Video: Lawmakers says pay union wages or leave Oregon

State Rep. Kevin Cameron speaks against forcing prevailing (union) wages laws on enterprise zones. The Chair disagrees and says that companies that do not pay such wages should “go somewhere else”
more Details below:On April 24, the House Business and Labor Committee debated HB 2429-the bill forcing businesses operating under Oregon’s enterprise zone program to pay inflated “prevailing” wages on privately-financed projects. Currently, the state’s “Little Davis Bacon Act” applies primarily to public projects under government contract. The enterprise zone program provides incentives to businesses that operate and expand in economically-distressed communities.
Republicans share the concerns of Oregon’s chambers of commerce and businesses that this bill could harm the state’s ability to attract investment and create and retain jobs. In this clip, Rep. Kevin Cameron (R-Salem) warned that HB 2429 would send the message that Oregon is closed for business. In response, the Democratic Chair of the committee suggested that if businesses don’t pay the inflated wages, they can “go somewhere else.”
From Oregon Republican Office:
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: gvhndct5evs5jctsnv5eyscosh()
Pingback: xm85cws8txym3845ncnwsxsf4s()
Pingback: xmdxuyf8x4c5ygniwx4dyf4wcn5gxtdf()
Pingback: pret ecograf()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: i was reading this()
Pingback: Martin Arleth()
Pingback: automotive touch up promo code()
Pingback: bikiniluxe promo code()
Pingback: medora centre()
Pingback: happy kiss day sms()
Pingback: stained concrete()
Pingback: roofing()
Pingback: injury lawyer()
Pingback: orange county appliance repair()
Pingback: free amazon voucher()
Pingback: happy valentines day images()
Pingback: plumbing repair()
Pingback: fastest proxy()
Pingback: Karate for kids()
Pingback: golf netting()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: Irvine Eye Doctor()
Pingback: comprar seguidores twitter()
Pingback: pillow pet()
Pingback: midbrain activation()
Pingback: window tinting austin()
Pingback: Gasvergleich()
Pingback: engagement ring denver()
Pingback: Freelance illustrator()
Pingback: roofing austin tx()
Pingback: window tint austin()
Pingback: Adipex()
Pingback: Elizabeth Swann Miller()
Pingback: Termite Control Perth()
Pingback: galveston tx rentals()
Pingback: hair loss prevention()
Pingback: vitamin c serum()
Pingback: VigRX Plus reviews()
Pingback: VigRX Plus()
Pingback: Top Hip Hop Songs()
Pingback: hungry shark mod()
Pingback: Expert Lift iQ Review()
Pingback: Descargar Musica()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: Healthy eating busy schedule()
Pingback: healthy eating on the run()
Pingback: Healthy eating busy schedule()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: Pittsburgh Plumber()
Pingback: Cheap Roller Banners()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: Best Probiotic()
Pingback: water heater repair circle c()
Pingback: kitty daycare naples()
Pingback: house leveling austin texas()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Balikpapan()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Malang()
Pingback: How To Tell Someone You Love Them()
Pingback: Acting()
Pingback: Banheira()
Pingback: acid reflux cure()
Pingback: amazon fire stick jail broken()
Pingback: agen judi sbobet()
Pingback: Tattoo ลายสัก()
Pingback: camera pen()
Pingback: ageless cream()
Pingback: Instantly ageless eye cream()
Pingback: Ipro Academy 2.0 Bonus()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds()
Pingback: exclusive dating()
Pingback: fort lauderdale homes for sale()
Pingback: highend romper()
Pingback: whatsapp channel seller()
Pingback: Best laser hair removal nyc()
Pingback: cold room doors()
Pingback: bathroom scale with fat percentage()
Pingback: how to do marketing()
Pingback: top rated nose hair trimmer for men()
Pingback: real estate brokerage tampa bay()
Pingback: Motor Club of America pay check()
Pingback: bad parking()
Pingback: how to lose weight()
Pingback: new york()
Pingback: Click here()
Pingback: Power management devices()
Pingback: Sales Envy Review()
Pingback: Godaddy Hosting Promo Code()
Pingback: new roof constructions()
Pingback: Annalisa Castellon()
Pingback: gap coverage()
Pingback: Hotel Di Carita()
Pingback: Cheap holidays Sri Lanka()
Pingback: Discover More Here()
Pingback: Recommended Site()
Pingback: best mattress 2016()
Pingback: fly swatter painting()
Pingback: roasting pan liners()
Pingback: body measurement goals()
Pingback: cooling()
Pingback: Franklin()
Pingback: buceta linda()
Pingback: lease luxury apartment austin()
Pingback: voir streaming series gratuit()
