Back to Home Page

Cartoon: Secretary of State voids Declaration of Independence

by In the news Tuesday, May 12. 2009

Taxpayer Association of Oregon
What if the Declaration of Independence was done today?

This may seem like a joke but it is not. Thousands of legitimate signatures are trashed every petition drive due to “gotcha” regulations as listed on this toon. Now the politicians want to make it worse by inventing a host of new gotcha rules such as setting 30-day expiration dates for citizen signatures gathered through staff petition gatherers. If you fail to give the Secretary of State a signature sheet in 30-days then your signature is void. This is strange coming from the exact same people who recently passed a law forbidding business gift cards to have an expiration date. A $5 gift card is legally protected by the State of Oregon, but a voter signature is not. We hope that Kate Brown will not push to destroy people’s access to the initiative petition process and instead becomes one who protects it. SEE FULL CARTOON BELOW:

If you care about your petition rights — EMAIL THIS LINK TO YOUR FREINDS!

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

No related posts.

Posted by at 06:00 | Posted in Measure 37 | 275 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)