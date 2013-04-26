House Dems block vote on comprehensive PERS reform

Oregon House Republicans
SALEM, OR – On a party-line vote this week, House Democrats blocked an attempt to allow the Oregon House to vote on HB 3484, a comprehensive PERS reform measure introduced on behalf of the Oregon School Boards Association. House Republicans attempted to bring the measure to the House Floor because Democrats have not allowed its consideration. The measure has broad support among groups like Stand for Children, Association of Oregon Counties, Oregon Business Association, and Associated Oregon Industries.
“Unlike the Democrats legislation, this bill provides substantial PERS reform and enjoys broad, non-partisan support,” said Rep. Mark Johnson (R – Hood River) who moved to bring the bill to the floor for a vote. In addition to being a State Representative, Rep. Johnson is a member of the Hood River School Board. “We’ve heard from school districts across Oregon asking us to support the measures needed to reform PERS and save them money needed to restore teaching positions, reduce class sizes, and provide our kids with the education they deserve. This measure does that.”
This comprehensive PERS reform would place limits on Cost of Living Adjustments, end the practice of salary spiking, eliminate the tax break for out of state retirees, end the 6 percent pick-up, and remove legislators from PERS. The measure would save an estimated $2 billion and fix PERS.
The vote was rejected on a party-line with Republicans voting in favor and Democrats voting against the motion.
Pingback: prediksi bola hari ini()
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: antivirus()
Pingback: tv online, online tv()
Pingback: TV options for restaurants()
Pingback: lan penge her og nu()
Pingback: mobile porn movies()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: bottled alkaline water()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: electrician or electrical engineer()
Pingback: morrison plumbing supply()
Pingback: water ionizer plans()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: electrician trade schools nyc()
Pingback: site web prix maroc()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire tanger()
Pingback: centre dentaire dental wave tanger()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire tanger maroc()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire maroc()
Pingback: dentiste centre ville tanger maroc()
Pingback: dentiste tanger()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire à tanger()
Pingback: tanger cabinet dentaire()
Pingback: centre dentaire tanger maroc()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire tanger()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire maroc()
Pingback: pay per day loan plans()
Pingback: water ionizer loans()
Pingback: learn more()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: c8n75s5tsndxcrsfsfcscjkfsk()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: papa johns promo for 50 off()
Pingback: Watch Live NBA Online()
Pingback: news()
Pingback: Winnipeg drivers who paid tickets they received under residential snow clearing parking bans want their fines refunded()
Pingback: Car hire Iceland()
Pingback: chapter 7 attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: ketone berry diet()
Pingback: Madge()
Pingback: car service()
Pingback: Len Gotimer()
Pingback: you can check here()
Pingback: find()
Pingback: zubin medora()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: puppy playpen()
Pingback: ramalan zodiak()
Pingback: instagram followers generator()
Pingback: history of names()
Pingback: Joi()
Pingback: hungry shark evolution cheats()
Pingback: singing monsters cheats()
Pingback: boom beach free diamonds()
Pingback: hack boom beach()
Pingback: Descargar Mp3()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: sound equipment rental singapore()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: http://addiction3.com()
Pingback: Neomi()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: hanging caddy organizer()
Pingback: Ronna Delamora()
Pingback: dog boarding naples()
Pingback: le prometo()
Pingback: Gym Shorts()
Pingback: Desi Photographer()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: dog walker naples florida()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: dog sitter()
Pingback: in home pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: landscape()
Pingback: best reviews()
Pingback: hilarious jokes()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: my latest blog post()
Pingback: Suggested Browsing()
Pingback: Fancub Den Haag()
Pingback: good fat burning supplements()
Pingback: clash royale hack android()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: pintupartisilipat.edublogs.org()
Pingback: City professional dentists church st()
Pingback: stepchange.aguide.win()
Pingback: cat care()
Pingback: sleeping pills()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: best hepa air purifier for pets()
Pingback: www.christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams()
Pingback: Related Site()
Pingback: I was reading this()
Pingback: Men's magazine()
Pingback: Dividende()
Pingback: vip printing()
Pingback: vip printing()
Pingback: iv therapy ft lauderdale()
Pingback: club flyer()
Pingback: iv therapy day care()
Pingback: bureau etude maroc()
Pingback: ingenieur conseil hydraulique marrakech()
Pingback: Willis()
Pingback: fornir dlh()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: blaty drewniane()
Pingback: drjaydani()
Pingback: sklejka dlh()
Pingback: Original Product For Sale()
Pingback: elewacja dlh()
Pingback: Latest Offer()
Pingback: podlogi drewniane()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: 魔兽世界点卡充值()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: samsonite carry on()
Pingback: detroit pistons andre drummond max contract()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts()
Pingback: Hot Women in Sports()
Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions Preview()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts()
Pingback: escaperooms()
Pingback: visit here()
Pingback: hosting Page Template()
Pingback: seo perth()
Pingback: Asian Porn()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Teen XXX Porn()
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn()
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Viagra dzialanie()
Pingback: club flyer club()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: robot de opciones binarias()
Pingback: coin dealer()
Pingback: sauvage swimwear mesh tee()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: FastComet Coupons()
Pingback: read more()
Pingback: sex shop()
Pingback: piano lessons near port moody bc()
Pingback: full seo package()
Pingback: why not try these out()
Pingback: fullfilmizle()
Pingback: thanks()
Pingback: best viagra online()
Pingback: Particia()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: buy private proxies()
Pingback: sell online()
Pingback: david sammon colorado springs()
Pingback: Sekolah Tinggi()
Pingback: GayRomeo()
Pingback: windows 7 password reset()
Pingback: social media medical doctor campaigns()
Pingback: shipping from Japan()
Pingback: Ahh Smile()
Pingback: www.google.com()
Pingback: screenprint()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Oakland Park()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Oakland Park()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Tamarac()
Pingback: top criminal lawyers toronto()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Tamarac()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Weston()
Pingback: escort postings()
Pingback: User guide Visual video for cellphone()
Pingback: How to become an escort()
Pingback: Clorsulon Injection()
Pingback: Car Shield()
Pingback: bulk minerals()
Pingback: Research paper topics()
Pingback: women's shoes()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: letting agencies Milton Keynes()
Pingback: fajas salome()
Pingback: Twat()
Pingback: https://tinyurl.com/jwz2y25()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Pussy()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()
Pingback: panelepodlogi.pl()
Pingback: panelepodlogowe()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: streaming series gratuit()
Pingback: how to toilet train a puppy()
Pingback: lema cloud()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: casino games()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: movie world()
Pingback: Viagra sklep()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: best pizza Daytona beach()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: Caregivers - Los Angeles()
Pingback: orchids care tips()
Pingback: adult coupons()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: this web site()
Pingback: find a will scotland()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: plumbing()
Pingback: tenerife()
Pingback: cleaners()
Pingback: david sammon()
Pingback: Etagenwagen()
Pingback: Waistbeads()
Pingback: เครื่องปั่นน้ำผลไม้แบบพกพา()
Pingback: WalmartOne Login()
Pingback: Immigration attorney()
Pingback: best time of year to visit south africa()
Pingback: Polecam()
Pingback: wedding flowers clipart()
Pingback: bogor news()
Pingback: motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: stedentrip luxemburg()
Pingback: Medicare Supplements()
Pingback: offer of the day()
Pingback: xanaina parodia()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()