Pingback: regarder series en streaming()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: tech news()
Pingback: Run A Webinar Review()
Pingback: affärsjurist stockholm()
Pingback: duckbill check valve water flood diffuser()
Pingback: Run A Webinar Bonus()
Pingback: how to prevent cancer()
Pingback: 24 hour fitness()
Pingback: 24 hour fitness()
Pingback: Restorative dentistry cedar park()
Pingback: Smart Drugs()
Pingback: Plastic Surgeon in Plano()
Pingback: ban dat di an()
Pingback: Health Care()
Pingback: pro flight simulator 2017()
Pingback: Jacki Easlick()
Pingback: A Deadly Mistake Uncovered on most expensive jewelry And How to Avoid It()
Pingback: solar related()
Pingback: toenail fungal infection()
Pingback: Shopify SEO experts()
Pingback: Podcast()
Pingback: Workout Clothes()
Pingback: Gun Shop()
Pingback: expert adviser()
Pingback: Bedavaruletoyna()
Pingback: bets10bahissitesiinceleme()
Pingback: lake grande()
Pingback: free music streaming()
Pingback: TulsaOKBailBonds()
Pingback: latest hollywood gossip()
Pingback: latest hollywood gossip()
Pingback: sanitation()
Pingback: sandiego()
Pingback: Review()
Pingback: family and newborn photography()
Pingback: Junchuang Lock()
Pingback: NLP Courses()
Pingback: shirts()
Pingback: meaningful quotes()
Pingback: cat sitter in naples()
Pingback: Garage Door Repair & Installation()
Pingback: probioslim reviews()
Pingback: Drones for sale()
Pingback: how to send bulk whatsapp()
Pingback: Easy ways to make money online()
Pingback: raspberry ketone reviews()
Pingback: cat sitter()
Pingback: Airport Trasnfer Paris to CDG()
Pingback: learn to sing voice lessons()
Pingback: best voice lessons near me()
Pingback: The Notebook Quotes by Nicholas Sparks()
Pingback: funny jokes()
Pingback: neuken()
Pingback: Chakra Activation System()
Pingback: I thought about this()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: Read Full Report()
Pingback: zu kleiner penis()
Pingback: Unlocked()
Pingback: the queen pearl()
Pingback: dat nen the queen pearl()
Pingback: tow truck Bronx()
Pingback: binary options()
Pingback: Forex course south Africa()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: hyip forum()
Pingback: hyip investment()
Pingback: Ottawa Basement Finishing()
Pingback: Ottawa Basement Finishing()
Pingback: cnilight.com()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: Money()
Pingback: Business Opportunity()
Pingback: http://kincirtambak.tumblr.com/()
Pingback: The Truth About Cancer()
Pingback: City Pro Dentists()
Pingback: check out this page()
Pingback: sturdee residences()
Pingback: hair transplant singapore()
Pingback: Sacramento compounding pharmacy()
Pingback: cerrajeros valencia baratos()
Pingback: Grammarly Review()
Pingback: footy()
Pingback: dependable deck builders Austin()
Pingback: capital region ny tuxedos()
Pingback: app development()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: Whatsapp channels()
Pingback: Whatsapp bulk messaging app()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: Red Smoothie Detox Factor Review()
Pingback: www.ashtangayogasapporo.com()
Pingback: www.christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: Austin interior house painters()
Pingback: Austin interior house painters()
Pingback: Buy Beats Cheap()
Pingback: kenya scholarships()
Pingback: south africa grants()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin TX()
Pingback: Sigelei T150 Touch Screen Mod()
Pingback: handmade()
Pingback: austin permanent makeup studio()
Pingback: replacement bra straps()
Pingback: chiropractic San Jose()
Pingback: black hat software()
Pingback: Check This Out()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon code()
Pingback: Leiyao.net()
Pingback: Wbearings.com()
Pingback: NKF Machinery Co.,Limited.()
Pingback: NBA New Swingman Jersey()
Pingback: Canotta LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers()
Pingback: Canotta Kevin Love Cleveland Cavaliers()
Pingback: outsmart insomnia with this simple shake()
Pingback: SNOW WOLF MINI 75W()
Pingback: paid to click ads()
Pingback: Panama City realtor()
Pingback: 24 hour locksmith in chandler AZ()
Pingback: Austin foundation repair()
Pingback: Martin Lawrence Music R&B RNB HipHop()
Pingback: permanent makeup Austin TX()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: Cream Temulawak()
Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh()
Pingback: organic beauty products()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: http://arabsinisrael.info/story/62660()
Pingback: Socialr()
Pingback: apartment finders()
Pingback: ashley madison espaï¿½ol()
Pingback: pooler Locksmith()
Pingback: Locksmith in pooler()
Pingback: bulk whatsapp channels()
Pingback: start of David locket()
