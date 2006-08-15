Back to Home Page

10 Fixes for Oregon’s Malaise

by Jerry Dawson Tuesday, August 15. 2006

Casino gaming off-reservation in the Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area? Sure, why not, even though the governor campaigned saying this would never happen.

Almost two million gallons of raw sewage spilled directly into the Willamette in just four years? Well, our pipe isn’t finished yet.

10,000 high school drop-outs per school year statewide? Surely you don’t expect us to teach everyone.

Near-term sustainability of salmon on the Columbia at risk? Oh, we need those dams for power and the salmon farms for food.

Oregon state legislators heading off to jail, caught with drugs? That’s how we do things in Salem.

Oregon state police force at 641 officers in 1980 — down to 311 in 2004? Not enough people are gambling.

Oregon land use law — long considered the model for the nation? We have it, no we don’t, wait, it’s back (or not) pending the court decisions.

Businesses fleeing Portland because of onerous taxes and fees? Well, they just don’t understand government.

What has happened to our once great state of Oregon? Nothing less than a pervasive and overwhelming statewide malaise. SUV driving, iPod listening, Nike clothes wearing, cloistered suburbanites drive past neighbors they have never met on their way to Starbucks to fuel up on skinny lattes while the state disintegrates around them.

Conditions such as those mentioned above would not have happened in Governor Tom McCall days. Oregon’s governor and the citizens of Oregon had a spirit then of keeping Oregon lovable and livable — a spirit that needs to be revived if we are to save our state.

And just how do we regain that spirit from the 60’s and 70’s? It really isn’t that difficult, but it will involve taking action and taking it NOW.

First, we all need to walk more. This way we can pick up a stray can or bottle, get some exercise, meet the next door neighbor, see first hand and close up how the neighborhood is going, and connect more directly with the environment.

Second, we must become more involved in government. When campaign promises are broken we need to take immediate action, in unison, so politicians know we will hold them accountable. We all need to vote — with only 70% of Oregonians voting in the last presidential election, almost one third of us are saying we don’t care enough about our state to bubble in some circles and spring for a stamp. We need to let legislators know that they need to follow the law, not pad their family incomes at our expense, and actually do their jobs.

Third, we all have to go back to school. Imagine the difference in the drop-out rate if neighbors all dropped in on the schools and offered to help. Just manning the phones and calling parents of students who were absent would be a big help.

Fourth, businesses must be treated better in Oregon. They need a welcome mat, not a tax or fee increase or a forced annexation. Oregon’s unemployment rate has been one of the highest in the nation, which correlates to our standing as one of the top ten worst states for small businesses according to Philipp Harper. Business makes the state work, not government. We must all stand up for a better business climate before it is too late.

Fifth, everyone needs to volunteer somewhere. Volunteers can and do make a huge difference in the livability of a state. Volunteers feed the homeless, clean up the public beaches, help in disasters, and so much more. Imagine what would happen if everyone volunteered somewhere in Oregon, even if just for a few hours each week.

Sixth, we all should work to live on less. Good stewardship of our state resources helps everyone. Shopping at Goodwill often results in some great finds at money-saving prices. Using the Internet for comparison shopping, buying used instead of new, and selling unwanted items on eBay, all contribute to smaller piles in the landfills and more savings in our budgets.

Seventh, families need to eat meals together. Quit making excuses — when a family sits down to eat, together, each and every day, magic happens. Misunderstandings are less frequent, communication improves, and the family works together for each other and the rest of us.

Eighth, let’s all stuff the suggestion boxes in businesses and government. If there isn’t a suggestion box available, make one. More minds are always better than fewer. The power of all Oregonians working together to suggest improvements for our state can not be underestimated.

Ninth, let’s all make sure we visit our public lands at least once each year. If more people boated the Willamette, hiked the Oregon forests, skied the Oregon resorts, and walked the Oregon beaches then more of us would see the problems evident in our natural resources mismanagement and work harder to correct them.

Tenth, and finally, we must all reclaim the pioneer spirit that made Oregon great. The Lewis and Clark Bicentennial reminds everyone that nothing worthwhile is easy. The harsh weather, the 4,162 miles they traversed one way, the lack of food, the unknown people and unexplored lands all made the trek exceedingly difficult.

Surely we can similarly rise to the occasion and take up some, if not all, the suggestions above to make Oregon once again one of the greatest places in the world to live and visit.

  • nme

    You are right on, government struggles to pick up the peices for people’s lack of involvement. Nothing substitutes volunteerism.

  • In my opinion, your slightly misguided not far off but a little misguided.

