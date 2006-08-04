Paul Allen backs out of Blazer sell?

As reported in the front page of the Oregonian, Blazer team owner and billionaire Paul Allen has decided to pull his offer to sell the team. No reasons seemed to be given. This strikes of classic NW indecision and lack of leadership. It was encouraging to see so many businesses band together to to conisder buying the team — back when it was still an offer. Other talk speculates on Allen moving the team to Seattle.
What will happen? What does it mean for the blazers? Is this move north rumors just more Seattle conspiracies?