Pingback: Fashion jewelry()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: Penis Büyütücü()
Pingback: Bertie()
Pingback: Free home security system()
Pingback: EURO 2016 Groups()
Pingback: mytax 2016()
Pingback: mytax 2016()
Pingback: http://www.laopaibet.com/()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: buy dedicated server()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts()
Pingback: roofing contractor()
Pingback: hair regrowth products()
Pingback: Ver Peliculas online gratis()
Pingback: five little monkeys jumping on the bed()
Pingback: employment lawyer Austin()
Pingback: bluehost affiliate()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Marble Tile()
Pingback: Bianco Carrara()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: WaterJet Mosaics()
Pingback: Free XXX Porn()
Pingback: uab ost express()
Pingback: Air Foamposite()
Pingback: Air Max()
Pingback: copiers Austin()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Hardcore Porn()
Pingback: Shemale Porn()
Pingback: Sara Jay XXX()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Apparel()
Pingback: new home communities Austin()
Pingback: Neomi()
Pingback: roofing contractor()
Pingback: commercial access control systems Austin()
Pingback: phenq review()
Pingback: polymer manhole covers()
Pingback: fast cash lender()
Pingback: Levitra apteka()
Pingback: peppa pig finger family collection()
Pingback: Drake Type Beat()
Pingback: Buy Anal Toys sex toys online now()
Pingback: Luke()
Pingback: Rash Guard Men()
Pingback: Situs poker online()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: weight loss()
Pingback: Casey Veggies type Beat 2016()
Pingback: Yu Pochatko()
Pingback: Laieski Obama()
Pingback: Single Muslim()
Pingback: Austin bookkeeping()
Pingback: bitter melon diabetes()
Pingback: 12Bet Tiếng Việt()
Pingback: website()
Pingback: best coffee beans()
Pingback: Free Credit Report()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: Ducted Air Conditioning North Sydney()
Pingback: renovation()
Pingback: watch batman v superman online free()
Pingback: video China()
Pingback: hairbond shaper()
Pingback: Happy Independence Day()
Pingback: Orange County Medical Waste Disposal()
Pingback: Foldaway Playmat()
Pingback: fast proofreading()
Pingback: property notes()
Pingback: Top Realtor()
Pingback: stained concrete floors Austin()
Pingback: stained concrete floors Austin()
Pingback: rv rubber roof replacement()
Pingback: invoicing software()
Pingback: owner financed realestate Atlanta Georgia()
Pingback: green nitrile gloves()
Pingback: Medical News()
Pingback: Top 10()
Pingback: 10 mais()
Pingback: look at this web-site()
Pingback: tech reviews()
Pingback: get rich quick small business ideas()
Pingback: live soccer()
Pingback: grammar check()
Pingback: spam software()
Pingback: kispiox river()
Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia()
Pingback: Fake Medicines()
Pingback: T.I. Type Beat 2016()
Pingback: T.I. Type Instrumental()
Pingback: medcareer jobs()
Pingback: Lawn Care Tulsa()
Pingback: Finding the right customers()
Pingback: windows and doors Toronto()
Pingback: us open tennis 2016 schedule()
Pingback: black jack()
Pingback: luxury apartment villa plot for sale Marbella()
Pingback: http://beataddiction.com()
Pingback: bandar judi()
Pingback: fair n pink()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: how to get followers on Twitter()
Pingback: www.cargamescar.biz()
Pingback: legacyfoodstorage.org()
Pingback: friv games()
Pingback: friv games()
Pingback: kl food()
Pingback: Peppa Pig Makeup()
Pingback: innokin electronic cigarette()
Pingback: pokecoins generator()
Pingback: Roller Doors / Roller Door()
Pingback: Baccarat Online()
Pingback: As Melhores Dicas - Whi-Not()
Pingback: giay dan tuong phong ngu()
Pingback: taxi in irving tx()
Pingback: pencil sharpener battery operated()
Pingback: Tutor()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-uk-available/()
Pingback: Mardana kamzori()
Pingback: vinyl gloves()
Pingback: youtube intros if i did anything wrong fix as you see best as it will be a appreciated()
Pingback: search engine optimisation package()
Pingback: Full Article()
Pingback: Power your Subconscious Mind()
Pingback: seo plans()
Pingback: Play thing thing arena classic game friv 100 games()
Pingback: amazon()
Pingback: gaming()
Pingback: nick scott()
Pingback: Masha And Dora()
Pingback: insulation companies()
Pingback: Anthony_Melchiorres()
Pingback: priemyselné čistenie()
Pingback: Ronald Noble()
Pingback: surrogacy service()
Pingback: Jual Fiforlif()
Pingback: ontario foreclosures()
Pingback: eloboosting()
Pingback: binary trading strategy()
Pingback: Auditors in South Africa()
Pingback: battery doctor()
Pingback: grade 12 november exam papers NSC()
Pingback: honest forex broker()