    Lets start with your first proposal: Sure the idea of going out walking more and meeting neighbors is great but unrealistic, its great to hold these high minded ideas about each doing our part and don’t get me wrong we all bear responsibility, but please don’t tell me how to live my life.

    Second, I 100% agree we all need to get out, and just vote but actually take a voice for candidates and issues we believe in. In my mind every time I don’t have in an opinion on an issue it give more voice to those who did. Good point lets work on it make it happen. I have long been in favor of a small tax right off for voting, but I understand the legal and ethical issues within.

    Third, I would fix the dropout rate in the opposite way, first of all if your school age and on the streets during school for no reason in my mind you just volunteer for the next ODOT work crew. Second of all if a kid drops out because he thinks smoking pot is more fun then so be it, but the day he tries to apply for ANY social or service he should be turned away, you may call it cold, I call it tough love.

    Fourth, you said it perfectly, we need to bring in more business and stop pushing out the ones we have. Also a strong business environment brings up quality of life for everyone.

    Fifth, volunteering is great, I do it, I love it and we all should but government should not be the one encouraging it. Also I am a fan of tax right offs for volunteer time.

    Six, I entirely DISAGREE, if I can afford to live a lifestyle that I choose then let me do it. I wont ask for state help if I cant maintain a higher Quality of life but again, government should not tell me how to live my life. I like my SUV, and I am the one paying the gas for it so in my mind, end of story.

    Seven, I agree but we must also realize that the family dynamic is changing so that may mean families time together changes, but all in all good point.

    Point Eight is really the same as the point regarding being involved in government so I still agree 100%

    Ninth, I disagree if we all visit public land just because we think we should then that feeds the ego of these land grabbing morons who try and ruin the life of private individuals. Lets look at the current issue in Troutdale where fire planes cant take off due to protected trees thats what happens when you expand public protected land.

    Ten, NO, lets start by reclaiming the business spirit and all making some more money to feed the economy. Knowing history is important, repeating it not so much.

  • bill

    Point ONE: picking up trash is interesting because I have not seen a big stop littering camapign in years. I see a lot of protect the envrionment but no stop littering.

    Point TWO: Going back to school, some private schools require parental involvement. Public schools can’t seem to do this because there is no consequence for refusing…well let’s change the rules.

    Point EIGHT: Suggestion boxes in government is good, but who will listen?

  • Bad Man

    Oregon is in the toilet unless we get a new Governor later this year. Four more years of Bowling Ball Brain Ted will ruin this state even more. I’m two years away from retiring and leaving Oregon for good. I won’t miss it here much at all as long as tiny minds such as David Bragdon, Robert Liberty, and Rex Burkhalter set the pace for transportation and land use planning in this area.

  • Steven Plunk

    I appreciate the attempt to better our state with these suggestions but…

    I hate to seem like a crank but sometimes a little dose of reality would help people see the problems with more clarity and then see the practical solutions.

    The walking suggestion and eating meals together suggestion are fine. More of a personal choice but somewhat realistic.

    Treating business better? As a businessman this one is worthless since it is so vague. How do you treat every business in the state better? Lower taxes? Good luck. Awards and acknowledgement? That doesn’t pay the bills. Reduce regulations? Fat chance.

    The state government by nature will be anti-business. The state looks to business not as an employer of citizens or a natural state of affairs for it’s citizens to better themselves but as a cash cow to be nutured a little until it can be milked for all it has. Even when it partners with business it hurts other businesses.

    Volunteering? Since my taxes go to public programs isn’t a portion of my work time volunteering? Raising my kid and keeping him out of jail? Is that a public service? Writing this and letters to the editor? I just don’t get the idea that we have any responsibility to volunteer anything other than being good productive citizens.

    Live on less? Visit public lands? Pioneer spirit? Throw in puppies sliding down rainbows and we’ll all feel warm and fuzzy. These are not public policy ideas that are practical but platitudes meant to make people feel good about themselves. Heck, by buying more I might stimulate the economy and put people to work. Staying away from public lands I save gas. My pioneer spirit says the state intrudes into too much of my life and we can start by throwing out land use laws. That’s pioneer spirit.

    As for going back to school. Try it. I spent 15 minutes waiting to meet with teacher at the local hogh school (they were late). After that time I wouldn’t help at the schools even if they would let me. My wife used to help out until she realized they really don’t want your help. They tolerate parental presence as a P.R. program. Unless you toe the line as a rah rah “the school’s always right” parent you can expect the cold shoulder and a “we have all the help we need” statement.

    Lastly we must accept that governmental involvement is time consuming, boring, and very unproductive. I know because I do it. Unless you have the patience of Job I wouldn’t recommend it. It is simply a necessary evil that some are able to tolerate.

