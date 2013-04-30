Back to Home Page

Join Us At Our “After the Welfare State” Book Forum

by Cascade Policy Institute Tuesday, April 30. 2013

Join Cascade Policy Institute and Atlas Economic Research Foundation as we welcome world-renowned speaker and Vice President for the Atlas Foundation Tom G. Palmer to discuss his new book, After the Welfare State.

Date: May 7, 2013
Time: 7:00pm – 9:00pm
Location: Ernesto’s Restaurant (8544 Southwest Apple Way, Portland, Oregon)
Cost: $15 per person (Advanced payment required)

Price for admission includes assorted appetizers, dessert, coffee, tea and a complimentary copy of the book. A no host bar will also be offered.

To attend, RSVP with admission payment to Patrick Schmitt at 503-242-0900 or [email protected] by May 3, 2013.

Tom G. Palmer is the Executive Vice President for International Programs at Atlas Economic Research Foundation. He previously served as Vice President for International Programs at the Cato Institute and Director of the Center for Promotion of Human Rights. He is a Senior Fellow at the Cato Institute and Director of Cato University, the Institute’s educational arm. He is the author of Realizing Freedom: The Theory, History, and Practice of Liberty.

Click here to learn more

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 04:10 | Posted in Food Stamps, Social Security | Tagged , , , | 727 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)