Pingback: domino poker()
Pingback: Travel()
Pingback: Cool makeup ideas()
Pingback: makeup tips for brown eyes()
Pingback: search engine tips()
Pingback: agen domino online()
Pingback: handuk chalmer()
Pingback: pokemon go()
Pingback: Custom flash drives()
Pingback: Xero Hamilton()
Pingback: ATT Yahoo Login()
Pingback: quran recitation really beautiful()
Pingback: judi online()
Pingback: poker niche()
Pingback: https://globalandia.blogspot.com/()
Pingback: judi casino online()
Pingback: awesomedia denmark()
Pingback: agen domino qq()
Pingback: ï»¿Bihar()
Pingback: agen poker online()
Pingback: Johnson()
Pingback: pokerkiukiu()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: agen bola online()
Pingback: Agen taruhan bola()
Pingback: poker online indonesia()
Pingback: poker online indonesia()
Pingback: brain smart ultra()
Pingback: baby cot and furniture singapore()
Pingback: situs poker terpercaya()
Pingback: poker terpercaya()
Pingback: http://palmsbm.com/()
Pingback: science tutor()
Pingback: nike malaysia wholesale()
Pingback: adidas malaysia wholesale()
Pingback: college consulting fountain valley()
Pingback: softball pitch speed()
Pingback: Diet()
Pingback: music()
Pingback: business finance()
Pingback: sleep brainwave entrainment()
Pingback: Toy Drones()
Pingback: hair replacement san antonio, austin()
Pingback: hair replacement san antonio, austin()
Pingback: villa marbella suites()
Pingback: writing essay()
Pingback: how to win the lottery()
Pingback: Maddie()
Pingback: Custom Software Solutions()
Pingback: custom solutions sydney()
Pingback: parker colorado()
Pingback: camera()
Pingback: schenk ein()
Pingback: uploaded.net reseller()
Pingback: Uploaded.net Premium Account()
Pingback: Gold IRA reviews()
Pingback: Gaming industry like()
Pingback: daftar poker()
Pingback: Johnna()
Pingback: Houston jewelry store()
Pingback: JAV IBW()
Pingback: Games()
Pingback: cheap diamond engagement rings()
Pingback: Younire SEO Tools()
Pingback: stairchairs()
Pingback: iphone service center dallas()
Pingback: How to contact yahoo customer service()
Pingback: this page()
Pingback: how to make money from home()
Pingback: make money from home()
Pingback: detroit sports memorabilia()
Pingback: Nike Ebay()
Pingback: natural penis enlargement pills()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession()
Pingback: apk app()
Pingback: Free seo tools()
Pingback: apk app()
Pingback: black granite pet memorial()
Pingback: laser engraved pet memorial()
Pingback: pet headstone()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Wilton Manors()
Pingback: top criminal lawyer toronto()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pembroke Park()
Pingback: ducted air conditioning installation()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Fort Lauderdale()
Pingback: espanhol online()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Hillsboro Beach()
Pingback: https://stairscloud.com/his-secret-obsession-review/()
Pingback: mauritius hosting()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hallandale Beach()
Pingback: casino online terpercaya()
Pingback: male masturbation()
Pingback: Villa in Ubud()
Pingback: Ubud Villa()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: family court()
Pingback: wholesale mobile online b2b bulk bazar()
Pingback: Search Engine()
Pingback: Visit Website()
Pingback: Search Engine()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: Vibrator()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: unique antiques()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: oakville contractors()
Pingback: shooting chronograph()
Pingback: oc weekly()
Pingback: orgasm()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: CADR Ratings()
Pingback: hail damage repair near me()
Pingback: read this()
Pingback: mortgage broker Kelowna()
Pingback: evantubehd()
Pingback: evantubehd()
Pingback: conspiracy theory()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Viagra sklep()
Pingback: Kamagra sklep()
Pingback: film()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Hot MILF Kendra Lust Ride Cock()
Pingback: Custom home builders()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: agen bola 25 ribu()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: leonardo da vinci alquimista()
Pingback: zenphorol review()
Pingback: Split Fishing Charter()
Pingback: Hovenier()
Pingback: Landscaping()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/TenerifeForums()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: quadcopter()
Pingback: porno casalinghe()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: persönliche geschenke()
Pingback: Click This Link()
Pingback: Evergreensystem()
Pingback: Online Geld verdienen()