    We also see how many who become involved with government are part of the problem. Look at your local planning body and watch them in action. Observe how committees and commission propose law after law limiting our freedoms in order to acomplish minor goals that are more appearance than substance.

    Big ideas are hard to implement. What we need are specific policy changes that will have an effect of substance. Measure 37 is a clear example of a specific goal with a specific change in the law that has had a real impact. Certainly a good argument for our initiative system.

    Other specific changes would include a reduction of capital gains tax, shift the burden of proof to the state in land use disputes, and forcing state agencies to fire employees for malfeasance or incompetence, cost benefit analysis of new regulations, cost benefit analysis of state spending programs, and a good state spending limit.

    All in all what ails us is modern government and it’s soul crushing machinations.

    • anarchy

      You’re right steve. we should do away with all government and just live our own lives as we see fit. might will make right and i’ll be much happier.

    • finance eagle

      Steven Plunk: A question for you about Oregon business. It is very easy to dig up statistics that show that (1) the overall tax burden in Oregon is low relative to other states, even taking into account low Oregon personal income; and (2) business taxes are low. It is not even clear that state spending is high in Oregon, relative to income.

      Yet I hear more whining, or righteous complaining if you prefer, about high taxes in Oregon, the bad business climate, etc etc. than anyplace else I’ve lived or travel to, and I travel a fair bit.

      And the fact is the business climate in Oregon IS bad if you look, say, at personal income per capita relative to other states. Oregon has been a poor performer for decades.

      I would be curious to know if you have an opinion about how to account for the fact that (1) taxes apparently are low here; (2) there is more complaining about taxes and the business climate than elsewhere; (3) Oregon business is doing poorly.

      • Jerry

        Business climate is bad in Oregon – especially in Portland – remember the pizze owner who ended up being billed thousands and thousands of dollars in fees because he moved across the street? Have you noticed the number of businesses that have left Portland proper due to the onerous fees? There have been plenty. The reason the tax stats are misleading is that many Oregonians are not property owners – and Oregon’s property taxes are among the highest in the nation – so if you own your own house your taxes are not low in Oregon. Trust me on this – I have a home in Happy Valley and my taxes were $5600 last year – add to that the 9% income taxes (also among the very highest in the nation) and you have a tax system that soaks anyone who is successfully employed and who owns property.
        If you are poor and own no property Oregon is a great place to live.

        • finance eagle

          I own property too and the property taxes are high here. As of course is the income tax. Especially the capital gains tax, I’m aware of all of this though I don’t own a business. I have to say, property taxes are much less of a problem than they were before Measure 5 and the later property tax changes. In fact, the local governments pretty clearly are being squeezed now.

          The fact is that total Oregon tax collections are low, and total spending from Oregon-generated revenue (state and local taxes and fees) are not out of line with the rest of the country.

          So what else is the problem? Regulations? The high minimum wage? (That could be looked on as a kind of tax too).

          What is the solution? A sales tax would make Oregon more like other states, and enable the other taxes to be clipped. But Oregon seems unalterably opposed to a sales tax.

          I don’t see much support for further cuts in state spending. I don’t think Measure 48 will pass and I don’t think Saxton will get elected, he is doing badly in polls.

          So where to go from here?

        • James

          I’m sorry, but the property taxes are not a problem in this state… especially with the 3% cap on assessment increases. what is the difference between your real market value of your property and the assessed value? 5400 in taxes? if you were beign taxed on real assessed value, you’d probably be taxed 50% more depending on how long you’ve lived there. so you’re enjoying the jump in property values without having to pay taxes on it. as are most land owners. seriously, why are they complaining when as soon as they sell thier property, they realize a return of anywhere from 50-100% what they bought thier property for? i just don’t see the problem other than people don’t want to pay thier fair share for services. remember, residential properties COST MORE TO SERVICE THAN THEY GENERATE IN REVENUE. they are money losers for the government.

          • finance eagle

            James, the property taxes are much higher here than other states, I know, I own property in three states. How could it be otherwise with no sales tax?

            The whole idea that property taxes should rise with assessed value doesn’t make any sense, if my home doubles in value in a year, but my income rises 4%, why should my property taxes double? That is the whole thing that brought about Measure 5.

            Sure, property taxes don’t pay for all state and local services. Like schools. Duh. That’s why we also have state income taxes. If like most states we’d have a sales tax too.

            I don’t buy the idea that we don’t want to pay for services. Taxes and fees in Oregon are neither high nor low compared to the rest of the country, relative to income.

