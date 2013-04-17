Back to Home Page

Cartoon explains politicians war on voters

by In the news Wednesday, April 17. 2013

By Taxpayer Association of Oregon

The politicians are trying to shut-up voters!   Read the bill for yourself HJR 15Pass this cartoon on in your blog, email, Facebook, Tweet, Like it, Spread the word & sound the Alarm.

toon-hjr15-petition

