Why So-Called Stimulus Plans Are Good for Government but Bad for the Economy

by Steve Buckstein Monday, May 25. 2009

Cato Institute’s Daniel J. Mitchell takes on the Obama (and by inference the Kulongoski) so-called stimulus plans:

You can meet and hear Dan Mitchell, Cato Institute’s most requested speaker, when he comes to Portland for a Cascade Policy Institute luncheon address on Tuesday, June 9th. For details, see

Should Oregonians Embrace Big Government to Save Our Economy?

Steve Buckstein is founder and senior policy analyst at Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon’s free market public policy research center.

Posted in Measure 37
