Portland Art Tax & public employee exemption

by In the news

Portland Art Tax: Public Employee Retirement Income now sees exemption

By Taxpayer Association of Oregon

The Portland Income Tax for Art keeps producing surprises and missteps. Recently they had to change the formula so a person making only $35 a year would not have to pay the $35 tax — which would have been 100% of their income. Now, roughly one year later the City of Portland announces that government retirement income will not be taxed, whereas private retiree income would be. This would have been important to know when the issue was before voters. Interestingly, the people benefiting from the $14 billion government pension crisis are now exempt from paying the Portland Arts Income Tax (if that pension is their sole income)