            It seems that a lot of people in Oregon either think they government should take all of everyone’s money, or they whine all the time about how overtaxed they are. There doesn’t seem to be much thought for the consequences of proposed actions.

            I was against Measure 30 (state income tax increase), I’m against Measure 48 and 41. They all seem to be poorly thought out, incoherent proposals that don’t come to grips with the real situation in Oregon.

  • bill

    Don’t underestimate how important it is for families to eat together. It is often the only time they are together all month. These small family traditions are essential

  • Steven Plunk

    Mr. Dawson’s original post spoke about treating business better. It’s a great idea but it has been tossed about for so many years without any real reform. Everybody says “yeah, let’s treat business better, roll out the welcome mat, attract new industry”, and so forth. Talking is not getting it done.

    If we want to nuture our businesses and attract new business we must take concrete steps to make it happen. Ask Nevada if a low tax rate attracts business, ask california if a heavy regulatory environment pushes business out of state.

    Oregon’s workers comp system has been subject to reforms for many years and still isn’t working properly. Local jurisdictions talk of passing laws to disclose what chemicals are used in a business (a state responsibility) and scare away potential employers. Every new business seems to face hostile planning commissions when wanting to build.

    In my business (trucking) we face ODOT auditors that cheat on safety audits and harass safe, legitimate companies because that is the path to promotions and there is no accountability for stepping over the ethical lines. My road taxes hover around 13 cents a mile which is the equivalent of 78 cents per gallon of fuel. Throw in annual registration and you’ve got quite a tax burden.

    My city is proposing a public safety fee where businesses would pay more than residences. Clearly an end run around measure 5 limitations this tax would add thousands a year to my govermental contribution. I pay the city a storm drain fee when I don’t even have storm drains! When asked how they can collect a fee for something I don’t use the reply was “because we can”. That’s not friendly to business or anyone else.

    Oregon has several disadvantages over other states so we need to be better than other states if we want new jobs. It didn’t help we abandoned the timber industry and pegged our hopes on tourism and high tech. The result was losing home grown stable employers and getting a few low wage tourism jobs and high tech companies that come and go. State government showed no loyalty to the industry that made this state what it is.

    We don’t need give aways, we don’t need economic development offices, we do need lower taxes, less regulation, and bureaucrats that can’t bully people. That’s business friendly.

    • finance eagle

      I might buy the part about less regulation. But Oregon DOES have relatively low taxes, at least in aggregate. Oregon DOES NOT have high state and local spending from state and local revenues, compared to other states. Oregon WENT the low tax route with Measure 5. That was 15 years ago.

      It’s just hard to buy the stuff about taxes and spending. Want to cut the income tax, the capital gains tax? OK, but Oregonians are loathe to adopt a sales tax. Want to cut taxes and spending then? Good luck electing someone to do that!

      Even with his waffling on limiting spending, Saxton is tanking against Kulongoski (who, by the way, with the state salary freeze and PERS reforms, has done more than anyone to reduce the cost of government workers).

      I don’t know about the trucking business, but I would ask: how does the 13c/mi. tax compare to other jurisdictions?

    • Anonymous

      I have a hard time buying your argument.

      first, to say ODOT employees *cheat* and *harass* is just pure BS. There may be a bad apple or two but there are hundreds or other good, hard working people that make up any organization. you’re hatred of government just has you looking at ANY governmental authority through prejudiced lenses. the reason they are there are because of all the truckers and trucking managers who cheat. cheat by driving too many hours, cheat by not servicing thier vehicles properly or enough. because hey, to them it saves them money and increases thier profit. show us in writing where an employee actually said flippantly “because we can.” no employee would say such a thing unless they were so frustrated by some jerk railing at them and yelling at them constantly. you just dont like to be regulated, period. perhaps you truely have the best interests of oregonians and your workers at heart. but the truth is, not all companies do. and so there is regulation. those agencies got thier start because of trends that required them to be created. they aren’t just made on a whim. “oh, you know what? we need a regulatory authority to make sure pencils are created safely.” no. that doesn’t happen. they are created out of a need.

      and let’s be honest. if the economic environment was so bad, you would have packed up your business long ago and moved to a more economic friendly state. common sense as well as economic theory dictates that as long as it is profitable to operate, and you’re making a living and paying your workers a fair wage, you’ll be in business. California’s economy is bigger than most countries in the world. i think they must be doing ok. the Silicon Forest didn’t grow into what it is today by over regulating and taxing them. they would have packed up and left long ago… long before all the satelite business associated with high tech came and developed here. low wage jobs? they are some of the highest paying jobs in the state.

      I’m sorry, but i just don’t buy a lot of what you’re saying. the evidence isn’t there to make your argument float.

