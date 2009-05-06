President Obama, Why, Sir, Why?

by Christina Martin

Washington DC’s school voucher program for low-income students is in danger. Despite the program’s clear success, Education Secretary Arne Duncan is preventing new vouchers (Opportunity Scholarships) from being awarded, and he is rescinding scholarships before Congress has decided whether to reauthorize the program. You can read more about this in yesterday’s edition of the Wall Street Journal or watch this video, which features a woman who was an ardent Obama supporters prior to the Opportunity Scholarship Program coming under attack:

“Let’s see if it works”¦and if it does, whatever my preconceptions, you do what’s best for kids.”

Barack Obama

February 2008