Join Us At Our “After the Welfare State” Book Forum

Join Cascade Policy Institute and Atlas Economic Research Foundation as we welcome world-renowned speaker and Vice President for the Atlas Foundation Tom G. Palmer to discuss his new book, After the Welfare State.
Date: May 7, 2013
Time: 7:00pm – 9:00pm
Location: Ernesto’s Restaurant (8544 Southwest Apple Way, Portland, Oregon)
Cost: $15 per person (Advanced payment required)
Price for admission includes assorted appetizers, dessert, coffee, tea and a complimentary copy of the book. A no host bar will also be offered.
To attend, RSVP with admission payment to Patrick Schmitt at 503-242-0900 or [email protected] by May 3, 2013.
Tom G. Palmer is the Executive Vice President for International Programs at Atlas Economic Research Foundation. He previously served as Vice President for International Programs at the Cato Institute and Director of the Center for Promotion of Human Rights. He is a Senior Fellow at the Cato Institute and Director of Cato University, the Institute’s educational arm. He is the author of Realizing Freedom: The Theory, History, and Practice of Liberty.
