PERS cartoon says it all

by In the news Tuesday, May 21. 2013

Portland Art Tax & public employee exemption

By Taxpayer Association of Oregon

The lawmakers in Salem have been ignoring the $14 billion PERS crisis with cosmetic fixes, while at the same time suggesting we cuts prisons.
This is how the public is seeing the debate!

toon-pers-again

