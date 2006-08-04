Back to Home Page

Paul Allen backs out of Blazer sell?

by In the news Friday, August 4. 2006

As reported in the front page of the Oregonian, Blazer team owner and billionaire Paul Allen has decided to pull his offer to sell the team. No reasons seemed to be given. This strikes of classic NW indecision and lack of leadership. It was encouraging to see so many businesses band together to to conisder buying the team — back when it was still an offer. Other talk speculates on Allen moving the team to Seattle.

What will happen? What does it mean for the blazers? Is this move north rumors just more Seattle conspiracies?

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 08:00 | Posted in Measure 37 | 179 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)