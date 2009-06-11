Back to Home Page

Lars Larson on the new Tax Hike

by In the news Thursday, June 11. 2009

Why in the world would Oregonians put up with a billion dollar tax hike?

Just after Governor Kulongoski was elected into office the crazy Legislature passed the biggest tax hike in Oregon history””about a billion dollars. Oregonians said, “Absolutely, positively no” and even though the Governor had promised not to back it up, he did back it up.

So, the voters went to the polls and they showed the Legislators exactly what they meant. They said “no” to that tax hike.

Now the Legislature has passed an even larger tax increase, a total of about $1.15 billion, and the voters should do the very same thing in this case. They should go to the polls. Exert all that time and effort to tell the Legislature that they don’t want a tax hike, and they especially don’t want a tax hike in the middle of bad economic times.

This time the Governor should be smart about it. He should side with the voters instead of the Government Class always anxious to protect its own paycheck.

  • capor

    As a member of Americans for Prosperity, a corporate SMALL business owner with 10 employees, and an Oregonian, I am ready to start the charge against the legislature immediatley with the refferendum process. I am willing to carry the petition through the central Willamette Valley. I simply will not pay an arbitrary business tax that I do not have profit to pay for. This corporate tax is simply unfair and unbalanced based on the language of the bill.
    The only way my small business pays more tax is to raise prices and pass it through. If I do not get relief in the refferendum process and have to pay this increased tax I will add it to every invoice as a percentage of the sale just the way I would have to with a sales tax so that every customer gets to see what their elected “officials” did for them.

