online casino()

  • Pingback: bond back cleaning Brisbane()

  • Pingback: obat pembesar penis()

  • Pingback: Rijschool Rotterdam()

  • Pingback: Roof restoration Lake Macquarie()

  • Pingback: 13 Best car wax for black car()

  • Pingback: 3 week diet review()

  • Pingback: click the following webpage()

  • Pingback: compagnie de nettoyage()

  • Pingback: lawn bowling()

  • Pingback: evaporative air conditioning()

  • Pingback: Dog Shelter Near Me()

  • Pingback: https://en-gb.facebook.com/TenerifeForums()

  • Pingback: Gift ideas for men()

  • Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()

  • Pingback: motuandpatlugames()

  • Pingback: the four percent group()

  • Pingback: jogging()

  • Pingback: porno casalinghe()

  • Pingback: best hunting vest()

  • Pingback: motuandpatlugames()

  • Pingback: Post Construction Cleaning Services()

  • Pingback: The official bathmate Hydromax USA()

  • Pingback: man and van London compare()

  • Pingback: magnet manila()

  • Pingback: kom og se her()

  • Pingback: Cheap Rabbit Vibrator()

  • Pingback: Anovite Scam()

  • Pingback: Medigap 2018()

  • Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()

  • Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()

  • Pingback: computer science()

  • Pingback: escatter11.fullerton.edu/nfs/team_display.php?teamid=180571()

  • Pingback: Website Design Cambridgeshire()

  • Pingback: gas ducted heater()

  • Pingback: town truck near me()

  • Pingback: manchester rain()

  • Pingback: Online doctor chat()

  • Pingback: mouse for gaming()

  • Pingback: best domain provider in india()

  • Pingback: kisumu real estate()

  • Pingback: Medicare Advantage plans 2018()

  • Pingback: alua soul alcudia resort()

  • Pingback: xanaina()

  • Pingback: coupon code for paytm()

  • Pingback: royal canin hundefoder()

  • Pingback: 원피스 시저 버기()

  • Pingback: Best meal prep()

  • Pingback: affordable counseling()

  • Pingback: free adult cams()

  • Pingback: free web hosting()

  • Pingback: corporate video production()

  • Pingback: Diamond engagement rings in The Woodlands()

  • Pingback: fat loss()

  • Pingback: Olympia couples counselor relationship expert()

  • Pingback: Dance music()

  • Pingback: eclipse party sg()

  • Pingback: evaporative cooling Melbourne()

  • Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()

  • Pingback: drug rehab()

  • Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()

  • Pingback: Mobile RV Repair()

  • Pingback: https://sapoallnatural.com/()

  • Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()

  • Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()

  • Pingback: sex toys for couples()

  • Pingback: Dealers de camiones en Texas()

  • Pingback: דלתות כניסה()

  • Pingback: http://www.softcity.com/citizen/QN0AzN1AzM/view/ferestal-lorrias()

  • Pingback: denecke ts tcb()

  • Pingback: wedding photographers in orlando()

  • Pingback: refrigerated air conditioning()

  • Pingback: natural supplements for weight loss()

  • Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()

  • Pingback: apoteket danmark()

  • Pingback: แผ่นฟอกฟันขาว()

  • Pingback: charter bus rental()

  • Pingback: Rehoboth rentals()

  • Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()

  • Pingback: Birthday Party Ideas for Kids()

  • Pingback: Vaginal Tightening Broward()

  • Pingback: Poker online indonesia()

  • Pingback: دانلود فیلم گیتا()

  • Pingback: http://howtocarpetcleaning.tistory.com/()

  • Pingback: دانلود فیلم وارونگی()

  • Pingback: hvorfor snorker mï¿½nd()

  • Pingback: hard core porn Video()

  • Pingback: http://rahdantg.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=4011()

  • Pingback: drone-works()

  • Pingback: LearnJapaneseVideos()

  • Pingback: LearnJapaneseVideos()

  • Pingback: las vegas casino online()

  • Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()

  • Pingback: amiclubwear()

  • Pingback: قیمت پنجره دوجداره()

  • Pingback: GITHUB.com()

  • Pingback: are No tie shoelaces()

  • Pingback: best seo package for wordpress()

  • Pingback: Ganja()

  • Pingback: http://www.dandyid.org/id/588977()

  • Pingback: best seo packages()

  • Pingback: Airbnb discount 2017()

  • Pingback: barrie mortgage()

  • Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()

  • Pingback: desentupimento esgotos()

  • Pingback: multi vendor ecommerce platform()

  • Pingback: دانلود موزیک()

  • Pingback: party organiser singapore()

  • Pingback: Billig ormekur()

  • Pingback: buy fidget spinners()

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)